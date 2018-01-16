LIVE WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE 205 Live Results – January 16, 2018

TJ Perkins versus Gran Metalik

Perkins with shoulder tackles for a near fall. Perkins with a hammer lock and he sends Metalik shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Perkins kicks the shoulder and holds on to the hammer lock. Metalik with a flying mare and then he hits a springboard arm drag and chop. Metalik goes to the ropes and hits a springboard drop kick that sends Perkins to teh floor. Metalik goes to the apron and he hits an Asai Moonsault.

Metalik sends Perkins back into the ring and gets a near fall. Metalik with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot from Perkins. Perkins sends Metalik over his head but Metalik lands on the turnbuckles and he kicks Perkins. Perkins with a drop kick to Metalik followed by a back elbow. Perkins with an elbow to the head. Perkins punches Metalik and the referee checks on Metalik. Perkins with a slam and a slingshot senton for a near fall. Perkins goes for a Japanese stranglehold. Metalik lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and Perkins misses a splash into the corner. Metalik gets crotched and then Perkins goes for a baseball slide but Metalik pulls himself up and Perkins hits the ring post.

Metalik with a cross body followed by a kick and running bulldog and drop kick. Metalik goes up top and hits a springboard elbow drop for a near fall. Metalik sets for the Metalik driver but Perkins escapes. Perkins goes for a double underhook gutbuster but Metalik counters into a victory roll and the three count.

Winner: Gran Metalik

Credit: PWinsider.com