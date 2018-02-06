WWE 205 Live Results – February 6, 2018

Welcome to WWE 205 Live.

Kalisto says tonight it is his time to reclaim his Cruiserweight title. He will show why he is the King of Flight. Lince is his boy and the Lucha House Party will continue. May the best man win.

Match Number One: Kalisto versus Lince Dorado in a First Round Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match

They shake hands before locking up and Lince pulls Kalisto to him to say something. Lince with a waist lock take down but Kalisto with an escape and wrist lock. Dorado with an STO and then he has a kick blocked and he is flipped by Kalisto but Dorado lands on his feet. Kalisto with a near fall after a leg sweep. Lince with a near fall after a leg sweep. They go for drop kicks at the same time and then they kip up.

Kalisto with a waist lock into a side head lock. Kalisto stands on Dorado’s shoulders and is sent to the mat. Dorado with a drop kick. Dorado with a monkey flip but Kalisto lands on his feet. Kalisto with a head scissors that sends Dorado to the floor and then Kalisto with a suicide dive that sends Dorado into the announce table.

We see Maverick watching in the back.

Kalisto with a shoulder from the apron and he tries for a sunset flip but Dorado holds on and drops down for a near fall. Dorado with a kick that sends Kalisto to the floor. Dorado with a suicide dive senton onto Kalisto on the floor. Dorado with a chop and he sends Kalisto into the ring and he gets a near fall. Dorado with a rear chin lock and he sends Kalisto to the floor. Dorado follows Kalisto to the floor and he punches Kalisto.

They return to the ring and Dorado with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Dorado with a reverse chin lock. Kalisto with punches and kicks. Dorado catches Kalisto on a cross body attempt and he hits a gourdbuster slam. Dorado comes off the turnbuckles but Kalisto moves and Dorado lands on his feet. Kalisto with a thrust kick to the jaw. Kalisto goes to the turnbuckles and Dorado takes control. They fight onto the top turnbuckle and Dorado with head butts.

Dorado with a super Frankensteiner and Dorado lands on his feet but he may have hurt his knee on the landing. Dorado and Kalisto exchange forearms. Dorado with chops to Kalisto. Kalisto with an enzuigiri followed by a series of kicks and a springboard shoulder. Dorado with a sunset flip to counter the spike rana. Kalisto runs into a boot and goes to the turnbuckles. Kalisto with an enzuigiri to Dorado. Kalisto with another enzuigiri in the corner. Kalisto goes for a victory roll power bomb for a near fall.

Kalisto gets back to his feet first and waits for Dorado to get up. Dorado blocks Salida del Sol. Kalisto goes for the Listo Kick but Dorado blocks it. Kalisto misses the enzuigiri and Dorado hits the handspring cutter. Dorado goes up top for the Shooting Star Press and he hits it. Kalisto rolls to the floor when Dorado goes for the cover. They return to the ring and Kalisto with an inside cradle for a near fall. Kalisto with Salida Del Sol but Dorado has his hand on the ropes and the referee sees it and the match continues.

Dorado with a back slide for a near fall and then Kalisto with a reverse rana and Salida Del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

After the match, Kalisto raises Dorado’s arm but Dorado raises Kalisto’s arm and says something to him about advancing in the tournament.

We have a video package on Roderick Strong.

We go to commercial.

We are back with comments from Cedric Alexander. He says round one for him is in the books and he is one match closer to Wrestlemania. He says no one will stand in his way and Mustafa Ali shows up. Cedric says it is all fun and games until someone’s lumbar gets checked.

We go to comments from TJ Perkins. He reads the social media comments about his match. He says it sucks to devote 20 years of your life for these reactions. He gave everything to win the Cruiserweight Classic. This time he is not doing it for the fans, he is doing it for himself.

Next week, Akira Tozawa faces Mark Andrews in a tournament match.

We have a video package on Mark Andrews.

Akira Tozawa says next week he faces Mark Andrews. He is a good talent but Mark cannot beat him. Akira says he will win next week and then . . . You’re FIRED.

Hideo Itami is getting ready in the back.

