WWE 205 Live Results – February 12, 2019

We start off with a look at the issues between Tony Nese and Noam Dar.

We are in Toledo, Ohio and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph, and Aiden English.

Lince Dorado has something to say before his match. He asks Kalisto where are they and Kalisto mentions they are in Toledo. They welcome everyone to 205 Live. Kalisto says it is cold and it is snowing. He says he sees a party in here. Dorado says one Raw they weren’t able to finish their duet with Elias so before he cuts Jack Gallagher’s mustache off, Gran Metalik wants to serenade the people of Toledo.

Drew Gulak joins the commentary team for this match.

Match Number One: Lince Dorado (with Kalisto and Gran Metalik) versus Jack Gallagher (with Drew Gulak)

Gallagher with a waist lock and wrist lock. Dorado misses a punch but Gallagher with an arm wringer into an arm bar. Gallagher with another arm wringer and Gallagher with a wrist lock. Dorado with an Arabian Press arm drag. Dorado with a drop toe hold for a near fall. Dorado with a suplex for a near fall. Gallagher with a side head lock and he holds on when Dorado tries to send him off the ropes. Dorado with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Gallagher sends Dorado onto the top rope from a fireman’s carry position.

Gallagher grabs the leg and Dorado with a kick and head scissors that sends Gallagher to the floor. Dorado with a baseball slide that sends Gallagher into the announce table. Drew checks on Gallagher and Dorado stops his dive to the floor. Dorado with a knee to the head. Dorado goes up top and Gallagher crotches Dorado and connects with forearms to the back. Gallagher with a back breaker and he gets a near fall. Gallagher stretches Dorado and then he kicks Dorado in the ribs. Gallagher with knee drops for a near fall.

Gallagher with an abdominal stretch. Gallagher tries for another abdominal stretch but Dorado hip tosses Gallagher over the top rope to the floor. Dorado with a springboard cross body and he may have overshot Gallagher. Dorado with a rollup for a near fall. Dorado with another near fall. Dorado with a drop kick followed by a spinning heel kick. Gallagher puts Dorado on the apron and Dorado with a forearm. Dorado with a cross body for a near fall. Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall but Dorado with a rolling kick. Dorado with an elevator moonsault combination but the third one hits Gallagher’s boots. Gallagher with a power bomb for a near fall. Gallagher with a single leg crab on Dorado.

Dorado with a monkey flip and elbow to Gallagher. Dorado with a super kick but Gallagher with a rebound head butt for the near fall. Gallagher misses a drop kick into the corner and Dorado with a handspring cutter for a near fall. Gallagher with punches and then they exchange chops. Dorado puts Gallagher on the turnbuckles and hits a Frankensteiner but Gallagher rolls through for a sunset flip and the three count.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

We go to Kayla Braxton in the back and she mentions that Noam Dar and Tony Nese will have separate locker rooms.

Humber Carrillo is asked about Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher. He says he enjoys everything he does in the ring but if two of the best want to train him, he has to listen to them.

Ariya Daivari asks how many failures does he have to prop up. He is the sidekick for a wannabe wrestler and then he is the mouthpiece for someone who cannot speak. He is here to service himself. For thirteen years, he fought on his own. He says he has the miles and he has the money so there is something he needs. He will become the Cruiserweight Champion and you will put respect on his checks.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mike Kanellis says it took him sixteen years to become an overnight sensation. It took him sixteen years to make it to the WWE. He did not fight that long to lose to Kalisto, and Brian Kendrick and be seen as a joke.

Maria says it is about the process. Every time you lose, you win. You learn something. Every loss is a step closer to success. Every place they have worked, they have been successful. Legends are made by THE match. On that day of reckoning and when that match comes, people will remember the name Mike Kanellis.

