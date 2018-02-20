WWE 205 Live Results – February 20, 2018

Welcome to WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

We see Buddy Murphy’s weigh in last night and he qualifies.

Match Number One: Ariya Daivari versus Buddy Murphy in a First Round Tournament Match

They lock up and Daivari with a side head lock but Murphy with a shoulder tackle. Daivari with a side head lock and kick from the corner. Murphy with a shoulder tackle. Murphy with a head scissors to send Daivari to the floor. Murphy slides to the floor and connects with a forearm and sends Daivari back into the ring. Daivari rolls to the apron and Murphy stays there. Daivari has a kick blocked but Daivari with a reverse DDT on the apron.

Daivari sends Murphy into the ring steps and then he gets a near fall when they return to the ring. Daivari with a chop and hard Irish whip. Murphy with an Irish whip and he charges into the corner but Daivari with a hip toss into the turnbuckles for a near fall. Daivari with a rear chin lock. Murphy with a jaw breaker and then he kicks Daivari. Murphy with a kick when Daivari charges into the corner and then he hits a missile drop kick. Murphy with a clothesline and back elbow. Murphy is sent to the apron and he connects with an enzuigiri. Murphy goes up top but Daivari goes to the floor.

Murphy with a plancha and then he goes up top and hits Meteora for a near fall. Daivari sends Murphy to the floor and then Daivari with a forearm and frog splash for a near fall. Daivari sets for the hammer lock clothesline and Murphy with a rollup for a near fall. Daivari with a super kick and hammer lock clothesline for another near fall. Daivari goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Murphy lands on his feet. Murphy with kicks and a knee followed by a pump handle rolling Death Valley Driver for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

Drake Maverick is in the back and he shows the quarterfinals. Cedric ALexander faces TJ Perkins, Roderick Strong faces Kalisto, Buddy Murphy faces the winner of Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali, and Drew Gulak faces Mark Andrews.

Next week, Roderick Strong faces Kalisto. Also next week, TJ Perkins faces Cedric Alexander next week. TJ tells Cedric that this is the moment where you fall short and you explain to everyone how you are going to keep trying. Cedric says your dirty tricks will not stop him from getting to Wrestlemania.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik (with Kalisto) versus Evan Daniels and Corazon Nogato

Dorado and Daniels start things off and Dorado with a side head lock. Dorado floats over and hits an arm drag and drop kick. Dorado with a head scissors followed by a standing moonsault. Daniels with a foerarm and he tags in and Kalisto with a back drop to Nogato. Metalik tags in and they hit a double back body drop. Metalik send Nogato to the mat face first and hits a springboard drop kick. Nogato with a knee and Daniels tags in. Daniels with a forearm and he mocks Kalisto. Metalik with forearms.

Daniels with a forearm. Metalik with a drop kick. Dorado and Nogato tag in and Dorado with a kick and clothesline. Dorado with a gourdbuster slam. Dorado with a cross body and he gets a near fall. Dorado with a handspring double cutter. Dorado and Metalik with dives to the floor. Dorado goes up top and hits a shooting star press for the three count.

Winners: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Drew Gulak says some think that he went too far last week, but that is what losers say. Mark Andrews, you are all flash and panache. That will not matter when you tap out.

Mark Andrews says he made it to the second round. He says he is psyched about that, but he is not psyched about facing Drew Gulak. He will not be limited to the No Fly Zone and he will advance in the tournament.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher versus Mustafa Ali in a First Round Tournament Match

They lock up and Gallagher backs Ali into the ropes and Jack has something to say before giving a clean break. Ali with a wrist lock but Gallagher with a reversal and he takes Ali to the mat. Ali with a reversal and snap mare but Gallagher with a hammer lock. Gallagher with a wrist lock as Murphy watches the monitor in the back. Gallagher with a hammer lock. Gallagher with a shoulder tackle and then he catches Ali and drops him to the mat and applies a Fujiwara arm bar but Ali gets to the ropes. Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex but Gallagher grabs the leg.

Ali escapes and he takes Gallagher down with an arm drag and he applies a single leg crab. Gallagher with a headstand in the turnbuckles and he taunts Ali. Gallagher leaps over Ali and goes for an O’Connor Roll but Ali holds on to the ropes. Ali with a back flip and he mocks Gallagher. Ali with a near fall and Gallagher follows with a near fall of his own. Gallagher and Ali alternate near falls.

They lock up and Ali backs Gallagher into the corner. Gallagher pushes Ali and he connects with a head butt to the midsection. Ali blocks a kick and hits a spinning heel kick that sends Gallagher to the floor. Ali with a baseball slide but Gallagher pulls out the ring skirt and he punches and kicks Ali. Gallagher with a back elbow for a near fall. Gallagher with a cravate. Gallagher with a suplex and elbow drops for a near fall. Gallagher with a knee and head butt to the midsection. Gallagher sends Ali into the corner and Ali floats over. Ali with forearms and a drop kick.

Ali with a kick and head scissors take down. Gallagher with an Irish whip but Gallagher misses a charge into the corner. Ali with an enzuigiri and a rolling X Factor. Ali kicks Gallagher and goes up top . Gallagher goes to the apron and connects with a forearm. Gallagher with a front face lock on the turnbuckles and then he drops Ali’s arm on the top rope. Gallagher sends Ali shoulder first into the ring post. Gallagher sends Ali back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Gallagher goes for a wrist lock and then he adds a head scissors but Ali adjusts his weight to get a near fall.

Gallagher kicks the elbow and he tells the referee to ask Ali if he wants to continue. Gallagher slams the arm into the mat and then he hits a hammer lock slam for a near fall. Gallagher with a hammer lock. Gallagher goes to the apron and Ali with a drop kick. Ali goes for a twisting plancha but he misses when Gallagher moves. Gallagher goes back into the ring as the referee checks on Ali. The referee starts his count.

Ali gets back into the ring before the ten count. Gallagher puts Ali on the turnbuckles but Ali with a forearm. Ali with a cross body but Gallagher rolls through into an arm bar. Gallagher with an Irish whip but he runs into an elbow. Ali comes off the turnbuckles and Gallagher catches him with the Fujiwara arm bar. Ali gets to the ropes. Ali with a punch from the apron. Ali sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles and then he goes up top but Gallagher with a wrist lock on the turnbuckles. Gallagher is knocked off the turnbuckles but Gallagher drop kicks Ali off the turnbuckles into the ringside barrier.

Gallagher goes to the floor and he sends Ali into the ringside barrier shoulder first. The referee checks on Ali but Gallagher sends him into the ring. Gallagher with a hammer lock slam into the turnbuckles. Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher goes for a cross arm breaker but Ali grasps his hands. Gallager kicks Ali. Gallagher with elbows to the upper chest and Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher puts Ali on the turnbuckles and Jack sets for a belly-to-back superplex but Ali lands on his feet and he hits a super kick to the back of the head. Ali with a tornado DDT and inward 450 splash for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

