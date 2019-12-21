WWE 205 Live Results – December 20, 2019

Your hosts tonight are Aiden English and Tom Phillips.

Tom says we will see the top eight matches of 2019.

Match Number One: Hideo Itami versus Kalisto versus Akira Tozawa versus Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Champonship (at Royal Rumble 2019)

Itami goes to the floor and Tozawa, Murphy, and Kalisto with roll ups. Murphy blocks a sunset flip and he sends Kalisto into the turnbuckles. Tozawa with an octopus but Buddy with a back breaker. Kalisto wtih a chop to Murphy and he goes to the ropes and goes for a head scissors take down but Murphy blocks it. Kalisto with a head scissors to Murphy and then Tozawa with a drop kick to Murphy off Kalisto’s back. Murphy sends Tozawa into the ringside barrier. Murphy catches Kalisto off the apron and hits a suplex on the floor.

Itami is in the ring and he wants Murphy to join him. Itami with a kick and snap mare followed by a kick. Murphy with a snap mare and kick. Itami with another snap mare and kick. Itami and Murphy with slaps to each other. Itami with kicks in the corner. Itami kicks Tozawa off the apron. Itami tries to suplex Kalisto back into the ring and then Murphy comes under Kalisto and Tozawa with a suicide dive under Itami and Kalisto sends Murphy into the ringside barrier with a rana.

Itami kicks Tozawa and then he kicks Kalisto and gets a near fall. Itami with another near fall on Tozawa. Itami kicks Tozawa and Kalisto. Itami sends Murphy to the floor. Kalisto propels Tozawa from the apron onto Murphy on the floor. Kalisto with a spike rana and a springboard twisting splash. Kalisto with a splash and rolling Death Valley Driver to Itami for a near fall. Murphy stops Kalisto and Murphy catches Kalisto and lawn darts him into Itami. Tozawa goes up top and hits a missile drop kick on Murphy. Tozawa misses a round kick but hits a German suplex and a running knee to the head.

Tozawa gets a near fall on Murphy. Tozawa is crotched by Itami. Tozawa with a rana to Itami and then Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt on Itami. Murphy sends Kalisto over the top rope into Itami and Tozawa. Murphy looks around and hits a plancha onto everyone. Kalisto with a spike rana in the ropes and he gets a near fall on Murphy. Kalisto goes up top but Tozawa stops him. Kalisto with an elbow and then Kalisto stops Itami. Murphy with a super kick to Kalisto followed by a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Tozawa chops Murphy and Murphy chops back. Tozawa kicks Murphy and he goes up top and hits a cross body but Murphy rolls through and holds on. Tozawa with a reverse rana to Murphy and Itami throws Tozawa off. Itami gets a near fall and then Kalisto gets a near fall. Kalisto hits Salida del Sol on Itami but Kalisto can only get a near fall. Murphy and Itami exchange forearms. ITami with strikes but he misses a back fist. Murphy with a knee. Kalisto with an enzuigiri to Itami. Murphy and Tozawa with super kicks to Murphy. Tozawa with a spinning heel kick to Kalisto. Murphy with kicks to Tozawa but Tozawa with a jab to Murphy. Murphy with a jupming knee to Tozawa and then one to Kalisto coming off the ropes. Kalisto rolls to the floor.

Murphy misses a knee to Itami and Itami goes for Go 2 Sleep. Murphy with a series of knees to Itami and he hits Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy (retains Championship)

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tom talks about Buddy Murphy’s reign as champion.

Match Number Two: Akira Tozawa versus Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship (at Elimination Chamber 2019)

They lock up and Buddy with a wrist lock and he takes Tozawa to the mat with an arm bar. Tozawa with a reversal. Murphy with a reversal and he continues to work on the arm. Tozawa with a chop and a second one. Tozawa with another chop and Murphy misses a chop. Tozawa with more chops and they go to the floor. Tozawa with another chop. Murphy chops the ring post when Tozawa misses. Tozawa is sent high into the air by Murphy. Tozawa with a head scissors and baseball slide. Tozawa goes for the suicide dive head butt but Murphy catches Tozawa and suplexes him on the floor.

