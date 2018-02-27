WWE 205 Live Results – February 27, 2018

They talk about the quarterfinals matches and Nigel says he is looking forward to seeing how Roderick Strong deals with Kalisto.

Cedric says that TJ has been talking trash all week trying to get into his head, but that will not work. All he is thinking about is going to Wrestlemania.

TJ Perkins is in the back and he is asked about his match. TJ says this is ridiculous. He says he should not have to go through a tournament to get what he once held. He will go through Cedric tonight and he will walk out of Wrestlemania as the Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number One: Cedric Alexander versus TJ Perkins in a Quarterfinal Match

They lock up and TJ with a waist lock but Cedric with a standing switch. Perkins with a front face lock and Alexander escapes. Perkins with a leap frog and Alexander flips over the back. Alexander with a power bomb for a near fall. Perkins with a top wrist lock and head scissors take down. Alexander escapes and he applies a wrist lock. Perkins tries to escape but Alexander holds on. Perkins with a snap mare but Alexander returns to the wrist lock. Alexander stretches the arm while holding on to the wrist lock. Perkins tries to get to his feet but Alexander takes him back down to the mat.

Perkins with a head lock but Cedric returns to the wrist lock and arm bar. Perkins with a cloverleaf into an STF but Alexander escapes. Alexander runs into a boot from Perkins but Alexander with a handspring to escape a head scissors. Alexander with a handstand head scissors into a drop kick and Perkins goes to the floor. Alexander sets for a dive but he takes too long and Perkins floats through into an arm bar and then he applies a hammer lock using the leg and a bow and arrow. Alexander gets to the ropes.

Perkins sends Alexander into the turnbuckles and follows with a European uppercut. Alexander with chops. Alexander and Perkins alternate snap mares but Perkins with a neck breaker. Perkins with an elbow to the forehead and a leaping knee drop for a near fall. Perkins with an arm bar into a hammer lock using the leg and a rear chin lock. Alexander with elbows and a kick. Alexander with a European uppercut and Perkins goes to the apron and slides back into the ring and goes for a Sharpshooter but Alexander escapes but Perkins with a step over surfboard into a rollup for a near fall.

Alexander with a punch and Perkins with an elbow. The referee warns Perkins and checks on Alexander. Perkins with a snap mare and slingshot senton for a near fall. Perkins with a reverse chin lock. Alexander with a forearm but Perkins with a jumping back elbow for a near fall. Perkins chokes Alexander in the ropes. Perkins sets for an octopus but Alexander locks his arm to avoid the hold but Perkins is able to apply it.

Alexander with elbows and a forearm. Perkins with a kick and suplex into an attempted belly-to-back suplex but Alexander shifts his weight to get a lateral press. Alexander with a kick and uppercut followed by running forearms. Alexander with a back elbow and then he hits the Neuralizer for a near fall. Alexander is sent to the apron and hits an enzuigiri from the apron and hits a slingshot flatline for a near fall. Perkins blocks a Lumbar check and hits a double knee gutbuster for a near fall. Perkins waits for Alexander to get up and then he sets for the Detonation Kick but Alexander blocks it and goes for a suplex but Perkins with a knee. Perkins with a drop kick to the knee. Perkins misses a slingshot kick and Alexander with a kick and then he hits a plancha onto Perkins.

Perkins is sent back into the ring and Alexander goes for the springboard clothesline but Perkins moves and Alexander favors the knee. Alexander with a forearm and European uppercut. Alexander goes for the Neuralizer but Perkins blocks it and applies the knee bar. Perkins with a rollup and a handful of tights for a near fall. Perkins with a kick to the leg and then he connects with more strikes. Alexander with a European uppercut and both men with clotheslines and both men go down. Perkins with a springboard forearm and he gets Alexander up but Alexander gets to his feet. Perkins with a knee bar.

Alexander tries to get to the ropes and he succeeds when Perkins tries to roll him back into the center of the ring. Perkins with a back heel kick and Alexander blocks a kick and hits a spinning back elbow. Perkins with a jumping round kick to the temple. Perkins with a kick to the leg but Alexander blocks a kick and connects with a forearm. Perkins with a kick and he gets Alexander up but Alexander escapes an hits Lumbar check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (Advances to face winner of Roderick Strong versus Kalisto)

We are back with footage from an interview Drake Maverick did. He says that cruiserweight action is the best competition and you have them on 205 Live. They need someone to motivate them. His vision for 205 Live is what has happened the last few weeks. The best cruiserweight competition in the world.

Mustafa Ali says last week he had the fight of his life. Jack Gallagher made him experience levels of pain he never felt before. Ali says his eyes caught the Wrestlemania sign and he fought and clawed to win. Next week, he faces Buddy Murphy. Buddy may be bigger but Ali says he will win.

Buddy is asked about facing Mustafa Ali. He says he has been waiting for this for a long time. He says Mustafa does not know pain until he faces him next week. He will go to Wrestlemania.

We see Roderick Strong and Kalisto getting ready for their match.

Match Number Two: Kalisto versus Roderick Strong in a Quarterfinal Match

Strong with a wrist lock take down into a hammer lock. Kalisto with a reversal but Strong with a reversal of his own. Strong with an arm bar. Kalisto uses the ropes for an arm drag as we see Alexander watching the match. Kalisto walks on his hands and hits a head scissors followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Strong pushes Kalisto away and then sends him to the apron. Kalisto with a slingshot into the ring and Strong gets his knee up for a back breaker. Strong with a chop. Strong with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot from Kalisto. Kalisto with a head scissors followed by a suicide dive.

Kalisto with a baseball slide through the corner and then he goes to the ringside barrier to try for a rana. Strong blocks it for a moment but Kalisto is able to gain control and send Strong into the ringside barrier with a rana. Kalisto breaks the count but Strong runs Kalisto into the apron and then hits a suplex throw onto the announce table. Strong with kicks when they get back into the ring and Strong with shoulders in the corner and then he connects with a forearm. Strong with a near fall. Strong with a back breaker for a near fall. Strong has Kalisto tied up in the ropes and he connects with forearms to the back followed by a gutbuster for a near fall.

Kalisto with punches and kicks to Strong but Strong with a drop kick for a near fall. Strong with a modified Gory Special as he stretches Kalisto but Kalisto with an arm drag. Strong with forearms to the back but Kalisto with a rana to send Strong face first into the mat. Kalisto with an enzuigiri and a springboard seated senton followed by a springboard corkscrew shoulder tackle. Kalisto with a spike rana for a near fall.

Strong stops Salida Del Sol by dropping him on the top rope. Strong with a running forearm and Olympic Slam for a near fall. Kalisto lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and Kalisto with a Listo Kick. Strong with kicks and he goes for a Gibson Driver but Kalisto counters with a Code Red for a near fall. Strong puts Kalisto on the top rope and chops him. Strong goes to the turnbuckles and gets Kalisto on his shoulders but Kalisto escapes and goes to the turnbuckles. Strong kicks Kalisto to the mat but Kalisto with an enzuigiri.

Kalisto counters a power slam attempt from the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Kalisto punches Strong but Strong with punches. Strong with a back breaker followed by End of Heartache for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong (Advances to face Cedric Alexander)

Credit: PWinsider.com