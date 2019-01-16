WWE 205 Live Results – January 15, 2019

Drake Maverick welcomes us to 205 Live and he mentions Hideo Itami’s victory over Cedric Alexander. Drake mentions that Lio Rush will face Lince Dorado. Kalisto beat Lio to get into the title match at Royal Rumble. Lio had comments about that loss. Will Lio get to settle the score? In the main event, Buddy Murphy will have an open challenge for anyone who can qualify for the weight.

We are in Birmingham, Alabama and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Percy Watson. Nigel is still in the UK at the new Performance Center.

Lio welcomes everyone to Lio-5 Live. He has some unfinished business. Lince has a misconception about the Man of the Hour. He did not come here to make friends or to party. He came here to win. Lio tells everyone to look at your new Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. In two weeks, he was supposed to be the Cruiserweight Champion but Lince Dorado took that away and ruined everything. Lince will find out what it means to feel the rush.

Lio tells them to turn off the Lucha House Party’s music. Every time you come out with your entourage because you know that you cannot beat him in a one on one match.

Match Number One: Lio Rush versus Lince Dorado (with Kalisto and Gran Metalik)

Before the match starts, Metalik and Kalisto go to the back and Lio attacks Lince before the bell.

The referee calls for the bell to start the match and Lince with punches. Lince with kicks and a spinning heel kick. Lince with knees and chops to Lio. Lince sends Lio into the turnbuckles and hits a suplex for a near fall. Lio pushes Lince away and kicks him. Lio runs around Lince and slaps him. Lince with a front face lock and Lio with forearms. Lince with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Lince with a dive for a near fall.

Lince pulls Lio towards the corner and kicks Lio. Lince goes up top and Lio rolls to the apron and tries to go under the ring. Lio kicks Lince into the ring post and Lince falls to the floor. Lince holds his knee after landing on the floor. Lio with an Asai Moonsault but Lio hits the announce table upon impact. Lio sends Lince into the announce table and they return to the ring where Lio gets a near fall. Lio with a kick to the back followed by a European uppercut to the back for a near fall. Lince with punches and he misses a springboard cross body. Rush with a drop kick to the head for a near fall.

Rush with a reverse chin lock and body scissors. Rush with a forearm to the back. Rush kicks Dorado and punches him in the corner. Rush with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Rush with a head lock into a rear chin lock. Dorado with a jaw breaker and drop kick. Dorado goes for a handspring back elbow but Rush moves and hits a kick for a near fall. Rush kicks Lince in the back. Rush with a punch and he chokes Lince in the ropes.

Lio goes for an Unprettier but Dorado escapes and goes to the apron. Rush with a kick when Dorado misses a shoulder. Dorado blocks being sent into the ring post and then Dorado sends Lio into the turnbuckles. Dorado goes up top and hits a cross body. Rush misses a splash into the corner and Lince with a chop and kick to send Lio to the floor. Dorado with a suicide dive onto Rush and they return to the ring. Dorado with moonsaults from all three turnbuckles for a near fall.

Rush trips Dorado and Rush with a forearm. Lince with a boot to the head and another boot to the head. Dorado with a third boot to Rush. Rush blocks the handspring cutter. Rush misses a springboard move and Dorado with a kick and handspring cutter for a near fall. Dorado goes up top and Rush hangs on the ropes and Dorado with a leg drop to the back of the neck. Dorado misses a charge into the corner and Dorado hits the post. Rush goes up top and hits the frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush

After the match, Rush attacks Dorado from behind while Dorado goes to the back. Rush gets in a few shots and then Kalisto and Metalik come out to help Dorado.

Noam Dar is in the interview area and he is asked about beating Tony Nese last week. Noam says Tony thinks he is better than everyone because he is the Premier Athlete.

Tony Nese shows up and says Dar only showed how lucky he was. Tony says he dominated from bell to bell and Dar got lucky. Dar reminds Tony that he lost. Tony says he would beat Dar 99 out of 100 times. Dar reminds Nese that he lost.

Tony suggests that they meet each other again since they are 1 and 1.

Dar says he would love to get in the ring with someone who will up his game but he lost.

Drake asks the official to make sure the main event goes okay since he will be checking on Lince Dorado.

