WWE 205 Live Results – December 19, 2018

We start off with a look back at last Sunday’s match between Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander but Murphy was able to retain the title. We will hear from Buddy tonight. We will see the return of Lio Rush. The main event will see a Street Fight featuring Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick facing Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher. Is Brian a changed man? Will Drew and Jack show that Kendrick was the weak link?

We are in Fresno, California and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Hideo Itami and Ariya Daivari make their way to the ring.

Daivari says they want all of you, for the first time in your life, show Hideo Itami the respect that he deserves and shut your mouths. Daivari says he should not have to speak for Itami but he cannot stand idly by and watch the gross mistreatment of this legend. Itami is one of the most decorated talents on 205 Live. His feet have a doctorate in stomping people’s skulls. This legend has not received any competition for two months. Until he gets the respect that he deserves, this episode is cancelled.

Drake Maverick comes out and says if you want opportunity, you will get a suspension.

Noam Dar’s music plays and he says something to Drake and he wants to be given a chance.

Drake says this is your lucky day because the next time you act like this, it will cost you your jobs. Out of respect for Noam Dar and the WWE Universe, we will have Hideo Itami versus Noam Dar right now.

Match Number One: Hideo Itami (with Ariya Daivari) versus Noam Dar

Dar with punches and forearms and he sends Itami into the turnbuckles. Dar with a drop kick to Itami and then Dar goes to the floor after Itami. Dar sends Itami back into the ring and Dar with a head butt to the midsection and then he spins Itami around before going for a back slide and Dar gets a near fall. Dar with a wrist lock and Itami punches Dar. Itami drops Dar on the top rope and then Itami kicks Dar in the head. Itami goes to the apron and then goes up top and hits a guillotine leg drop. Itami gets a near fall.

Itami kicks Dar in the corner and Dar fights back with forearms. Itami with a shot to the midsection to stop Dar. Itami with a knee to the midsection and he gets a near fall. Itami with a reverse chin lock. Itami pulls Dar down by the hair and then he snap mares Dar and drops a knee to the head. Itami pulls down the knee pad and he kicks Dar in the face. Dar with a kick and punches to Itami but Itami with a knee to the midsection. Itami demands respect as he punches Dar. Itami with a reverse chin lock.

Dar with elbows and he works on the arm to escape. Itami with a kick and he misses a drop kick when Dar drops down. Dar runs into an elbow and then Dar kicks Itami off the turnbuckles. Dar with a series of double thrusts to send Itami to the mat. Dar with a running forearm into the corner followed by a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Dar sets for a kick but misses. Itami misses a back fist and Dar gets a near fall with a rollup. Itami with a kick but he misses a second kick. Dar kicks Itami in the leg and Dar goes up top. Dar stops Daivari from interfering. Itami avoids a double stomp and Itami with a series of strikes and a hesitation drop kick and a fallaway knee to the head for the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

We take a look back at the Cruiserweight Title match from Sunday night.

Buddy Murphy is in Drake’s office and Drake apologizes for being tardy.

Buddy says everyone said that Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander are his toughest opponents and he should have lost to both of them. However, each time, his hand was raised and announced as the Cruiserweight Champions. Buddy says he is not one of the best cruiserweights, but he is THE best cruiserweight. Buddy says he wants a challenge, he needs a challenge. When he wins, no one can deny that he is the greatest cruiserweight in history.

Drake says he likes that and he will put something together and make an announcement next week.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lio Rush says matches like this, he likes to come out and say a few things to hype up the crowd. Lio says he is a busy man and then he connects with a forearm.

Match Number Two: Lio Rush versus Aaron Solow

Rush misses a clothesline and Solow with punches. Rush pulls Solow to the floor and hits a bulldog on the floor. They return to the ring and Rush goes up top and hits a frog splash. Rush takes off his vest and he punches Solow. Rush goes back to the turnbuckles for another frog splash and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush

Cedric Alexander says he has chased championships before and to come this close only to have it slip away. It will take more than a slip to make him quit. He tells Buddy to enjoy the championship while he has it. This is still his show and it is his championship. Cedric says he will get it back.

We are told that next week will be a Best of 205 Live special.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak versus Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick in a Street Fight

Before the match, Drew laughs at Brian’s clean shaven look.

They start the fight on the ramp and Tozawa punches Gallagher while Kendrick sends Gulak into the LED board.

