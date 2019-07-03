WWE 205 Live Results – July 2, 2019

Tony Nese says he has known Drew Gulak for a long time and he is at his most dangerous now. Tony says he plans on taking his title back at Extreme Rules. We cannot underestimate his opponents, Ariya Daivari has been a tough opponent. Jack talks about what happened to Mike Kanellis on Raw. Jack says he looks forward to extending his win streak. Oney says tonight’s match will be chaotic, but not as fun as giving Ariya Daivari more stitches.

We are in San Antonio, Texas and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik (with Kalisto) versus Samir Singh and Sunil Singh in a Tornado Tag Match

Samir and Sunil dance before locking up. Lince and Metalik do their own gesturing. All four men exchange forearms and punches. They go to the floor and Metalik with a chop to Sunil while Dorado works over Samir. Dorado with a clothesline to Samir followed by a chop. Metalik with a chop and he goes to the ropes for a springboard arm drag to Sunil. Metalik with a thrust kick to Sunil and he hits an enzuigiri and springboard drop kick. Dorado gets a near fall. Dorado and Metalik with a double hiop toss and astomic drop and splash on Sunil for a near fall. Dorado kicks and punches Samir and Sunil hits Dorado from behind.

Samir and Sunil with a double Irish whip but Dorado with an elbow and Irish whip to Samir followed by a quebrada for a near fall. Metalik iwht a clothesline in the corner and then they hit a wheelbarrow bulldog on Samir. Samir sends Metalik to the apron and Metalik with an enzuigiri. Sunil crotches Metalik. Samir gets a near fall on MEtalik. Dorado with forearms to Samir and Sunil. Dorado with punches to Samir and Sunil with a spinning heel kick to Dorado. Samir and Sunil kick Metalik in the corner. Sunil goes after Dorado on the floor and he connects with a foerarm and he sends Dorado into the ring post. Samir with a revesre chin lock on Metalik. Samir and Sunil take some time to dance.

Samir and Sunil with a double back elbow and they dance before hitting a double elbow drop and they get a near fall. Sunil with a back breaker and Samir with an elbow drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Dorado is sent to the floor by Sunil. Metalik sends Samir to the floor and hits a bulldog on Sunil. Samir sends Metalik to the floor. Doradoi punche Samir and hits a rana. Dorado with a punch to Sunil. Dorado with more kicks to Samir. Dorado with a drop kick to Sunil. Dorado misses a splash into the corner and he hits a cross body on Samir for a near fall. Dorado with a handspring cutter on Sunil and he goes to the floor. Metalik with a plancha onto Sunil while Dorado hits one on Samir.

Dorado and Metalik wait on the apron and go for springboard moves but Sunil and Samir with super kicks and near falls. Sarmir takes his award and brings it into the ring. Kalisto takes it from Samir and Dorado with a super kick to Sunil and then to Sunil. Metalik with a Metalik Driver on Samir. Dorado with a shooting star press while Metalik hits a springboard elbow drop for a double pin.

Winners: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Vic brings up Humberto Carrillo and Nigel says Humberto is a can’t miss superstar. Aiden says Humberto has all the tools to lead the division.

We have a video package for Humberto.

We go to commercial.

Mike Kanellis is in the interview area and he is asked about his match last night on Raw and Maria’s pregnancy announcement. Mike is asked about his emotional state and where is Maria. Mike talks about the emotional roller coaster but he is here on the orders of Drake Maverick. Mike says Maria will not be at ringside because . . . they are not talking. It should have been the greatest moment of his life, but she told him in front of everyone that she was surprised he could get her pregnant. She called him a disappointment. Mike is disappointed in Drake because Drake has kept him from the Cruiserweight Title and he would be celebrating with his happy wife. Drake is celebrating somewhere with his happy wife. Drake will pay for what he did to his family. Mike will prove to his wife that he is man enough when he wins tonight.

Match Number Two: Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, and Oney Lorcan versus Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, and Mike Kanellis

Drew and Tony start things off but before locking up, Drew tags in Mike.

We see Maria in the back and she is looking at a monitor.