TJP enters the office and says Drake does not check on him. Drake says that TJP wants to challenge Buddy, but a new member of the roster will face Buddy tonight.

TJP leaves while Drake talks.

Buddy Murphy walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and we get comments from the three challengers for the Cruiserweight Title at The Royal Rumble.

Kalisto says they are going to show the tradition of Lucha Libre. He takes it very seriously. He says he dedicated his life to be the best and he will walk out as a two time champion.

Brian Kendrick says it will be brutal and that is why he is teaching Akira Tozawa every dirty trick in the book. He will break the will of his opponents. Akira says ‘what he said’.

Ariya Daivari says all three of Itami’s opponents have been champion. Itami is hungry for the title. He does not see right or wrong, he sees the championship. Hideo is a threat to the title and your physical well being. Just ask Cedric Alexander. The new ruler of 205 Live will take his throne as 50,000 people will witness the beginning of the Itami Era.

Next week, Kalisto, Akira Tozawa, and Hideo Itami will be in a Triple Threat Match.

Buddy Murphy says he has something to say. He says that he is the greatest cruiserweight of all time. He will defend his title against three great opponents. Next week, his opponents will meet each other in a Triple Threat match.

Match Number Two: Buddy Murphy versus Humberto Carrillo in a Non Title Match

Murphy shakes his hand and Murphy with a waist lock take down and then he rides Carrillo and slaps him in the head. Murphy with a wrist lock and he works on the arm. Carrillo with a reversal and Murphy with a reversal of his own. Carrillo gets a near fall. Carrillo with a side head lock and he holds on when Murphy tries to send him off the ropes. Murphy with a shoulder tackle. Carrillo misses a series of kicks and Murphy misses a kick and he retreats into the corner. Murphy with a snap mare and Carrillo lands on his feet. Carrillo with an arm drag and slingshot arm drag.

Carrillo with a drop kick and Murphy goes to the floor. Carrillo with a baseball slide and Murphy ducks. Murphy avoids a moonsault from the apron and Murphy with a clothesline on the ramp. Buddy gets a near fall. Murphy with a kick to the back and he applies a rear chin lock. Murphy with elbows and he gets a near fall. Carrillo with punches and a head scissors that sends Murphy to the floor. Carrillo goes for a suicide dive and Murphy moves out of the way and Carrillo crashes and burns. Murphy gets a near fall.

Murphy kicks Carrillo in the corner. Murphy goes to the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex to the floor. Murphy is sent to the apron and he sends Carrillo into the top of the ring post. Carrillo with a back body drop onto the apron and Murphy falls to the floor. Murphy gets back into the ring and he runs into a boot. Carrillo with a back elbow followed by a springboard head butt for a near fall. Carrillo with a springboard round kick that knocks Murphy off the apron.

Carrillo with a cross body for a near fall. Carrillo pulls Murphy into the corner and goes to the turnbuckles but Murphy stops him. Murphy puts Carrillo’s head against the turnbuckles but Carrillo kicks Murphy. Carrillo with another kick and a missile drop kick to the back of the head for a near fall. Carrillo runs into a boot and Murphy goes to the turnbuckles but Carrillo with a kick. Carrillo goes for a superplex but Murphy pushes Carrillo off the turnbuckles and Carrillo lands on his feet. Murphy blocks a superplex and sends Carrillo face first into the mat with a gourdbuster. Murphy with a sunset flip and he pulls Carrillo up for a power bomb and he gets a near fall.

Murphy with a boot to the head and he goes for a suplex but Carrillo blocks it. They both try for suplexes but Murphy’s knee gives out and the referee keeps Carrillo away. Murphy is checked on by the referee and a second referee comes into the ring to check on Buddy. Carrillo is confused about what to do. Murphy gets back to his feet and he shows the fully operational Cruiserweight Champion who kicks Carrillo and tries for Murphy’s Law but Carrillo with a rollup for a near fall. Carrillo kicks Murphy to the floor and hits a suicide dive that sends Murphy over the announce table onto Percy Watson.

Carrillo slams Buddy’s head on the announce table. Carrillo goes for a springboard move but Buddy with a knee and Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

We go to credits.

