WWE 205 Live Results – February 13, 2018

Mark Andrews is in the back and he is asked about having a chance in this tournament. Mark says he is excited. Everyone has been talking about this tournament and he is excited to be part of it. He is looking forward to making his way to Wrestlemania to become the Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Mark Andrews in a First Round Tournament Match

They lock up and Tozawa with a waist lock. Andrews with a side head lock take down. Tozawa with a rollup for a near fall. Andrews with a single leg take down into a spinning toe hold and ankle lock.

We see Drake Maverick watching in the back.

Andrews returns to the ankle. Andrews with a wrist lock. Tozawa with a reversal. Andrews with a reversal and he works on the shoulder. Andrews with an octopus on Tozawa into a sunset flip and he gets a near fall. Andrews with arm drags but Tozawa blocks one. Andrews with another arm drag but Tozawa with a kick. Andrews with a back flip out of a rollup and he gets a near fall. Andrews with a kick but Tozawa with a chop.

They go back and forth with chops and then Tozawa gets Andrews to flinch so Tozawa connects with a jab. Tozawa kicks Andrews in the corner. Tozawa with a snap mare and kick followed by a back senton and he gets a near fall. Tozawa with an arm bar and he traps the other arm to stretch Andrews. Tozawa kicks Andrews in the head. Tozawa with a chop in the corner. Tozawa with a double sledge to the back but Andrews tries to fight off Tozawa. Tozawa with a snap mare and arm bar with the other arm trapped by the leg.

Andrews with a punch and forearms. Tozawa goes down to the mat after a forearm. Andrews with a European uppercut but Tozawa with a knee. Andrews with a kick from the apron and then he hits a springboard cross body for a near fall. Andrews kicks Tozawa and then returns to the legs and he applies an Indian Death Lock. Andrews returns to the Octopus but Tozawa fights out of the hold. Tozawa with elbows but Andrews with a kick. Tozawa with a rana and a Shining Wizard. Tozawa goes up top for the back senton but Andrews rolls to the floor. Tozawa returns to the mat and hits a suicide dive head butt. They return to the ring and Tozawa gets a near fall.

Tozawa pulls Andrews into the corner as Tozawa goes up top again. Andrews gets to his feet and Tozawa goes into the corner. Andrews with a running knee strike and a Northern Lights Suplex followed by a corkscrew moonsault for a near fall. Andrews with a full nelson and Tozawa escapes. Tozawa with kicks followed by a belly-to-back suplex and he gets a near fall. Tozawa with forearms to Andrews. Andrews with a back heel kick and a kick to the chest. Tozawa with a boot to the head but Andrews with a tornado move into a cutter for a near fall.

Andrews puts Tozawa on the turnbuckles and chops Tozawa. Andrews goes up top and sets for a Frankensteiner but Tozawa blocks it. Andrews counters a power bomb into a rana and Andrews gets a near fall. Andrews goes up top for a Shooting Star Press but Tozawa moves. Andrews rolls through and Tozawa goes for a rollup but Andrews blocks it and gets the three count.

Winner: Mark Andrews

Jack Gallagher is in the interview area. He is asked about his match against Mustafa Ali next week in the tournament. Jack says he is delighted.

Drake Maverick shows up and he quotes Die Hard. He tells Jack that is not appropriate gear to wrestle in. He tells Jack to be in appropriate wrestling gear because he is one of the best on 205 Live and the WWE.

Jack walks away without saying anything.

Next week Ariya Daviari faces Buddy Murphy.

We have a video package for Buddy Murphy. Buddy says training for 205 Live has been tough because he is not usually at that weight. That was the first step. The tournament is step two. He will walk down the ramp at Wrestlemania.

Drew Gulak is in the back preparing for his match against Tony Nese.

We see Tony Nese in the locker room and he sees himself in the mirror.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak versus Tony Nese in a First Round Tournament Match

Drew offers his hand and Nese kicks it away. They lock up and Nese sends Drew face first into the mat and then Nese poses for Drew. Gulak with a take down and an arm bar into a reverse chin lock. Gulak with a front face lock into an arm bar. Nese with a single leg take down and wrist lock. Nese goes after the knee but Drew gets a near fall. Nese tries for a single leg crab but Gulak kicks Nese in the head.

Gulak with a running forearm into the corner. Nese with an Irish whip and a back elbow. Nese leaps off the turnbuckles but misses Gulak. Nese with a back heel kick and a series of kicks followed by a leg sweep for a near fall. Nese with kicks to Gulak. Nese with a front face lock but Drew tries for a hip toss and Nese blocks it. Nese with a half nelson using his leg and Nese gets a near fall.

Nese sends Gulak to the floor. Nese with a cartwheel on the apron to avoid Gulak. Nese with a forearm and then Gulak pulls Nese to the floor and hits a belly-to-back suplex on the floor. The referee makes his count and Nese gets back in time. Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak with boots to Nese. Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak with an arm bar but Nese with punches. Drew with a punch and Nese with a running back elbow.

Nese with punches to Gulak and a facebuster. Nese with a running boot and a spinning heel kick. Nese with a running forearm into the corner followed by a flying clothesline for a near fall. Gulak with an elbow but Nese goes for a pump handle slam and Gulak escapes. Nese with a jumping head butt to stop a leap frog attempt by Gulak and Nese gets a near fall. Gulak with a punch. Nese with a gutbuster from a fireman’s carry for a near fall.

Gulak with a head butt. He goes for another one and Nese with a knee. Gulak with a drop kick followed by a T-Bone suplex for a near fall. Nese with punches and forearms that stagger Gulak and send him to the mat. Nese with kicks to the head. Gulak grabs the beard and slaps Nese. Gulak with an electric chair drop and he gets a near fall. Gulak with a guillotine and body scissors on Nese. Nese tries to reach for the ropes but Gulak blocks it. Nese goes for a suplex but Gulak lands on the apron.

Nese wtih a round kick and leg sweep to send Gulak to the floor. Nese with a Fosbury Flop. Nese goes up top but misses a 450 splash when Gulak rolls out of the way. Gulak goes for the Dragon Sleeper but Nese with a Pump Handle Michinoku Driver for a near fall. They return to their feet and Gulak with head butts to the midsection. Nese with a knee to stop Gulak. Nese with a fallaway power bomb into the turnbuckles. Nese with a rollup into a one arm buckle bomb. Nese cannot take advantage of the situation. He pulls down the knee pad but Gulak avoids the running knee.

They go to the floor. Nese with a slap to Gulak and then he sends Gulak into the ring. Gulak with a running shoulder tackle knocks Nese off the apron and into the announce table. Gulak goes to the floor and he sends Nese into the announce table again. Gulak does it a second time and the referee warns Gulak. Gulak sends Nese back into the ring and Drew with a clothesline. The referee checks on Nese and holds Gulak back. Drew with a power bomb and then he holds on for a second one. Drew with the Dragon Sleeper and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Drew Gulak