Match Number Two: Tony Nese versus Noam Dar in a No Disqualification Match

Dar drop kicks Nese off the apron while Nese poses. The match starts and Dar with a running forearm and exploder for a near fall. Dar sends Nese into the ringside barrier. Dar Irish whips Nese into the ring steps. Dar picks up the steps and readjusts them. Nese is crotched on the ringside barrier and Dar with a clothesline off the ring steps. Dar sends Nese into the apron. Dar removes the pad from the bottom turnbuckle and he puts Nese’s fingers in the turnbuckle. Dar slams the hand into the apron. Nese sends Dar into the ring post.

Nese sends Dar into the ring post again. Nese sends Dar into the ringside barrier. Nese sends Dar into the ring and then Nese gets a chair from under the ring. Dar with forearms but Nese hits Dar with the chair. Nese with knees to Dar while hanging over the middle rope and then Nese has Dar hanging from the ropes onto the chair and Nese with a springboard moonsault to the back for a near fall. Nese jams the chair into Dar’s hip. Nese kicks Dar in the midsection. Nese uses the chair and puts it under Dar and slams him for a near fall. Nese kicks Dar in the shoulder.

Dar with forearms but Nese with a back heel kick. Nese avoids a kick and Nese misses a cross body when Dar drops down. Dar with a double thrust but Nese with a knee. Dar blocks a knee and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Nese with an elbow but Dar kicks Nese in the leg and Nese falls from the turnbuckles. Dar avoids the rolling palm thrust and hits an exploder into the turnbuckles for a near fall. Nese goes to the floor and Dar looks under the ring for some items.

Dar pulls out a lot of chairs but that was to get the table. Nese with a back heel kick when Dar tries to hit him with a chair. Nese charges at Dar and Dar with a back body drop onto the pile of chairs. Dar gets a near fall. Dar slams the knee into a chair. Dar with a single leg crab on Nese. Nese pulls at the fingers to get out of the hold. Nese with a pump handle Michinoku Driver onto the chair but Nese can only get a near fall.

Dar waits for Nese to turn around and Dar with a forearm. Nese with a forearm and they go back and forth. Dar with the advantage but Nese with a forearm as Dar comes off the ropes. Nese goes for a forearm but he hits the chair. Dar puts the arm in the chair and Dar with a Fujiwara arm bar with the chair around the arm. Nese rolls Dar over and gets a near fall. Nese goes to the floor when Dar charges at him.

Dar sets the table against the ringside barrier. Dar Irish whips Nese towards the table but Nese reverses and sends Dar into the ring steps. Nese pulls the ring steps in front of the announce table. Dar with a kick to the shin and Nese falls onto the ring steps. Nese with a palm strike to Dar. Dar wtih an arm bar but Nese power bombs Dar onto the ring steps. Dar with an arm bar but Nese power bombs Dar through the announce table.

Nese pulls Dar into the ring and gets a near fall. Dar gets a near fall with a rollup. Nese misses the running knee and hits the turnbuckles. Dar with a clothesline and Dar with a slingshot onto the knee and he applies an ankle lock. Nese goes to the floor to get the chair while in the ankle lock and Nese hits Dar with the chair. Nese hits Dar in the knee with the chair and then he puts the chair around the leg and stomps on the chair. Nese sets for the running knee and connects, but it destroys the ringside barrier.

Nese picks up a motionless Dar and carries him to the ring. Nese gets the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

We take a look at Akira Tozawa’s victory last week to earn his title match against Buddy Murphy.

We go to the back where Drake Maverick is with Buddy Murphy and Akira Tozawa for the contract signing.

Tozawa signs first as Drake mentions this is the first time they have met one-on-one.

Buddy offers Tozawa to take a selfie with the belt since it will be the closest you get to the title. Buddy says he beat three opponents at the Royal Rumble. You couldn’t get the job done. Why do you think you have a shot in hell on Sunday? His competition is not with you or 205 Live. His competition is with history as he becomes the greatest cruiserweight of all time.

Buddy signs the contract.

Tozawa you think you are unstoppable, but he has been champion.

We go to credits.