Tozawa tries to get back into the ring but he falls back to the floor. Murphy with a knee to the back. Tozawa with chops but he holds his back. Murphy with a chop.

Kayla Braxton is outside the New Day’s locker room while Murphy chops Tozawa. Big E says that Kofi is indisposed. Xavier says that Kofi is getting massaged. Tozawa with an elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles but Murphy blocks a kick. Tozawa with an octopus. Big E is asked about Kofi lasting so long on Tuesday. Big E says Kofi has no problem with endurance. Xavier mentions what Kofi did before they were even in the WWE. Murphy with a back breaker and rear chin lock. Woods says the prophecy of the New Day will be realized. Murphy with an abdominal stretch.

Murphy tries for a hip toss but Tozawa blocks it and hip tosses Murphy to the floor. Tozawa with a super kick when Murphy returns to the floor. Tozawa with a kick and he goes up top for a missile drop kick. Tozawa with a Yakuza Kick. Tozawa misses an enzuigiri and then Tozawa lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Tozawa with a Saito suplex and kick for a near fall. Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles.and leaps over Murphy when Buddy gets back to his feet. Tozawa with another Yakuza kick with Murphy on the turnbuckles. Tozawa goes for a superplex but Murphy knocks Tozawa off the turnbuckles. Tozawa with a Super Frankensteiner for a near fall after Murphy presses Tozawa above him on the turnbuckles.

Murphy sends Tozawa to the apron and Tozawa goes up top for a cross body but Murphy holds on and rolls through and gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Murphy catches Tozawa and hits facebuster and another knee. Murphy with a suplex for a near fall. Murphy with boots to the head and he pie faces Tozawa. Murphy with a forearm and Tozawa with chops. Tozawa makes Murphy flinch but Murphy avoids the jab. Murphy with strikes and Tozawa with a punch. Tozawa with a clothesline and then Tozawa with a deadlift German suplex for a near fall. Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles but Murphy grabs Tozawa’s foot to stop him. Tozawa with kicks and Murphy stops Tozawa. Tozawa with a kick and a reverse rana from the turnbuckles but Murphy rolls to the floor.

Tozawa with the suicide dive head butt. Tozawa with a second suicide dive headbutt. Tozawa goes up top but Murphy goes to the apron. Tozawa with a kick and a back senton with Murphy in the ropes but Murphy kicks out at two. Tozawa slaps Murphy but Murphy with a jumping knee. Tozawa counters Murphy’s Law with a victory roll for a near fall. Tozawa with an Octopus but Murphy picks up Tozawa and hits Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy (retains Championship)

We go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look at Wrestlemania’s match

Match Number Three: Tony Nese versus Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship (at Wrestlemania XXXV)

Murphy misses the running knee and Nese with punches. Murphy with kicks and he floats over. Nese trips Murphy as he goes to the floor. Nese sets for the double jump moonsault but Murphy goes to the floor. Nese with a chop on the floor. Murphy is pushed off the turnbuckles and Murphy drops Nese on the turnbuckles.

We move ahead and Murphy with a reverse chin lock and Nese backs Murphy into the turnbuckles. Murphy with a reverse chin lock and Nese is sent into the turnbuckles when Nese tries to back Murphy into the turnbuckles. Nese blocks a tornado DDT and Nese suplexes Murphy into the turnbuckles. Nese with punches as he avoids back fists. Nese with a facebuster and a running knee to the head. Nese with a spinning heel kick and a running elbow into the corner. Nese is sent over the top rope and he lands on the apron.

Murphy tries to suplex Nese into the ring and Nese with a kick and Murphy hangs in the ropes. Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese with a back heel kick and he tries for a pump handle slam but Murphy escapes and kicks Nese. Nese with a palm strike to Murphy on the turnbuckles. Nese sets for a superplex but Murphy escapes and hits a super kick and power bomb for a near fall. Nese with a rollup for a near fall. Murphy with a TKO facebuster and a knee. Nese sends Murphy into the turnbuckles and Nese with a reverse rana.

