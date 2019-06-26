WWE 205 Live Results – June 25, 2019

We start off with a look at Sunday’s Cruiserweight Title Match where Drew Gulak defeated Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese to become the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Drew Gulak says time for community is over. The pillars of the cruiserweight division are weak. He gave up on making a better 205 Live for a better Drew Gulak. This place does not deserve his generousity, it deserves his wrath. That is what you saw at Stomping Grounds. After stripping that all away, you call me champion. Let Mr. Nese and Mr. Tozawa fight and whoever comes out victorious, he will put down forever at Extreme Rules.

We are in Portland, Oregon and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Jack Gallagher versus Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis)

They have a Greco Roman knuckle lock and Gallagher with a standing surfboard. Kanellis with a reversal and Gallagher flips through but Kanellis goes to the mat and stretches Gallagher. Gallagher kicks at Kanellis’ face and Mike finally releases the hold. Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Gallagher with a side head lock take down out of the corner. Gallagher holds on to the side head lock and Kanellis backs Jack into the corner. Gallagher with a headstand in the corner and Kanellis stops short because he does not want a boot in the face. Gallagher floats over and hits a drop kick.

Gallagher with a baseball slide and he goes over Kanellis. Maria distracts Gallagher and Mike sends Jack into the ring post and hits a suplex on the floor. The referee makes his count and Jack does not get to his knees until seven. He gets back in the ring and Kanellis kicks and punches Gallagher. Kanellis chokes Gallagher in the ropes. Kanellis with a rear chin lock. Kanellis with a clothesline for a near fall. Kanellis with a hard Irish whip. Kanellis puts Gallagher on the turnbuckles and chops Jack. Gallagher knocks Kanellis off the turnbuckles and Mike gets his feet up when Gallagher comes off the turnbuckles. Kanellis with a TKO for a near fall.

Kanellis with chops. Gallagher with a punch and Kanellis punches back. Gallagher with punches but Kanellis with a thrust kick and a rollup and handful of the tights but the referee sees it because Kanellis turns Gallagher into the referee. Kanellis argues with the referee and Gallagher with a head butt and he falls onto Kanellis for the three count.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

After the match, Mike tells Maria to tell him. He is not going back there. Mike says he is done.

Mike goes through the crowd and Maria looks confused before going to the back.

We go to Tony Nese in the back. He says he can sit here and make a bunch of excuses, but that is not him. He knew of the stipulation and at the end of the day, he lost his title. Tony says he did not work so hard for someone else to determine his future. Tonight, he takes control and he gets that one on one match against someone he respects, Akira Tozawa, the man who Drew Gulak beat for the title.

Tony tells Drew to remember that you didn’t beat him for the title and after tonight, he is taking it back.

Akira Tozawa is in the locker room and he says he had a victory within his grasp and it slipped. He will not let tonight’s opportunity slip through his hands. After he beats Tony Nese, he will become a two time Cruiserweight Champion at Extreme Rules.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick is in his office and he leaves a voicemail for Mike Kanellis. He says that you are blaming him for his failures and Drake says it is unprofessional.

Match Number Two: Humberto Carrillo versus Rob Rollenbeck

They lock up and Carrillo with a wrist lock and Rollenbeck with a reversal. Carrillo with a reversal and Rollenbeck with a back elbow. Carrillo floats over and does a back flip. Carrillo misses a round kick but hits a second kick. Carrillo with a flying arm drag and drop kick. Carrillo with a snap mare and kick to the back for a near fall. Rollenbeck with a jumping knee. Rollenbeck with forearms and Carrillo with a handspring back elbow. Carrillo with a springboard flying head butt for a near fall. Carrillo goes up top and hits a missile drop kick.

Carrillo pulls Rollenbeck into the corner and Carrillo with a Twisting Senton for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

We go to the back for Ariya Daivari in the interview area. He is asked about what he did to Oney Lorcan last week. Ariya says when it comes to his fashion sense, he has expensive taste. When it comes to his fighting, it is more simple. Oney put six staples in his head and cost him a title match. Oney is not tough. Ariya says he is tough.

Oney hits Ariya with a chair and wants to know how does it feel.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Lucha House Party. Dorado asks if they took the Singh Brothers lightly last week. Kalisto says they are playing with fire. He cannot forget what they did to Penelope. Dorado says they will get a rematch against the Singhs and it will be a tornado tag match.

Match Number Three: Akira Tozawa versus Tony Nese in a Number One Contender Match

Tozawa with a waist lock and Nese with a standing switch and take down. Tozawa with a wrist lock and Nese backs Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Tozawa with an Irish whip and Nese with a back elbow. Nese with a matrix move and kicks to Tozawa. Nese gets a near fall. Nese sets for a suplex and he gives Tozawa a knee to the midsection. Tozawa escapes the suplex and hits a rana on Nese and knocks Tony off the apron. Nese avoids Tozawa but Tozawa lands on the apron and hits a cannonball off the apron into Nese against the ringside barrier. Tozawa goes up top but Nese with a rolling kick to knock Tozawa off the turnbuckles and Nese with a near fall.

Nese with a crossface to Tozawa. Nese with a front face lock and back elbow for a near fall. Nese with a body scissors. Tozawa tries to get Nese on his shoulders but Nese with elbows to stay on his feet. Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a waist lock. Nese with a knee to the midsection to stop Tozawa. Tozawa with a kick and he gets Nese on his shoulders and drops Nese to the mat. Tozawa with a baseball slide to send Nese to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt that sends Nese over the announce table. Tozawa sends Nese back into the ring and Tozawa goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Tozawa with a waist lock and Nese with an elbow. Tozawa with the octopus. Nese with a side slam and Tozawa is down. Nese gets to his feet and he punches Tozawa. Tozawa misses a chop and Nese with a face buster and kick followed by a spinning heel kick. Nese with a running back elbow into the corner but Tozawa sends Nese to the apron. Nese with a round kick and he goes for a double jump moonsault but Tozawa goes to the floor and Nese lands on his feet. Nese with a Fosbury Flop and then Nese hits a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese with a chop. Tozawa chops back. They continue the exchange until Nese flinches and Tozawa with a jab.

Nese with a forearm and then he goes for a pump handle slam but Tozawa escapes and hits a round kick for a near fall. Tozawa pulls Nese into the corner and Tozawa goes up top for the back senton. Nese with a palm strike to stop Tozawa. Nese goes for a superplex but Tozawa blocks it and Tozawa with forearms to the back. Tozawa goes for a sunset flip power bomb but Nese holds on to the ropes. Tozawa with a Destroyer for a near fall. Tozawa goes up top and misses the back senton when Nese moves out of the way. Nese picks up Tozawa and Tozawa with a sunset flip and crucifix for a near fall. Nese with a rollup into a one arm buckle bomb and Nese gets a near fall when Tozawa gets his foot on the rope. Nese goes for the running knee but Tozawa gets up and hits a German suplex for a near fall.

Tozawa runs into a thrust kick and Nese follows with a German suplex. Nese goes for the runnign knee and misses it when Tozawa rolls out of the way. Tozawa with a kick but Nese with a Jig-N-Tonic for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the match, Nese offers his hand and Tozawa shakes it and then they hug.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com