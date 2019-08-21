WWE 205 Live Results – August 20, 2019

We start with comments from team captains Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak.

Live from Sioux Falls, SD, our announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuiness and Aiden English.

Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis & Angel Garza vs Oney Lorcan, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo & Isaiah Swerve Scott in a 10 Man Elimination Tag Team Match

I will do my absolute best to keep up. All 10 face off. We start with a melee as the babyfaces clear the ring. Gallagher gives each team member an umbrella. Each member of Lorcan’s team with dives to the outside, connecting to each opponent. Gulak regroups the team at ringside.

Lorcan and Gulak start off with a tight collar and elbow. Lorcan wraps in from behind and tags in Scott. Wristlock by Scott. Gulak forces a break and sucker punches Scott in the corner. Scott with a headscissors and Gulak with a headbutt, tagging in Garza. Scott catches an armbar and tags in Carrillo. Neither Carrillo or Garza can get an advantage. Garza removes his long pants, Taichi style and sucker punches Carrillo. Heels stomp Carrillo in the corner. Gulak comes back in with a suplex on Carrillo. Kanellis tags in, stomps Carrillo in the corner, focusing on the left hand of Carrillo. Suplex by Kanellis, tags Gulak back in. Rear chinlock by Gulak. Rollup byb Carrillo for 2, tags in Tozawa. Tozawa with a running cannonball off the apron onto Gulak. Dropkick off the top to Gulak, who gets a tag in to Kanellis. Tozawa with an Octopus. Tozawa accidentally runs into Gallagher. Tozawa gets sunset driven and pinned

Akira Tozawa Eliminated.

WWE Network Buffering Issues. I only know Mike Kanellis is now eliminated.

Gallagher and Nese mixing it up now. Daivari attacks Gallagher and Nese tells him he can handle it. Nese with a cradle slam for the pin after another piece of interference by Daivari

Jack Gallagher eliminated.

Scott and Nese now locking up. Nese misses a moonsault. Scott with a head scissors followed by a flying uppercut for 2. Nese trips Scott. Entering the ring, Nese gets caught with a standing moonsault for 2. We go to the back and Brian Kendrick is moderating an argument between Tozawa and Gallagher. Gallagher challenges Kendrick to a match and Kendrick accepts. Back in the ring Nese backdrops Scott to the outside. Garza attacks Scott and tags in Daivari. Daivari with punches and kicks to Scott in the corner. Gulak tags in and goes for joint manipulation. Gulak is able to apply a hammerlock and tag in Garza. Hammerlock, this time by Garza. Garza turns it to an abdominal stretch. Scott escapes but chops by Garza. Scott out of the corner with a clothesline, both men are down. Garza tags in Nese. Blind tag to Lorcan, Nese picks up on it. Lorcan tries a belly to back but Nese counters into a double knee stomp for 2. Lorcan reverses a sunset drive and pins Nese.

Tony Nese eliminated.

WWE Network buffers enough for me to miss Isaiah Scott eliminated.

Scott and Garza are going at it. Carrillo tags in. Carrillo and Garza at it. Lucha House party in the back commenting on Daivari. In the ring, Daivari with a headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo with a big clothesline for 2. Gulak tags in and applies a camel clutch. Garza back in with chops on Carrillo. Garza and Carrillo connect with a double flying bodypress. Both cousins are down. Gulak tags back in, as does Lorcan. Lorcan with elbows and uppercuts tot he heels. Lorcan with a over the top dive onto Gulak, sending him into the broadcast table. Gulak with a chairshot on Lorcan for the Disqualification.

Drew Gulak Eliminated.

Gulak continues the assault. It’s 2 on 2 as we go to commercial. Carrillo and Daivari are in. Double team by the heels, leads to a dropkick to the knees of Carrillo. Garza and Carrillo exchange chops. Lorcan finds his way back to the corner and gets tagged in. Uppercuts to Daivari, but Lorcan is selling the earlier attack. Superkick by Daivari. Daivari misses a splash. Lorcan with a rollup on Daivari for the pin.

Daivari Eliminated.

It’s back and forth strikes between Garza and Carrillo. Carrillo eats a dropkick for 2. Gaza can’t put Carrillo away. Garza misses a moonsault, Carrillo hits a missle dropkick off the top. Carillo with a corkscrew moonsault for the pin.

Angel Garza Eliminated.

Winners: Oney Lorcan, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo and Isaiah Scott (Lorcan and Carrillo survive)

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com