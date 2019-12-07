WWE 205 Live Results – December 6, 2019

We start off with a look at what happened between Angel Garza and Lio Rush over the last few weeks.

We are in Fayetteville, North Carolina and your announcers are Tom Phillips and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Raul Mendoza versus Angel Garza

Mendoza with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Garza gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Garza returns to the ring and Mendoza with a waist lock and take down. Mendoza with a front face lock and he gets on Garza’s back. Mendoza with a body scissors into a front face lock. Mendoza with a cravate and Garza gets to the ropes so Mendoza releases the hold. Garza tells the people to shut up. Garza with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Both men go for arm drags and they go to a stalemate. Garza wants Mendoza to shake his hand but Mendoza kicks at the hand. Garza goes for a tilt-a-whirl back breaker but Mendoza with a counter. Mendoza with a double jump rana to send Garza to the floor.

Mendoza with a baseball slide over Garza and Mendoza with a head scissors off the apron. Mendoza is sent to the apron and Mendoza with boots to Garza but Garza pulls the ring skirt and Mendoza falls to the floor. Garza with a super kick after removing his pants. Garza puts Mendoza on the turnbuckles and Garza with forearms. Garza puts Mendoza in the tree of woe and hits a running kick to the chest. Mendoza with a chop and Garza puts Mendoza into the turnbuckles and connects with a kick. Garza with a slingshot reverse suplex and super kick for a near fall. Garza kicks Mendoza in the hamstring and then he applies a single leg crab.

Garza charges into the corner but Mendoza moves and Garza hits the ring post. Mendoza with forearms and jabs. Mendoza with a spinning back heel kick and clothesline. Mendoza with a drop kick. Mendoza with a clothesline into the corner followed by an Irish whip and clotheslines. Mendoza avoids Garza in the corner and hits a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Mendoza tries for a slam but Garza escapes. Mendoza with an elbow. Garza puts Mendoza in the ropes and Garza with a drop kick to the knees for a near fall.

Mendoza blocks a butterfly move and Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. Mendoza with a running kick to the head but Garza with a super kick and both men are down. Garza with chops and Mendoza with forearms. Garza with the advantage but Mendoza with a punch and he misses an enzuigiri. Garza with a forearm into the corner but Mendoza with a clothesline and a standing C4 for a near fall. Garza sends Mendoza to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Mendoza slingshots over Garza as Garza goes to the floor. Mendoza with a plancha onto Garza. Garza kicks Mendoza and then hits the WingClipper for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened last week with Jack Gallagher.

Jack Gallagher tweeted ‘I’m Done’ but what does that refer too?

Tony Nese comes out before the next match that was supposed to involve the Singhs, but he says he will face Newman.

Match Number Two: Tony Nese versus Trent Newman

Nese with a waist lock take down and he poses. Nese with a knee and chop. Nese with another chop. Newman with an Irish whip and Nese with a back elbow. Nese with a matrix and back heel kick and more kicks and a leg sweep. Nese with a boot to the head. Nese goes over the top rope and drops Newman on the top rope. Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese with a hard Irish whip. Newman with a slap and uppercut. Newman misses a round kick and hits an enzuigiri. Newman goes up top and Nese with a running uppercut. Nese sends Newman into the turnbuckles and hits the running Nese for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the match, Nese gets his jacket back from the Singhs and goes to the back. The Singhs enter the ring and they hit the Bollywood Blast but the referee refuses to count.

We are back with a video package ffor Isaiah Scott.

Match Number Three: Danny Burch versus Lio Rush in a Non Title Match

Burch offers his hand and Rush shakes it but Burch pulls Rush to him. Burch with a side head lock and Rush gets to the ropes. They go for a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock but Rush escapes. They get to the test of strength and Burch with the advantage and he stomps on the hand. Burch with a front face lock and side head lock. Burch holds on when Rush tries to send him off the ropes. Rush goes for a leap frog but Burch gets the ankle and follows with a European uppercut and side head lock take down.

Rush backs Burch into the ropes and Rush avoids a punch. Rush tries to use his speed to avoid Burch. Rush with a series of kicks and Burch goes to the floor. Burch with a punch as Rush tries for a dive to the floor. Burch sends Rush into the ringside barrier. Burch runs Rush into the ringside barrier again. Burch works on the neck. Burch gets a near fall. Burch returns to the neck. Rush with a punch but Burch with a knee. Burch with a punch and he gets a near fall. Rush with kicks to the back of the leg. Burch with a European uppercut to Rush and Burch with a rear chin lock.

Rush tries to escape but Burch sends Rush back to the mat wtih a side head lock. Rush with a jaw breaker and Burch with a European uppercut or two. Rush tries for a back slide and he avoids a European uppercut. Rush with strikes and clotheslines. Rush with a handspring back elbow. Rush sends Burch to the apron and hits a handspring kick that knocks Burch off the apron and Rush with a suicide dive. Rush with a spinning round kick for a near fall. Rush goes to the turnbuckles. Burch stops Rush and Burch goes for Tower of London but Rush escapes. Burch with a head butt and Rush goes down. Burch with an Irish whip and kick in the corner. Burch with a missile drop kick and he gets a near fall.

Rush grabs the ropes while Burch goes for a waist lock. Rush with a rollup for a near fall. Burch with a power bomb and German suplex. Burch holds on and hits a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Burch sets for a suplex and Rush blocks it. Burch with a punch and he gets Rush up but Rush lands on his feet and Rush with a slingshot cutter. Rush goes to the apron and he goes up top.

Angel Garza pushes Rush off the turnbuckles and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Lio Rush (by disqualification)

After the match, Garza sends Burch to the floor and hits WingClipper on Rush.

Garza takes the NXT Cruiserweight Title Belt and admires it and poses with it as we go to credits.