Roderick Strong is also getting ready for his match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tony Nese and Drew Gulak enter Drake’s office. Drake thanks Drew for the flowers. Drake asks what happened to Drew. He was the most rugged person on 205 Live. Now you are doing power points presentation. Now you are a goof. Tony laughs and Drake says he is the same. All he does is count his abs. He says they are not a comedy act. That train has left the station. Next week, Drew Gulak faces Tony Nese in the first round of the tournament. Drake says he wants to see who steps up to the plate.

Hideo says that Roderick is one of the best cruiserweights but this is his tournament and this is his home. Roderick does not belong here and Itami says he will be going to Wrestlemania.

Match Number Two: Roderick Strong versus Hideo Itami in a Cruiserweight Tournament First Round Match

Strong with a wrist lock but Itami with a head scissors. Strong escapes and then he puts Itami in a bow and arrow. Itami counters into a lateral press and gets a near fall. They lock up and Itami with a wrist lock. Strong with a reversal and he sends Itami to the mat. Itami with a head scissors and Strong escapes quickly. They lock up and Strong with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Itami with an Irish whip and Strong floats over. Itami escapes a back breaker attempt and applies a side head lock. Itami holds on when Strong tries to send Itami off the ropes.

Strong with a shoulder tackle and Strong hits a leg lariat for a near fall. Strong with chops to Itami and then he is sent to the apron. Strong with a forearm and then he misses a shoulder from the apron. Itami with kicks to the midsection and he goes to the turnbuckles for a knee to the back of the head. Itami gets a near fall. Itami with a knee to the midsection followed by a kick to the back. Itami with a knee drop and then he connects with a second one. Itami pulls down the knee pad and he leaps over Strong and hits a back kick to the head.

Itami kicks Strong in the corner and then he runs into a knee after an Irish whip. Strong counters the tornado drop onto the top rope and he hits a hanging gutbuster for a near fall. Strong with kicks. Strong with a chop and he sends Itami into the turnbuckles and connects with shoulders. Strong with a chop and a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Strong with a seated abdominal stretch as he tries to work on the surgically repaired shoulder. Itami with punches and Strong with a knee. Strong with a pump handle back breaker for a near fall. Strong with a curb stomp to the chest.

Strong with forearms and then they go back and forth. Strong with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Strong ties up Itami and applies a modified seated abdominal stretch and he has the legs in a figure four. Itami with punches and a jaw breaker. Strong misses a splash into the corner and Itami with a DDT. Itami with clotheslines followed by a back heel kick and fisherman’s suplex. Itami with a Yakuza kick and then he goes up top. Itami with a clothesline and he gets a near fall.

Strong gets Itami on his shoulders but Itami escapes. Strong with kicks and he hits the Olympic Slam for a near fall. They go to the apron and Strong sets for a back breaker onto the apron but Itami blocks it. Itami and Strong with forearms on the apron. Itami with a kick to send Strong to the floor. Strong blocks a kick and he tries for a back breaker but Itami gets to his feet. Itami with forearms while Strong chops Itami. Strong blocks a kick and hits a back breaker into the apron.

The referee checks on Itami and then they return to the ring and Strong gets a near fall. Strong with a front face lock and forearms to the back. Itami blocks a suplex but he cannot block a chop. Itami with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Itami with a running knee to the back and then he is blocked by Strong. Strong tries for the Strong Hold but Itami kicks Strong to get out of the hold. Strong and Itami exchange forearms. Itami with an elbow and he applies the Rings of Saturn and adds a hammer lock. Strong gets to the ropes.

Itami with a kick to the chest and then Itami hits a flying knee but he can only get a near fall. Itami and Strong with counters. Itami with a kick and then Strong with Death By Roderick followed by a knee in the corner. Strong with Cloud Nine for a near fall. Strong and Itami go to the turnbuckles. Itami with elbows to get to the mat. Itami with a boot to Strong. Itami tries for a superplex but Strong blocks it. Itami with head butts and then he hits a Super Falcon Arrow but Strong kicks out. They exchange punches and Itami with a punch that staggers Strong and then he hits a hesitation drop kick. Strong with a jumping knee followed by End of Heartache for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Credit: PWinsider.com