Nese and Murphy miss punches. Murphy with kicks and Nese with a matrix and kicks. Murphy with kicks to Nese but Nese with a forearm. Murphy with a clothesline that flips Nese. Nese with a reverse tombstone for a near fall. Murphy rolls to the floor when Nese sets for the Running Nese. Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto Murphy. Nese goes up top and hits the 450 splash for a near fall. Nese pulls down the knee pad and he kicks Murphy in the corner. Murphy with a jumping knee and Murphy with Murphy’s Law but Nese gets his foot on the rope to stop the count. Murphy mocks Nese and goes for a running knee but Nese with a super kick followed by a German suplex into the turnbuckles followed by Running Nese for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese (new champion)

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tom mentions that 205 Live isn’t about title matches. We take a look

Match Number Four: Akira Tozawa versus Mike Kanellis in a No Disqualification Match (from May 7, 2019)

Tozawa with punches as the bell rings and he kicks Kanellis. Tozawa clotheslines Kanellis over the top rope to the floor. Tozawa wtih a forearm as they go up the ramp. Tozawa sends Kanellis into the wall of the TitanTron. Tozawa with a side head lock and Kanellis with punches. Tozawa with a back elbow and octopus on the floor. Kanellis with a side slam on the ramp. Kanellis sets chairs into the ring and gets a table from under the ring. Kanellis kicks Tozawa so he can set up the table on the floor. Kanellis slams Tozawa on the floor. Kanellis gets another table and sets it up next to the first table.

Kanellis with a punch and he sends Tozawa into the ring. Tozawa with a rana and Kanellis goes to the floor. Tozawa goes for the suicide dive head butt but Kanellis with a kick to the head and Tozawa goes down. Kanellis gets a near fall. Kanellis with a suplex. Kanellis sets up a few chairs in the ring. Kanellis sets for a suplex onto the chairs but Tozawa blocks it and goes for a suplex of his own. Kanellis blocks it and they continue with the blocks until they spin around and Tozawa hits the suplex onto the chairs. Tozawa with a Shining Wizard and Kanellis goes to the floor. Kanellis is sent over the announce table by Tozawa.

Tozawa with a trash can and Tozawa with a forearm and back heel kick. Tozawa puts the trash can over Kanellis and Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt to Kanellis but Tozawa feels the impact since his head hit the trash can. Tozawa sends Kanellis back into the ring and Tozawa goes up top for a missile drop kick and hits it for a near fall. Tozawa tosses the trash can into the ring and then he sets for a German suplex onto the trash can. Kanellis with a standing switch and Tozawa blocks the German suplex attempt. Tozawa with elbows but Kanellis gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Tozawa escapes but misses a kick and Kanellis with a Michinoku Driver onto the trash can for a near fall.

Kanellis with a chop and Tozawa chops back. They go back and forth until Kanellis flinches and Tozawa with a jab. Kanellis with a boot to the head and Tozawa with a kick of his own. Kanellis with a super kick but Tozawa with a spinning heel kick. Tozawa with a German suplex for a near fall. Tozawa goes up top but Kanellis with a punch to knocks Tozawa to the apron. They both go to the apron and exchange punches. Kanellis with a kick and Tozawa with a kick of his own and he hits a deadlift German suplex on the apron. Kanellis is put on the table and Tozawa goes up top.

Kanellis rolls off the table and Tozawa goes to the floor. Kanellis with a super kick. Tozawa is put on the tables and Kanellis goes up top and Tozawa with a kick. Tozawa sets for a superplex through the tables but Kanellis stops Tozawa and gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Tozawa with a Frankensteiner through the tables. Tozawa puts chairs on top of Kanellis and Tozawa goes up top for the back senton and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

We go to credits.

