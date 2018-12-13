WWE 205 Live Results – December 12, 2018

On Sunday, Buddy Murphy defends the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander. Tonight, the two men will be in action tonight. Buddy Murphy faces Gran Metalik. Will Buddy be more dangerous after his recent loss. Noam Dar was supposed to face Murphy, but he was not medically cleared to wrestle. Cedric Alexander faces Tony Nese as they continue their rivalry. The last time they met in a singles match, Nese defeated Cedric.

Tony Nese vows to dismantle Cedric in the ring and Cedric will never recover after that loss.

We are in Las Vegas, Nevada and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Buddy Murphy versus Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado and Kalisto) in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Murphy backs Metalik into the corner and pushes him and Metalik pushes back. Murphy with a waist lock into a wrist lock. Murphy with an arm bar as he takes Metlaik to the mat. Metalik with a reversal and Murphy with a reversal of his own. Metalik with a leg sweep and cover. Murphy with a leg sweep and cover. They go for a test of strength and Murphy with kicks. Murphy with a belly-to-back suplex attempt but Metalik lands on his feet and then he hits a rana that sends Murphy to the floor. Metalik with a plancha onto Murphy. Metalik sends Murphy into the ringside barrier. Metalik walks the ringside barrier and hits a rana. They return to the ring and Metalik gets a near fall.

Murphy sends Metalik into the turnbuckles and then he puts Metalik on the top turnbuckle. Murphy sets for a superplex but Metalik pushes Murphy off. Murphy gets back on the turnbuckles but Metalik sends him off and Metalik with a boot. Murphy catches Metalik on a dive and hits a suplex. Murphy gets a near fall. Murphy sends Metalik to the floor and the referee starts his count. Metalik gets back into the ring and Murphy kicks Metalik. Murphy with a punch and he gets a near fall.

Murphy with a seated abdominal stretch and he connects with elbows to the upper chest. Murphy gets a near fall. Murphy with a rear chin lock. Metalik with elbows and he backs Murphy into the turnbuckles. Murphy with a boot to the head and he sends Metalik over the top rope but Metalik lands on the apron. Metalik with an enzuigiri and then he sets for sa springboard cross body and hits it for a near fall. Metalik with kicks to Murphy followed by a springboard back elbow. Metalik with chops and Murphy with an Irish whip. Metalik with a springboard drop kick for a near fall.

Metalik sets for the Metalik Driver but Murphy gets to his feet and he hits a series of kicks. Metalik with a super kick and he gets Murphy on his shoulders again but Murphy gets to his feet and he hits a jumping knee. Metalik with a Metalik Driver for a near fall. Metalik pulls Murphy into position and he goes to the turnbuckles. Murphy rolls to the apron and he is kicked to the floor. Murphy sends Metalik into the announce table and then choke slams Metalik on the apron. Murphy goes up top and hits Meteora for a near fall.

Murphy goes for a suplex but Metalik counters with an inside cradle for a near fall. Metalik with a back heel kick and he goes for a moonsault but Murphy gets his foot up and Murphy with a power bomb for a near fall. Murphey sets for a knee and he hits it. Murphy with Murphys’ Law but Metalik counters with a victory roll and Metalik gets a near fall. Metalik goes for a springboard move but Murphy blocks it and hits Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

We take a look at the match between Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak from last week and Jack Gallagher’s interference. We also see Akira Tozawa try to help but Gallagher was too much for Tozawa.

Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa are with Drake Maverick. Drake says their match next week will be a street fight. Drake reminds Brian and Akira that they were in a street fight against each other and now they are a team. Brian says he has changed. He was a desperate man when he joined 205 Live. There was no one he manipulated more than Tozawa. Brian thanks Drew and Jack for beating it into him that he does not have to manipulate people, but lift them up. He will prove it in this street fight.

Akira says that Brian is a changed man, but the program is the same. Tozawa says he has an idea.

Akira thanks Drake for his time and then he FIRES Drake for losing the tag titles on Raw.

Drake reminds Tozawa that he cannot fire him.

Jack Gallagher says a street fight is a perfect place to end the career of Brian Kendrick. Drew says they were not trying to attack him, they were trying to save him. Maybe your dream has passed you by. Jack says they might not have gone far enough with him. Drew says they can take it as far as they want and it is all legal. When they meet for the final time, you will tap out.

Lio Rush will be on 205 Live next week.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Ariya Daviari and Hideo Itami and their alliance.

Ariya Daivari is in the interview area. He is asked about his vicious assaults. He says it used to be simple. You get the two toughest people and put them in the ring to see who is the best. What happened to that type of people? Now people care about dressing up like superheroes or retweeting comments. He is here to change the mentality on 205 Live.

Hideo Itami shows up and tells Daviari good job and leaves.

Daivari says that Itami is one of the last real men and he is someone worth showing respect.

Match Number Two: Cedric Alexander versus Tony Nese

Nese shows Alexander his muscles before locking up. Alexander backs Nese into the corner and gives a clean break. Nese with a waist lock and Alexander escapes. Nese poses for Alexander’s benefit. They lock up and Alexander with a wrist lock. Nese with a reversal. Alexander with a reversal and single leg take down. Nese with a take down and he works on the ankle. Alexander with a handstand head scissors but Nese lands on his feet and connects with an elbow. Nese lands on his feet when Alexander moves and Alexander with a drop kick for a near fall.

Alexander sends Nese into the turnbuckles and chops Nese. Alexander with another chop. Nese with a back heel kick and Nese goes for a back slide but Alexander uses the ropes to stop him. Alexander with a back body drop to send Nese to the floor. Alexander goes for a dive but Nese gets back into the ring. Alexander goes to the apron and Nese with a rolling palm strike to stop a springboard move by Alexander. Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a crossface to Alexander but Alexander with a chop. Nese with a hard Irish whip and he gets a near fall.

Alexander with a knee to Nese but Nese with a jab to the throat. Nese goes over the top rope to the floor and drops Alexander on the top rope. Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese with kicks to Alexander. Nese with a slam and he gets a near fall. Nese with a body scissors. Alexander with punches to get out of the hold. Nese with a clothesline that flips Alexander and Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a rear chin lock and his knee in Alexander’s back.

Nese sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with a kick and he goes for a springboard move and he sees Nese try to block it but Alexander fakes out Nese and hits a tornado DDT. Alexander with clotheslines followed by a European uppercut. Nese moves when Alexander charges into the corner but Alexander with a drop kick to the knees and Nese goes into the turnbuckles. Alexander with an enzuigiri and springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Nese with a back heel kick and knee but Alexander avoids a leg sweep. Alexander with a kick and he gets a near fall. Nese holds on to the ropes to prevent Alexander from applying the Lumbar Check. Nese with a gutbuster and Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a forearm and running forearm for a near fall. Nese tells Alexander he is better than him. Alexander slaps Nese and hits a back elbow and he goes for a Neuralizer but Nese counters with a Samoan drop and both men are down. Nese sends Alexander over the top rope to the floor and Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto Alexander.

Nese rolls Alexander back into the ring and Nese goes up top. Alexander moves when Nese goes for a 450 splash. Nese with a near fall. Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander sets for the Lumbar Check but Nese blocks it and connects with elbows. Alexander with a kick and Nese escapes the Lumbar Check and gets a near fall. Alexander with a Neuralizer followed by a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Buddy Murphy makes his way to the stage. Alexander wants Murphy to come to the ring and Buddy obliges. They exchange punches as officials try to separate them. Alexander with a plancha onto Murphy.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com