WWE 205 Live Results – January 2, 2018

Akira Tozawa versus TJ Perkins

Perkins sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles and then Tozawa with a waist lock and Perkins backs him into the corner. Perkins runs away from Tozawa after making contact on the break. Perkins with a wrist lock and then Tozawa reverses. Tozawa sends Perkins face first into the mat and then Tozawa makes Perkins flinch and Tozawa with a jab to the head. Tozawa with kicks in the corner. Perkins misses an enzuigiri and Tozawa with a kick and back senton. Tozawa sets for a dive but Perkins with a round kick that stops Tozawa.

Perkins with a hammer lock and he sends Tozawa into the apron. Perkins sends Tozawa back into the ring and he kicks Tozawa in the shoulder before punching him. Perkins with a slam and Perkins goes to the apron for a slingshot senton. Perkins with an arm bar. Tozawa with punches to Perkins but TJ with punches. Perkins hyperextends the arm as he falls back to the mat. Perkins with a kick and then he rakes the face with his boot. Perkins with an Irish whip but Tozawa with a rollup for a near fall. Perkins with a divorce court.

Perkins with a hammer lock belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Perkins uses the leg for a hammer lock as he applies a rear chin lock. Perkins stretches Tozawa and he follows with a flying clothesline for a near fall. Perkins returns to the arm. Tozawa with a boot to the head and both men are down. Tozawa misses an enzuigiri but Tozawa with a belly-to-back suplex. Tozawa with a forearm to knock Perkins off the apron and then Tozawa hits the suicide dive and he gets a near fall. Perkins with a kick to the shoulder but Tozawa escapes a Detonation Attempt.

Tozawa with a round kick to the head and then he goes up top for the back senton but Perkins goes to the apron. Perkins rakes the eyes and he sends Tozawa into the top of the ring post. Perkins with a Detonation Kick for the three count.

Winner: TJ Perkins

Cedric Alexander is in the locker room and Goldust enters. Goldust says they have a lot to accomplish. Cedric is impressed to have a legend like Goldust having his back. Cedric asks Goldust if he knows he is over 205 pounds. Goldust says with a few tucks, he can be a slim Goldust. Goldust says he is not here for that. He sees Cedric as a friend and he will be there for him the whole way. Goldust is here to help Cedric on his Quest for Gold. He says they are like Thelma and Louise, Tango and Cash, or Turner and Hooch. Cedric reminds Goldust that Hooch was a dog and Goldust says that Cedric is his dawg.

We are back and Jack Gallagher says we learned something new. We thought Hideo Itami was here to compete on 205 Live, but he is here to maim. Brian Kendrick knows about that. We take a look back at what happened last week on Raw.

Jack says his pal suffered a broken bone and a broken orbital bone on Christmas. The present he got was 2 months without working. Jack says he has watched that footage over and over again. Jack wants to watch the footage in slow motion.

When he watches that footage, he does not feel empathy. He feels inspired to dissect Itami and he will make Hideo suffer.

Jack Gallagher versus Hideo Itami

Gallagher tries to hit Itami with the umbrella but he misses. Itami with kicks and punches followed by a spinning back fist. Gallagher hits a charging Itami in the throat with the umbrella. Gallagher punches Itami and we see a pipe come out of the umbrella. Gallagher hits Itami in the back with the pipe.

The referee tries to stop Gallagher but it does not work. Other officials come out and hold their arms out to tell Gallagher to leave.

Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari are in the interview area. They are asked about the reason for their rematch. Daivari says that they were not expecting Goldust. Drew says they suffered an injustice. Enzo was ill and then Goldust comes out and challenges them. Daivari says they were talking about members of the 205 Live roster. Drew says that since Enzo is not with them, they are going to do this right. They will do this for the person who best represents the cruiserweight division . . .

Goldust shows up and barks at Gulak and Daivari. Drew barks back and Goldust comments on Drew’s breath.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari versus Goldust and Cedric Alexander

Daivari and Alexander start things off and they lock up. Alexander backs Daivari into the corner and he gives a clean break. They lock up again and Alexander with a wrist lock. Daivari with a reversal. Alexander tries to escape but Daivari pulls him down by the hair. Alexander with a handspring head scissors followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Alexander with an arm bar. Alexander asks if he should tag in Goldust and he does it. Goldust with a kick.

Daivari with a knee and Gulak tags in. Goldust with an arm drag and snap mare followed by a Goldust set up for a rear chin lock but Gulak escapes. Daivari tags back in and they lock up. Goldust with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Goldust gets a little winded after running the ropes and he wants a time out. Goldust barks in Daivari’s face but Daivari sends Goldust into the turnbuckles. Gulak tags in and he connects with a chop to the shoulder followed by a wrist lock.

Gulak with a hammer lock and Goldust punches Daivari and Gulak. Daivari tags in and he punches Goldust and hits a neck breaker for a near fall. Daivari with a reverse chin lock. Alexander tags in and he connects with a clothesline and elbow. Alexander with a drop kick to the knees when Daivari charges into the corner. Alexander goes to the apron and he kicks Daivari. Gulak is knocked off the apron. Daivari hits the ropes when Alexander goes for a springboard move and Alexander goes down hard.

Gulak tags in and he kicks Alexander while Daivari holds on to the leg. Gulak with more kicks to Alexander and he gets a near fall. Gulak with a forearm to the chest and he gets a near fall. Gulak kicks Alexander in the corner and tags in Daivari. Daivari chokes Alexander in the corner. Daivari with a kick and snap mare followed by a reverse chin lock. Alexander with punches and Daivari sends Alexander to the floor. Daivari sends Alexander into the ring steps.

Daivari with a rear chin lock on Alexander. Alexander with a jaw breaker and back elbow. Alexander with a European uppercut but Daivari stops him. Alexander with a Neuralizer and both men are down. Goldust and Gulak tag in. Goldust with clotheslines followed by a bulldog. Goldust punches Daivari. Goldust with punches in the corner and then he hits a bionic uppercut. Gulak with an Irish whip but Goldust with power slams to both men.

Goldust goes to the turnbuckles but he decides to go down to the bottom rope for a double uppercut. Goldust sets for the Final Cut but Daviari blocks it. Alexander makes the tag and hits a springboard clothesline and then Goldust sends Daivari to the floor with Gulak. Alexander with a plancha onto Gulak and Daivari. Alexander with the Lumbar Check on Gulak for the three count.

Winners: Goldust and Cedric Alexander

