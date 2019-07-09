WWE 205 Live Results – July 9, 2019

Oney Lorcan says anything goes tonight. If he wants to use a chair, he can. If he wants to give Daivari more stitches, he can.

Daivari attacks Lorcan and then Drake Maverick and referees separate them.

We are in Manchester, New Hampshire and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness.

We see Brian Kendrick bring interrupted by the Singhs. Samir says Brian hasn’t accomplished much, but he is getting a lifetime achievement award for what he has done. Brian wants to know who he faces first.

Match Number One: Brian Kendrick versus Sunil Singh (with Samir Singh)

Sunil wants to dance with Kendrick but Kendrick is not in the mood to dance tonight. Kendrick with a forearm and kick to Sunil. Kendrick with forearms. Brian does some dancing to mock Sunil and then Kendrick with a back body drop and drop kick. Sunil goes to the floor. Samir distracts Brian and Sunil hits Brian and Irish whips Brian over the ring steps. They return to the ring and Sunil gets a near fall. Sunil with elbow drops and then he does more dancing. Sunil chokes Kendrick in the corner. Sunil with a chop. Sunil chokes Brian in the ropes and then Samir with a punch when Sunil distracts the referee. Sunil sends Kendrick to the floor and then they come back into the ring and Sunil gets a near fall.

Kendrick with elbows but Sunil with a back breaker. Sunil goes to the turnbuckles and misses an elbow drop. Kendrick with punches followed by an Irish whip and leg lariat. Kendrick with a clothesline and boot to Sunil. Kendrick escapes a suplex and Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook and Sunil taps out.

Winner: Brian Kendrick

After the match, Samir attacks Kendrick and then Akira Tozawa comes to the ring and he takes care of Samir and Sunil.

Tozawa checks on Kendrick.

We go to part one of three for Humberto Carrillo. He says he remembers watching wrestling as a child. They used to watch Mexican wrestling and it was amazing. Moving to the US was tough because he had his family in Mexico, but it is just him. He gets support from his father and grandfather. They tell him the sacrifices they made for him is why he is where Humberto is today.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher versus Devin Justin

Gallagher offers his hand and Justin shakes it. Gallagher with a wrist lock and take down to the mat. Gallagher works on the hand. Gallagher with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Gallagher catches Justin and hot shots him and Gallagher with a take down and hammer lock using the leg and then Gallagher bridges back for a near fall. Gallagher with a European uppercut and he tries for a slam but Justin escapes. Gallagher with a boot to Justin and then Gallagher ties Justin up in the ropes. Gallagher with a hesitation drop kick to untie Justin in the ropes. Gallagher with a delayed vertical suplex.

Mike Kanellis makes his way to the ringside area and he destroys the ringside area and says he will ruin Drake’s show.

Drake sends an official and referee to send Kanellis away.

Justin with a rollup for a near fall. Gallagher with a running head butt for the three count.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mike Kanellis is in the back and Drake Maverick says he wants to talk to Mike. Drake says he knows about Mike’s frustration and he says he has neglected the roster and his wife. Drake says he knows about Mike’s issues with his wife and he tells Mike he cannot take it out on the brand.

Mike says Drake does not know what he is going through. Drake has ruined his life. Mike says it is only fair that he ruins Drake’s show. Drake says he is General Manager and he sympathizes with Mike and he says he will fine Mike.

Mike talks about how unbelievable it is when he has another mouth to feed. You are the GM and you do what you have to do. Next week, he will be competing in your ring on your show and he cannot wait to see how much of a fine he will get for what he does in Drake’s ring.

Match Number Three: Oney Lorcan versus Ariya Daivari in an Anything Goes Match

They brawl on the ramp before the match officially starts. Lorcan with a clothesline and he sends Daivari over the top rope to the floor. Lorcan sends Daivari into the ring steps and Lorcan gets chairs from under the ring and throws them into the ring. Lorcan with a running hip to Daivari followed by a second one. Lorcan grabs a chair and sets it down in the ring. Daivari sends Lorcan over the top rope to the floor. Daivari sends Lorcan into the announce table. Daivari gets a trash can but Lorcan kicks Daivari before Ariya can use it. Lorcan with a suplex on the floor.