Gallagher decides to tag in to face Kanellis. They lock up and Kanellis with a wrist lock. Gallagher with a waist lock. Kanellis with a shoulder tackle and Gallagher rolls up and offers his hand and Gallagher with a take down. Lorcan tags in and he goes after Daivairi but Ariya gets off the apron. Lorcan chops Kanellis a few times. Kanellis chops Lorcan in the corner. Lorcan with more chops. Kanellis with chops to Kanellis. Lorcan with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Kanellis iwth a chop and Lorcan chops back. They go back and forth and Lorcan with European uppercuts but Kanellis with a clothesline for a near fall. Daivari tags in and he punches Lorcan.

Daivari with a kick to Lorcan and Gulak tags in. Drew and Ariya with a double suplex for a near fall. Drew with a head butt. Kanellis tags in and kicks Oney. Kanellis with a snap mare and boot to the temple for a near fall. Daivari tags in and Lorcan with a kick to Kanellis and Nese tags in. Nese with a forearm to Daivari and a matrix to Kanellis followed by kicks to Kanellis and Daivari followed by a leg sweep for a near fall. Gallagher with a knee to Kanellis and Nese with a kick to Daivairi. Nese goes for the springboard moonsault but Gulak pushes Nese over the top rope onto everyone on the floor. Drew tags in and he marches after Nese and sends him back into the ring. Drew gets a near fall.

Drew with a near fall as he holds on to an arm bar. Nese with punches but Drew holds on. Nese with a cross body for a near fall. Drew with a clothesline for a near fall. Daivari tags in and hits a clothesline followed by a snap mare and kick to the back. Ariya with a boot to the abdomen. Daivari kicks Nese to keep him from making the tag. Daivari goes after Lorcan but misses. Daivari with a forerm to the back of the neck. Daivari with a hard Irish whip. Kanellis tags in and he kicks Nese and stomps on the chest. Kanellis sets for a suplex but Nese blocks it and gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Kanellis with a clothesline and he punches Nese while Maria is shown in the back.

Gulak tags in and hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Kanellis wiht a super kick and Daivari with Iconoclasm for a near fall. Gallagher and Daivari exchange punches while the referee tries to regain order. Gulak with a step over toe hold on Nese but Nese with kicks. Drew with a kick for a near fall. Drew with an arm bar and kick to the head. Nese with a pump handle driver and both men are down. Daivari and Lorcan tag in and Lorcan with a European uppercut followed by one to Kanellis that sends Mike to the floor. Lorcan with running European uppercuts to Daivari. Lorcan rolls past Daivari and then hits a blockbuster for a near fall. Gallagher tags in and he gets Daivari on his shoulders and hits a hot shot. Lorcan with a European uppercut followed by a hot shot from Gallagher and diving head butt for a near fall.

Gallagher puts Daivari on the turnbuckles and Kanellis pulls Gallagher off the turnbuckles but Gallagher sends Kanellis to the floor. Gulak sends Gallagher to the floor. Lorcan sends Gulak tot he floor and hits a plancha. Daivari goes up top and hits a splash off the turnbuckles. Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto everyone on the floor. Jack has his umbrella and hits a back senton off the turnbuckles. Gallagher sends Daivari back into the ring and hits an elbow drop but Gulak breaks up the cover. Gulak tags in and Lorcan and Daivari fight on the floor. Lorcan with a European uppercut and chop as they fight up the ramp. Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Gulak with a head butt to stop Gallagher.

Drew with a side head lock. Kanellis tags in and Gallagher is sent into the air. Gallagher with a head butt and Nese tags in. Nese misses the 450 splash and Kanellis gets a near fall. Kanellis sets for a swinging neck breaker but Nese with the Sunset Driver for the three count.

Winners: Tony Nese, Oney Lorcan, and Jack Gallagher

After the match, Gulak attacks Nese and Lorcan makes his way back to the ring and Daivari stops him. Nese with forearms to Gulak while Kanellis punches Gallagher. Lorcan rakes at Daivari’s eyes and Gallagher sends Kanellis into the ring steps. Gulak is sent into the ring post.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com