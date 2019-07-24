WWE 205 Live Results – July 23, 2019

We take a look back at what happened last week when Mike Kanellis took out his frustration on Drake Maverick and Drake fought back.

Drake Maverick says he has had a chance to think about his actions. As the general manager, his actions were wrong, but as a man, he was right. Mike, you have your chance to fight for the Cruiserweight Championship. You will not be competing against Drake Maverick the general manager. He says that they will fight. He will ensure that they get every bit of aggression out so the match will be unsanctioned.

We are in Miami, Florida and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Aiden English.

We have a video package for Raul Mendoza

Match Number One: Kalisto and Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado) versus Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

Kalisto and Mendoza start things off and Mendoza with a wrist lock and Kalisto with a reversal. Mendoza with a side head lock. Both men go for arm drags but both block them. Kalisto with a head scissors and Mendoza lands on his feet. Mendoza with a head scissors. Kalisto with chops and he goes to the ropes for a springboard arm drag. Both men go for drop kicks at the same time and then face off. Humberto and Metalik tag in and they make their way into the ring. They lock up and Metalik with a waist lock. Carrillo with a hammer lock. Metalik with a side head lock. Carrillo with a back flip and Metalik with a handspring back flip. Metalik with a monkey flip and Carrillo lands on his feet.

They shake hands and Metalik with a kick and slam. Kalisto tags in and hits a slingshot senton. Metalik tags in and he goe sup top and hits a stomp to the arm for a near fall. Kalisto tags back in and he kicks Carrillo in the arm. Metalik tags in and he kicks Carrillo in the arm and follows with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Metalik sends Carrillo to the mat and Kalisto tags in and continues to work on the arm and gets a near fall. Kalisto wtih a sleeper on Carrillo. Carrillo with elbows but Kalisto with a super kick for a near fall. Mendoza tags in and they hit a double hip toss on Kalisto and Mendoza sends Carrillo onto Kalisto with a victory bomb and Mendoza gets a near fall.

Kalisto punches Mendoza but Mendoza with punches. Carrillo goes up top and hits a double stomp to the arm and he gets a near fall. Carrillo with a slam but Kalisto with a kick to the head and another kick. Metalik tags in and Kalisto sends Metalik into Carrillo with a drop kick for a near fall. Metalik with a double wrist lock. Metalik with knees to Carrillo followed by a rear chin lock. Metalik with an Irish whip and clothesline followed by a springboard drop kick. Metalik gets a near fall. Metalik with a kick and Carrillo with a springboard cross body and both men are down.

Mendoza and Kalisto tag in and Mendoza with a clothesline and drop kick. Kalisto with an Irish whip but Mendoza goes to the apron and Kalisto goes into the turnbuckles. Mendoza with a springboard drop kick to Kalisto for a near fall. Carrillo kicks Metalik. Kalisto with a spinning heel kick but Mendoza with a springboard round kick for a near fall. Kalisto with a jaw breaker and Metalik tags in and Mendoza with a kick. Metalik with a super kick and Carrillo tags in. Metalik is sent to the apron and Metalik with an enzuigiri. Carrillo with an enzuigiri. Metalik with a super kick on the apron and they fight to the turnbuckles.

Metalik iwht a springboard Frankensteiner but Mendoza breaks up the cover. Mendoza kicks Kalisto to the floor and hits a plancha. Metalik with an enzuigiri and he goes for a moonsault but Carrillo gets his feet up. Carrillo goes up top and hits the twisting splash for the three count.

Winners: Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

We see the Singh Brothers in the back. Samir and Sunil talk about how Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa are going around Miami with their award. Next week, they challenge Brian and Akira to a tag match.

We take a look at Isaiah Scott. He says Swerve is confidence and it defines everything that he does. Competing in the ring and walking through the performance center, swerve is confidence. Being given this opportunity so soon means what this place things of Swerve.

We go to commercial.

We take a look back at the match from last week between Chad Gable and Jack Gallagher.

We see a tweet from Jack Gallagher suggesting the feud between him and Chad is not over.

Match Number Two: Oney Lorcan versus Tony Isner

Isner with punches to Lorcan but Oney with European uppercuts and chops. Lorcan with a hard Irish whip and running hip strikes. Lorcan with a running European uppercut. Oney with a half and half suplex for the three count.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

Drew Gulak says last week he wondered who would step to him knowing what pain they would suffer. No one from his locker room stood up. He is not facing someone from 205 Live, Raw, or Smackdown. He is facing someone from a place from his past. He is facing one of the rising stars of NXT. Isaiah Swerve Scott. Drew reminds Scott that he trained him. This is not the same Drew Gulak. He has been rebuilt and he has evolved. He is the Cruiserweight Champion. You have a lot left to learn.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Drew Gulak versus Isaiah Scott in a Non Title Match

Drew with a take down and a hip lock take down on Scott. Scott with a wrist lock and take down. Drew with a head scissors and roll up. Scott with a single leg take down but Scott with a side head lock. Drew sends Scott through the ropes to the floor but Scott lands on his feet. They lock up and Drew with a chin lock while Scott goes for the arm. Drew grabs Scott by the hair but Scott with a hip lock take down. Scott with a waist lock and Gulak with a standing switch and snap mare but Scott rolls away from Drew.

Scott with a waist lock and rollup. Scott with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick and Gulak goes to the floor. Drew gets back itno the ring and connects with a head butt to the midsection. Drew sends Scott over the top rope but Scott lands on his feet. Scott with a slingshot splash to Gulak. Scott with a wrist lock and take down. Gulak with a waist lock but Scott with a punch and he gets a near fall. Scott chops Gulak in the corner. Scott with a side head lock take down and knee drop for a near fall.

Scott with kicks to Gulak’s legs and Gulak punches Scott in the injured hand and punches Scott to send him to the floor. Gulak follows Scott to the floor and Gulak sends Scott into the ringside barrier. Drew chops Scott on the announce table. Gulak gets Scott up and sends Scott back first into the ring post. Scott is sent back into the ring and Gulak gets a near fall. Scott tries to keep his injured hand away from Gulak but Gulak with a single leg crab with his foot on Scott’s head. Scott with chops. Scott with an Irish whip and Gulak with a back elbow and Drew goes to the turnbuckles for a flying clothesline and Drew gets a near fall.

Drew with an arm bar. Scott with punches but Drew sends Scott into the turnbuckles. Gulak puts Scott on the turnbuckles and Drew with a forearm to the back. Drew gets Scott up and Scott gets to his feet and hits a jawbreaker and then follows with a running uppercut into the turnbuckles followed by a corkscrew uppercut off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Drew with a boot to Scott but Scott with a jumping rana to send Drew to the mat. Scott with a jumping back kick to the head and he gets a near fall. Gulak grabs the hand and Drew applies the GuLock. Drew adds the body scissors and Scott gets his foot under the rope to force a break.

Scott with a back heel kick and then he goes to the apron and hits a double stomp to Gulak. Scott hits a double stomp but Drew kicks out. Scott with a side head lock but Drew with a punch. Drew with a rollup when he catches Scott on a leap frog and he gets a near fall. Scott with a cross arm breaker but Drew grasps the hands to keep Scott from properly applying it. Drew grabs the injured hand and they exchange strikes. Drew with a punch to the hand and a Regalplex followed by the Cyclone Crash for the three count.

Winner: Drew Gulak

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com