Daivari wtih an Irish whip into the ringside barrier. Daivari sends Lorcan back into the ring and Daivari gets a ladder from under the ring. Daivari grabs a chain and he wraps it around Lorcan’s face. Daivari sets up the ladder against the turnbuckles and Daivari chops Lorcan. Lorcan Irish whips Daivari towards the ladder but Daivari stops short. Lorcan is able to send Daivari into the ladder. Lorcan takes the ladder and sets it in the ropes. Lorcan sets for a suplex onto the ladder and Daivari blocks it. Daivari chops Lorcan and Oney falls onto the ladder. Lorcan hip tosses Daivari onto the ladder and Lorcan gets a near fall.

Lorcan grabs a chair and sets it up in the ring. Lorcan sets for a half and half suplex onto teh chair and Daivari escapes. Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Daivari goes for the chain again and he wraps it around Lorcan’s mouth and Lorcan is sent into the turnbuckles. Daivari sends Lorcan into the turnbuckles again. Lorcan is sent into the turnbuckles again and Daivari can only get a near fall. Daivari punches Lorcan and then puts the ladder in the corner. Daivari sends Lorcan face first into the chair.

Daivari with a camel clutch in the chair and Daivari rakes at the eyes. Daivari punches Lorcan while Lorcan is in the chair. Daivari slaps Lorcan and then punches Lorcan some more. Lorcan with a drop toe hold to send Daivari into the chair. Lorcan with a European uppercut and he continues the attack. Lorcan with a blockbuster and then he hits a running European uppercut that sends Daivari to the floor. Lorcan with a twisting plancha onto Daivari. Lorcan sends Daivari back into the ring. Lorcan goes under the ring for a table. Daivari with a super kick as Lorcan returns to the ring. Lorcan throws a trash can at Daivari as he comes off the apron. Lorcan sends Daivari into the ring steps and then throws a trash can lid and chair at Daivari.

The referee checks on Daivari before Lorcan continues his attack. Lorcan sets up chairs on the floor. Lorcan hits Daivari with the trash can lid and Lorcan gets more chairs. Daivari kicks Lorcan and hits Lorcan in the back with the trash can lid. Lorcan blocks a suplex onto the chairs and Lorcan sets for a power bomb off the steps onto the chairs but Daivari with a back drop that sends Lorcan through the chairs. Daivari sends Lorcan back into the ring. Daivari sets up the ladder and puts Lorcan in position for a splash off the top of the ladder and he hits it for a near fall. Daivari with kicks to Lorcan and Daivari gets another table and brings it into the ring but the leg breaks before it is set up. Daivari gets another table and sets it up in the ring.

Daivari puts Lorcan on the tables and Lorcan recovers and crotches Daivari. Lorcan with a superplex through the tables and Lorcan pins Daivari for the three count.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

We take a look at the two men battling for the Cruiserweight Title at Extreme Rules.

Tony says him and Drew were close at the start of 205 Live. They traveled together and had a plan together. Drew says Tony was his friend and someone he trusted. Tony could not help him build a better 205 Live because Tony could not do it. Drew says he was superior. Tony says Drew’s better 205 Live was all about him, not about making the product better. Tony says Drew thought that would get him to the top. Drew says that Tony is concerned about eight things, his abs. Drew says Tony only cares about himself.

Tony says to be seen as a serious contender, he had to beat Drew. Drew says the winner of their match would go on to win the title at Wrestlemania. Tony says winning the Cruiserweight Title was the biggest moment of his career. Tony says it was the stamp of approval for all of his hard work. Drew says Tony robbed him of his Wrestlemania moment. Drew says he was all alone and no one was there to help him. Drew says he needed to focus and train harder. He was going to bring pain and punishment to whoever is across the ring from him. Drew says nothing was going to stop him from winning the title at Stomping Ground.

Tony says Drew got jealous. Until Drew pins the man who was champion, Tony does not see Drew as the champion. Drew says the title belt means he is Cruiserweight Champion.

We go to credits.

