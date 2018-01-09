WWE 205 Live Results – January 9, 2018

Welcome to 205 Live. We see Kalisto giving Gran Metalik a pep talk until TJ Perkins enters the room. He says he is glad that Metalik is healthy because he likes Metalik at his best, like when he beat him and 30 others to win the Cruiserweight Classic.

Metalik welcomes Perkins back. Kalisto says that Perkins is living in the past, but Perkins says he is an original.

TJ Perkins versus Gran Metalik

Metalik with chops and he does a handspring back flip. Perkins with a drop kick. Metalik with a rollup and arm drag into an arm bar. Perkins with a head scissors but Metalik escapes and hits a drop kick. Metalik with an Irish whip but he misses the splash and hits the turnbuckles. Metalik with a slingshot arm drag as we see Kalisto watch from the back. Perkins avoids a baseball slide on the floor and Perkins with a knee. Metalik leaps over the ring steps when Perkins sends him towards the steps. Metalik with a rana off the steps.

They return to the ring and Metalik goes up top but Perkins crotches him. Perkins with kicks in the tree of woe and he follows with a hesitation drop kick. Perkins gets a near fall. Perkins with a back elbow for a near fall. Perkins with a reverse chin lock. Perkins with a springboard forearm for a near fall. Perkins with a slam and he goes to the apron for a slingshot senton. Perkins gets a near fall.

Perkins stretches Metalik and then Metalik lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Metalik with a rollup for a near fall. Perkins sends Metalik into the turnbuckles and follows with a suplex for a near fall. Perkins sends Metalik into the turnbuckles and then he puts him on the top turnbuckle. Metalik with a sunset flip power bomb from the turnbuckles and both men are down. Metalik with a bulldgo and then he hits a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Perkins grabs the mask to stop the Metalik Driver. Perkins with a butterfly gutbuster for a near fall. Perkins gets Metalik on his shoulders but Metalik escapes. Metalik with an enzuigiri from the apron and then he goes up top and hits a springboard elbow drop and the Metalik Driver for the three count.

Winner; Gran Metalik

After the match, Kalisto comes to the ring to celebrate with Metalik.

Perkins sits in the ring, showing frustration over the loss. Perkins yells at the crowd and then he gets on the announce table and rearranges it. Perkins wants to know what is so funny about this.

Vic brings up Nia Jax teaming with Apollo Crews in the Mixed Match Challenge and Nigel tells Vic to stop stirring up things between Enzo and Nia.

We see Enzo getting stitches last night as a result of what happened last night.

Enzo Amore is in the interview area. He is asked about his ankle. Enzo says his ankle is feeble. Enzo says he would be defending the title if it wasn’t for the doctors who did not clear him. He says Cedric is lucky.

Tony Nese shows up and he points out four weeks ago, the Zo Train beat some sense into him. Tony says he was out of line and he wants back in the Zo Train. Enzo asks if it is that easy. Tony says he wants to be in charge if Enzo is not around. Tony says he will make a statement tonight when he beats Cedric and beats him down.

We go to commercial.

Jack Gallagher is in the ring and he says that you will be disappointed if you thought Hideo Itami would be seeking revenge because he is not here. Jack says he has machinations in mind for Itami. Itami’s injuries will improve but that is not the case for Brian Kendrick. Hideo Itami will get no sanctuary while Brian Kendrick is still injured.

Itami’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Gallagher misses a clothesline and Itami with punches and a kick. Gallagher tries to use the umbrella but Itami blocks it and he punches Gallagher. Itami stands on the umbrella and he kicks Gallagher in the head. Itami grabs the umbrella and he swings but Gallagher gets out of the way and goes into the crowd.

Cedric Alexander is asked about last night’s match. Cedric says he wishes he was the champion but he fought hard. He knows he will get his rematch and he will make his dream a reality.

Goldust enters the locker room and he praises Cedric for his interview. Goldust says he is making sure that Cedric is not being taken advantage of. Goldust tells Cedric he needs to worry about Enzo’s mouth as well as Tony Nese. Tony is out to prove himself to Enzo.

Cedric says he is not worried at all. He says if Enzo gets involved, he is not worried because the only thing worse than one bad ankle is two bad ankles.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Enzo Amore makes his way to the ring.

Enzo introduces the man who has as many abs as Cedric Alexander has had chances at his title.

Tony Nese (with Enzo Amore) versus Cedric Alexander

Nese with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Alexander with an escape. Nese with a back elbow and punches. Alexander floats over in the corner and hits a handspring head scissors and drop kick. Nese sends Alexander into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Nese gets a near fall. Nese works on the neck. Nese gets a near fall. Nese returns to the neck. Alexander with a punch and jaw breaker to get out of the hold. Nese with a clothesline for a near fall. Nese with a boot to the chest.

Alexander with a chop but Nese with a forearm in the corner. Nese with an Irish whip but he misses an elbow in the corner. Alexander with an elbow and a drop kick to the knee to send him into the turnbuckles. Alexander goes to the apron and he kicks Nese. Alexander with a slingshot flatliner and a plancha for a near fall. Alexander sets for the Lumbar Check but Nese blocks it and he gets a rollup for a near fall. Alexander with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Nese goes into the ropes to try to keep Alexander off of him. Nese with a hot shot and then he misses the double jump moonsault. Nese with kicks but Alexander blocks a kick and hits a back elbow. Alexander goes for the handspring round kick but Nese catches Alexander and hits a gutbuster for a near fall. Nese slaps Alexander and Cedric with punches and forearms. Nese with a forearm. Alexander with a European uppercut. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Alexander escapes and lands on his feet but he crumbles to the mat, holding his shin, Nese goes to pick up Alexander and Alexander gets the three count with an inside cradle.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Alexander shows that he is fine.

Enzo comes into the ring and he tells Nese to get out of the ring.

Enzo asks Cedric if this is a joke.

Cedric kicks Enzo in the ankle and hits Lumbar Check on Enzo. Cedric pulls Enzo into the center of the ring and then he picks up the title belt and puts it under Enzo’s head.

Credit: PWinsider.com