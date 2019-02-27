WWE 205 Live Results – February 26, 2019

Tonight, the Cruiserweight Tournament starts. Tony Nese faces Kalisto in the first match. Will Nese get to face his training partner? Kalisto is a perennial threat for the title. In the other match, Brian Kendrick faces Drew Gulak. What will happen when former friends meet in the ring?

We are in Charlotte, North Carolina and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

Kalisto says he feels it. Tony Nese does not know what it is to be at Wrestlemania and to perform in front of millions. Kalisto fights every day to get to Wrestlemania.

Match Number One: Kalisto versus Tony Nese in a First Round Tournament Match

They lock up and Nese with a clean break. They lock up again and Nese with a waist lock take down. Kalisto gets to his feet and Nese holds on to the waist lock. Kalisto with a wrist lock. Nese kicks Kalisto in the arm and takes Kalisto down with an arm drag into an arm bar.

We see Buddy Murphy looking at a monitor in the back.

Nese with a wrist lock but Kalisto with chops and he goes to the ropes for a springboard arm drag. Kalisto with a thrust kick and more kicks to Nese. Nese with a back elbow. Kalisto flips Nese but Nese lands on his feet. Nese and Kalisto avoid each other for a moment but Kalisto kicks Nese to the floor. Kalisto with a drop kick through the ropes and then he hits a suicide dive. Kalisto sends Nese back into the ring. Kalisto with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Kalisto with a kick but Nese with a back heel kick.

Kalisto sends Nese tot he floor and Kalisto teases a dive and Nese returns to the ring. Nese avoids Kalisto on the apron and Kalisto with an elbow. Nese back body drops Kalisto over the ring steps. Nese gets a near fall and Kalisto rolls to the floor to regroup. Nese follows Kalisto to the floor and he sends Kalisto into the ringside barrier. Nese with a chop to Kalisto. Nese with kicks to Kalisto and Nese breaks the count. Nese chops Kalisto against the ringside barrier.

Kalisto with an elbow and he tries for a head scissors but Nese blocks it and Nese sends Kalisto into the ringside barrier. Nese brings Kalisto back into the ring and gets a near fall. Kalisto with an arm drag and elbow to Nese. Kalisto kicks Nese and then hits a head scissors take down. Kalisto gets sent to the apron but he kicks Nese. Kalisto goes up top and hits a seated senton. Kalisto with a satellite DDT for a near fall. Kalisto with a spike rana for a near fall.

We take another look at the Cruiserweight Champion in the monitor room.

Nese hot shots Kalisto and connects with a forearm to the back. Nese sets for a German superplex but Kalisto head butts Nese to the mat. Nese with a palm strike and then Nese returns to the turnbuckles. Nese with a belly-to-back superplex attempt but Kalisto with punches and elbows. Kalisto with Super Salida Del Sol attempted but Nese with a hanging German superplex. Nese pulls himself up and misses a 450 splash when Kalisto moves. Kalisto goes up top and hits a 450 splash but Nese gets his foot on the ropes.

Kalisto sets for the Salida Del Sol but Nese pushes him away. Nese with a running forearm and Nese sets for the running knee but Kalisto moves. Kalisto with a Listo Kick for a near fall. Kalisto goes for Salida Del Sol and Nese escapes. Kalisto with a super kick and then Nese monkey flips Kalisto into the turnbuckles. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Kalisto with a rollup for a near fall. Kalisto with a rana for a near fall. Nese blocks a Victory Roll for a near fall and then he hits a wheelbarrow suplex into the turnbuckles and follows with the running knee and he gets the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese (advances in Tournament)

Buddy Murphy is in the back and he is happy that his friend won and he is joined by a production assistant.

We go to Jack Gallagher with Humberto Carrillo. Jack tells Humberto there is nothing wrong with what he is doing, but does he understand the risk he is taking when he could apply a wrist lock? Jack says Humberto will get it. You will be able to watch Mr. Gulak take apart his opponent.

We see Drew Gulak and Brian Kendrick getting ready for their match.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look at Cedric Alexander versus Mike Kanellis from last week.

We see Mike and Maria Kanellis with Drake Maverick. Drake says the referee’s decision last week was right. Drake says Mike took one of the best in 205 Live to the limit and that means a lot for him. Drake tells Mike and Maria to go home but he will have a match next week. Maria says that Drake made the right decision.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak versus Brian Kendrick in a First Round Tournament Match

They lock up and Gulak with a head lock take down and Kendrick escapes. They lock up again and Kendrick with a cravate but Gulak with a wrist lock. Kendrick with a full nelson and Gulak goes to the mat for a near fall. Kendrick with an arm bar but Gulak escapes. Gulak with a wrist lock. Kendrick gets to the ropes to force a break. Kendrick with a wrist lock take down. Gulak with an ankle lock. Kendrick with a side head lock. Gulak backs Kendrick into the ropes to force a break.

Gulak with a head lock and punches. Gulak with a German suplex and he holds on. Gulak with a bow and arrow into an arm bar and he goes for a neck breaker but Kendrick with a back slide for a near fall. Gulak counters a crucifix into an ankle lock and then he turns it into a figure four. Kendrick gets to the ropes. Kendrick with a head butt to the midsection followed by chops. Gulak with a clothesline for a near fall. Gulak returns to the wrist lock. Gulak works on the wrist and applies a top wrist lock. Gulak with a knee and chop. Kendrick floats over and he gives Gulak a few arm drags into an arm bar and Kendrick tries for a cross arm breaker. Gulak returns to the wrist lock.

Kendrick with punches and forearms. Gulak kicks Kendrick in the corner and Kendrick with an Irish whip and forearm. Gulak pushes Kendrick away on a bulldog attempt. Kendrick with a rollup after blocking a tilt-a-whirl move. Kendrick with a leg lariat and a running forearm into the corner. Kendrick with a back body drop. Kendrick gets a near fall. Kendrick with a side head lock. Gulak with shoulder tackles. Kendrick with a side head lock and Gulak goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Kendrick counters into a lateral press. Gulak with a leg trapped German suplex for a near fall.

Kendrick with a back elbow and kick. Kendrick with a Dragon suplex but Gulak pops up and hits a clothesline. Both men are down. Gulak kicks Kendrick and then he goes to the apron. Gulak returns to the ring and Kendrick with a jaw breaker and Gulak sends Kendrick into the turnbuckles on a Sliced Bread attempt. Gulak goes for the GuLock but Kendrick leans back and gets a near fall. Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook but Gulak tries to get to the ropes. Kendrick brings Gulak back into the center of the ring. Gulak escapes and he power bombs Kendrick and gets a near fall.

Gulak runs into a boot from Kendrick and he kicks Gulak again. Kendrick with a super kick but he misses Sliced Bread #2. Kendrick with an O’Connor Roll but Gulak kicks out and applies the GuLock. Kendrick passes out and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Drew Gulak (advances in tournament)

We are told that next week, Humberto Carrillo will face Oney Lorcan in a first round match. The other tournament match will be Akira Tozawa versus Cedric Alexander.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com