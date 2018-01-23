WWE 205 Live Results – January 23, 2018

Daniel Bryan mentions that Enzo Amore has abidcated the Cruiserweight Title. Daniel mentions that he was part of the Cruiserweight Classic and how it led to 205 Live. Daniel announces that next week a general manager will be named and their first act will be to make a decision about the Cruiserweight Title.

We are in Washington D.C. and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel and Vic talk about the announcement by Daniel Bryan.

Match Number One: Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado versus TJ Perkins, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

Dorado and Perkins start things off and Dorado with a side head lock and Perkins with a waist lock take down. Dorado with a waist lock but Perkins with a head scissors take down. Dorado with a head scissors. Perkins escapes and he slaps Dorado. Dorado with a flying mare and then Dorado mocks Perkins. Dorado with an arm drag and rana. Dorado with a chop and then he hits a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Perkins with a kick and Nese tags in. Dorado with a drop kick and Metalik tags in. Metalik with a back flip in the ring followed by a slingshot arm drag. Metalik runs into a back elbow from Nese and Daivari tags in. Daivari sends Metalik into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Daivari with a chop and Metalik walks the ropes and hits a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Kalisto tags in and hits a slingshot senton for a near fall. Daivari with a knee to the midsection.

Kalisto with a round kick from the apron and Kalisto hits a springboard cross body for a near fall. Kalisto with a kick and then he hits a spinning back heel kick. Daivari kicks Kalisto off the ropes to the floor and Dorado checks on him. Daivari sends Kalisto into the apron and then back into the ring. Daivari gets a near fall. Perkins tags in and kicks Kalisto. Perkins chokes Kalisto in the corner. Perkins with a suplex followed by a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall.

Kalisto escapes a suplex attempt and gets a near fall with a rollup. Perkins with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Daivari tags in and he applies a rear chin lock. Daivari sends Kalisto to the mat and he knocks Metalik off the apron. Kalisto with a shoulder and kick in the corner. Kalisto with a kick to Daivari and both men are down. Dorado and Perkins tag in and Dorado knocks Nese off the apron. Dorado with a rana and springboard cross body and spinning heel kick.

Dorado is sent to the apron but he connects with a knee and then he goes up top and hits a moonsault but Nese and Daviari break it up. Metalik and Kalisto with missile drop kicks and stereo dives onto Nese and Daivari. Dorado goes up top and he misses a shooting star press. Perkins tries for the Detonation Kick but Dorado escapes. Dorado sends Perkins into Nese and that allows Dorado to hit a springboard cutter for the three count.

Winners; Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Kalisto

After the match, Perkins throws a tantrum and he yells at Nese and Daivari. Nese pushes Perkins down and they leave the ring.

Drew Gulak says he stands for a better 205 Live. Drew says he supports the decision to appoint a General Manager. They need a General Manager with the right values to stop the flying, chanting, flipping, and flopping. They need a General Manager who will turn this into a DrewTopia.

Hideo Itami says that injuries happen but what happened to Brian Kendrick was an accident. He respects Brian Kendrick, but he does not respect Jack Gallagher.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher versus Hideo Itami

Itami with a kick to Gallagher followed by a knee to the midsection and a kick to the back. Gallagher goes into the ropes when he sees Itami set for a round kick. Gallagher with a back heel kick and a side head lock. Gallagher holds on as Itami tries to send him off the ropes. Itami with an Irish whip and Gallagher with a headstand and he leaps over Itami but Itami with a kick. Itami with a punch. Gallagher with an Irish whip and Gallagher sends Itami into the turnbuckles. Itami with kicks and Gallagher hangs over the middle rope. Itami goes to the ropes and hits a knee to the back of the head.

Gallagher falls to the floor. Gallagher goes under the ring to evade Itami and he attacks Itami from behind and connects with punches. Gallagher works on the arm and wrist. Gallagher uses his leg to add more pressure to the arm bar and he pulls at the hand and fingers. Gallagher with an arm wringer and he slams the arm into the mat. Gallagher with a hammer lock using the leg and then he works on the other arm and bridges back for a near fall.

Gallagher with a knee to the shoulder and he applies a double wrist lock. Gallagher with a knee drop to the shoulder. Gallagher returns to the wrist lock. Itami with punches and clotheslines. Itami with a back heel kick and fisherman’s suplex. Itami with a running knee into the corner and then Itami goes up top. Itami with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Itami with a back fist and then he hits a hesitation drop kick in the corner.

Itami with a face buster for the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

Akira Tozawa says that he could be a good boss as he walks in the back.

Cedric Alexander says his time was supposed to be at the Royal Rumble. His mission will not change in 2018. He will become WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number Three: Cedric Alexander versus Mustafa Ali

They shake hands and then they have some words for each other. Ali with a waist lock and Alexander with a standing switch. Ali backs Alexander into the corner and Ali with a clean break. They lock up again and Ali with a side head lock. Alexander with a clean break. They lock up again and Ali with a wrist lock. Alexander with a reversal and Ali with an escape. Ali with a flip in the ring and then he hits a head scissors but Alexander with a cartwheel and he lands on his feet. They lock up again and Ali pushes Alexander out of the corner.

They lock up and the Ali pushes Alexander and Alexander pushes back. Alexander with a head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Alexander with an arm bar. Ali with a drop kick and arm drag into an arm bar. Alexander with an arm drag but Ali holds on to the arm bar. Ali with a kick and he is sent to the apron. Ali goes for a springboard move but Alexander pushes Ali and Ali lands face first on the apron before going to the floor.

Alexander gets a near fall. Alexander with a Japanese stranglehold with his knee in Ali’s back. Ali with a forearm in the corner but Alexander with a running European uppercut. Alexander kicks Ali in the back. Ali with a forearm and Alexander with a chop. Alexander with another chop and Irish whip. Alexander charges into the corner but Ali floats over and Alexander hits the turnbuckles. Ali with elbows and a chop. Ali with an enzuigiri from the apron and then he sets for the slingshot rolling X Factor and Ali gets a near fall. Alexander sends Ali into the corner but he runs into an uppercut. Alexander uses his power to block a tornado DDT. Ali escapes a suplex attempt and then he charges into the corner and is drop kicked in the knee. Alexander with a kick from the apron followed by a slingshot flatliner for a near fall.

Ali and Alexander with slaps and punches. Alexander with a back elbow. Ali with a back heel kick but Alexander stays on his feet. Alexander hits a standing C4 and both men are down. Alexander sets for the Lumbar Check but Ali counters into a lateral press. Alexander with an enzuigiri from the apron but Ali drops Alexander on the turnbuckles and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ali pulls Alexander into the corner and then he goes up top for teh inward 450 but Alexander moves. Alexander with a handspring round kick followed by a Lumbar Check and the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