They enter the ring and the match starts with Kendrick and Tozawa kicking Gulak and Gallagher. Tozawa and Kendrick bring a table into the ring and Jack and Drew kick Tozawa and Kendrick and send them to the floor. Gulak and Gallagher push the table to the floor and they return the table under the ring. Tozawa and Kendrick take the cover off the announce table and hit Gulak and Gallagher with it. Kendrick sends Gulak back into the ring. Tozawa kicks Gulak and then Brian and Akira choke Gulak. They Irish whip Gulak and Tozawa with a forearm and Kendrick with a Flatliner while Tozawa hits a running kick and Kendrick gets a near fall.

Tozawa and Kendrick work over Gallagher and hit a double boot to Gallagher and then Tozawa hits a back senton off Kendrick’s back. Gulak and Gallagher trip Tozawa and Kendrick from the floor. Gallagher gets a trash can and he hits Kendrick with it. Drew sends a number of items into the ring and then Drew punches Tozawa. Tozawa is sent into the ring and Drew tosses the trash can into the ring. Drew says he did not forget and he hits Tozawa with the trash can and then he puts the trash can over Tozawa’s head and Gulak cleans up the ring and hits Tozawa with the broom a few times. Gulak gets a near fall.

Gulak punches Kendrick and sends him into the ringside barrier. Gulak slams Kendrick on the floor. Gulak gets a mop and he hits Kendrick with it. Gulak throws the bucket at Kendrick. Gallagher slams Tozawa as Gulak sends things into the ring. Gulak hits Kendrick with the mop and then he cleans up Kendrick with the head of the mop. Kendrick with forearms to Gulak. Gallagher gets a near fall on Tozawa. Gallagher with an arm bar as Gulak hits Kendrick with bungee cords. Gulak fish hooks Kendrick with the bungee cord. Gulak pulls Kendrick up with the bungee cord and Tozawa stops Gulak but Gallagher attacks Tozawa from behind.

Tozawa is sent to the floor by Gallagher. Gallagher and Gulak drop Tozawa into the timekeeper’s ara. Gulak gets a near fall on Kendrick and Gallagher gets a near fall. Gulak and Kendrick continue to get near falls. Gallagher gets Kendrick up and hot shots Kendrick on the top rope followed by a clothesline from Gulak for a near fall. Gulak sets up the bottom of the bucket on the mat and then him and Gallagher try to suplex Kendrick onto the bucket but Kendrick counters into a double DDT. Kendrick grabs a chair as he goes to the floor. Tozawa with punches to Gulak as Gulak is unable to connect himself. Gulak hits Tozawa with a microphone and he hits Tozawa a second time. Tozawa blocks the mic and then he gets Gulak to flinch so Tozawa with a jab.

Tozawa with a rana to Gallagher followed by a Shining Wizard and back senton. Tozawa takes the chair and throws it at Gallagher’s head and then he throws another chair at Gulak’s head. Tozawa and Kendrick follow Gulak around the ring and they put Gulak against the ring post and Kendrick ties Gulak into the ring post with the bungee cord. Tozawa and Kendrick chop Gulak. Gallagher hits Tozawa and Kendrick with a trash can to save Gulak. Gallagher takes Percy’s chair and he connects with a forearm to Tozawa’s back. Gulak with a head butt to Tozawa to put him in the chair and Gulak pushes Tozawa into a running drop kick from Kendrick.

Gallagher with a forearm to Kendrick’s back. Gulak and Kendrick with punches and Kendrick throws Gallagher onto Gulak who was on Percy’s chair. Gallagher and Kendrick return to the ring and Gallagher with a back elbow. Kendrick goes for a suplex but Gallagher escapes. Gallagher with a step over toe hold and he drops back. Tozawa with an octopus on Gallagher. Gulak with a GuLock on Tozawa and he adds the body scissors. Kendrick slams Gallagher onto Gulak to break up the hold.

Kendrick with punches to Gulak and Gallagher with a knee to the head. Gulak sets for the GuLock but Kendrick fights Gulak off. Gallagher with an Indian Death Lock and Kendrick goes for the ropes but there are no rope breaks. Tozawa goes up top and hits a back senton on Gallagher and gets a near fall. Gulak blocks Sliced Break #2. Tozawa with a running spin kick followed by a suicide dive but Gulak hits Tozawa with a trash can. Gallagher goes to the turnbuckles for a German superplex. Kendrick with punches and Sliced Bread #2 for the three count.

Winners; Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick

We go to credits.

