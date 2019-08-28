WWE 205 Live Results – August 27, 2019

We start off with a look at last week’s Elimination Tag Match.

We see Drake Maverick with Oney Lorcan and Humberto Carrillo and he congratulates them for winning last week. Oney says he wants Drew Gulak again. Drake points out that they won last week so they each have a chance at Drew’s title. Humberto asks if they will both face Drew. Drake says that Oney will face Humberto tonight and the winner faces Drew Gulak at Clash of Champions.

We are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Kalisto versus Ariya Daivari

Kalisto rolls around Daivari and Daivari mocks Kalisto. They lock up and Daivari with a side head lock. Daivari with a shoulder tackle and Daivari relaxes on the turnbuckles. Kalisto with a side head lock but Daivari blocks a take down. Kalisto with a springboard sunset flip for a near fall. Kalisto with a springboard head butt and Kalisto relaxes on the turnbuckles. Kalisto kicks Daivari from the turnbuckles and hits an arm drag and suicide dive. Kalisto sends Daivari back into the ring. Kalisto goes up top but Daivari goes to the other side of the ring. Kalisto is sent to the apron but Daivari pulls Kalisto off the apron.

Daivari drop kicks Kalisto off the apron into the ringside barrier. Kalisto is sent into the ring steps, ribs first. Daivari gets a near fall and then he applies a reverse chin lock. Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Daivari picks Kalisto up and connects with a forearm to the kidneys. Daivari with a second forearm to the lower back. He goes for a third one but Kalisto with an elbow and kicks. Kalisto with chops and punches. Kalisto winds up and punches Daivari. Daivari wtih a back heel kick and a clothesline for a near fall.

Kalisto rolls to the apron. Daivari with a rear chin lock. Kalisto with a jaw breaker but Daivari with a spinebuster for a near fall. Daivari with a rear chin lock. Kalisto with punches but Daivari with a forearm to teh back and he tries to send Kalisto into the turnbuckles but Kalisto slides into the turnbuckles and he kicks Daivari. Kalisto with another kick. Kalisto with a chop and then Kalisto with a springboard arm drag and flying shoudler into the corner. Kalisto with a spike rana for a near fall.

Daivari goes to the apron to avoid Kalisto. Daviari drops Kalisto onto the ropes and Daivari sets for a suplex onto the apron but Kalisto blocks it and kicks Daivari. Kalisto with a rana that sends both men off the apron. They get back into the ring before the ten count. Kalisto goes to the turnbuckles and hits a 450 splash but Daivari has his feet on the ropes due to the cover by Kalisto. Kalisto sets for Salida Del Sol but Daivari rakes the eyes and pulls at the mask and hits the hammer lock clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

After the match, Daivari attacks Kalisto and then Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik make their way to the ring. Daivari backs into Dorado and Daivari tries to talk to Dorado. Metalik wants Dorado to hit Daivari but Dorado does nothing. Dorado and Metalik help Kalisto up.

We see how Tony Nese was eliminated in last week’s match.

Tony Nese is in the interview area. Tony is asked about his earlier comments about doing anything to win back the Cruiserweight Title. Tony says he said he would do anything and he stands by it. He will do anything and everything to win back the Cruiserweight Championship. Maybe he needs to change the way he does things. Being a Premier Athlete isn’t working.

We are back and Samir and Sunil Singh talk about the problems they have encountered since their return. Their actions have not been award winning. They will go Inside the Bollywood Actor’s Studio. When they come back, they will come back as the greatest tag team in 205 Live history.

Match Number Two: Oney Lorcan versus Humberto Carrillo in a Number One Contender Match

They shake hands before locking up. They lock up and Lorcan with a clean break. Lorcan with a side head lock. Humberto avoids a half and half and Lorcan with a head scissors. Lorcan escapes. They lock up and Humbero with a take down. Humberto with a springboard sunset flip but they go back and forth with near falls. Carrillo with a leg sweep and near fall. Lorcan with a leg sweep and near fall. Lorcan with a wrist lock and Humberto with a reversal. Lorcan with a snap mare and Humberto lands on his feet.

Lorcan with a knee to the midsection for a near fall. Lorcan sends Humberto into the turnbuckles. Lorcan with chops and shoulders in the corner. Lorcan with a gourdbuster and he gets a near fall. Lorcan with a waist lock. Lorcan with an uppercut to the lower back and then he drops Humberto on the top rope and gets a near fall. Lorcan with a body scissors. Lorcan with a sleeper but Carrillo escapes and gets a near fall. Lorcan with a knee to the midsection. Lorcan kicks Carrillo and gets a near fall.

Lorcan with a rollup for a near fall. Lorcan returns to the waist lock. Carrillo with an elbow but Lorcan with a forearm. Lorcan goes for the half and half but Carrillo blocks it. Lorcan with a forearm and then Carrillo lands on his feet on a half and half attempt. Lorcan runs into a boot and misses a splash into the corner. Carrillo with a clothesline and kick to the head. Carrillo with a back roll moonsault for a near fall. Carrillo with a springboard head butt that sends Lorcan to the floor and Carrillo with a plancha onto Lorcan.

Lorcan rolls through on a sunset flip attempt and Lorcan with a running European uppercut. Carrillo avoids a back elbow from Lorcan and hits a springboard round kick for a near fall. Carrillo with a rolling handspring Japanese arm drag for a near fall. Carrillo goes up top and Lorcan gets his boot up and Carrillo is down on the other side of the ring. Lorcan with a running hip strike into the corner. He hits a second one but is sent to the apron on the third attempt. Carrillo with a kick and then Lorcan with a European uppercut on the apron. Carrillo with a boot.

Carrillo slaps Lorcan and Carrillo with a missile drop kick to send Lorcan to the lfoor. Carrillo with a twisting plancha onto Lorcan. Carrillo goes to the turnbuckles for a headstand move but Lorcan with a European uppercut. Lorcan sets for the half and half but Carrillo with an elbow. Carrillo with a kick to the head and a double jump double stomp and Lorcan falls to the apron. Carrillo with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Carrillo with forearms. Oney gets a second wind and connects with European uppercuts. Lorcan with a kick to the chest but Carrillo with a jumping round kick to the shoulder.

Lorcan with a drop kick that sends Carrillo to the floor. Lorcan with a baseball slide but Carrillo ducks Lorcan. Lorcan with a half and half suplex on the floor. Lorcan gets into the ring and then Lorcan goes back to the apron. Lorcan climbs the turnbuckles and hits a cannonball onto Carrillo. Lorcan sends Carrillo back into the ring and Lorcan goes up top. Lorcan with a cannonball for a near fall. Lorcan puts Carrillo on the turnbuckles for a half and half superplex but Humberto with elbows. Lorcan with a running European uppercut to stop Humberto. Lorcan sets for a superplex but Humberto blocks it and sends Lorcan to the mat and Carrillo with the twisting splash for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

Drew Gulak congratulates his student and star pupil. Look at the journey you have had. You won the Captain’s Challenge and beat your cousin. Then you beat Oney Lorcan. Drew says that change is the rule. You will have a chance to face him for the Cruiserweight Title at Clash of Champions. Drew says he is not the same teacher and he will teach Humberto a new class in pain and punishment. If change is the rule, then he is the law.

We go to credits.

