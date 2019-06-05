WWE 205 Live Results – June 4, 2019

Drake Maverick talks about tonight’s show. He mentions Akira Tozawa and how Tony Nese wants him to be the next in line. Noam Dar wants to eclipse Tozawa. In the main event, Ariya Daivari will face Oney Lorcan.

We are in Laredo, Texas and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

We see Ariya Daivari in the back getting ready for his match against Oney Lorcan. We see Lorcan zipping up his jacket before stretching prior to his match.

Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Noam Dar

Drew Gulak attacks Noam Dar as Dar goes to the ring. Drew sends Dar into the apron. Drew with a running drop kick against the ring steps and Dar holds his knee.

Drake Maverick yells at Drew Gulak.

Akira wants to fight Gulak.

Match Number One: Drew Gulak versus Akira Tozawa

Tozawa with a knee and forearms to Gulak. Gulak sends Tozawa to the mat but Tozawa with a boot. Drew with a shot to the midsection followed by a chop. Tozawa with a rana followed by a Shining Wizard and back senton for a near fall. Tozawa with forearms and he sends Gulak into the corner. Tozawa with kicks and he chokes Tozawa in the corner. Drew with a head butt and he gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Drew catches Tozawa and hits a fallaway slam. Gulak with a boot and he gets a near fall.

They go to the floor and then return to the ring. Gulak gets a near fall. Tozawa with an octopus but Gulak is able to escape and send Tozawa to the mat. Gulak with a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Gulak with a rear chin lock. Tozawa gets Drew on his shoulders but Gulak with an elbow to escape and he connects with a series of elbow drops for a near fall. Gulak with a suplex for a near fall. Gulak uses the leg for a hammer lock on the arm and Gulak works on the neck. Drew with an elbow to the jaw and Drew with a reverse chin lock as he puts his body weight on Tozawa.

Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak with a surfboard. Tozawa with punches and he avoids a punch from Drew. Tozawa misses a round kick but he hits a kick from the apron. Gulak goes to the floor and Tozawa sets for the suicide dive head butt but Drew goes to a different side of the ring. Tozawa with a cannonball off the apron and both men are down. Tozawa sends Gulak into the announce table. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt that sends Gulak over the announce table. Tozawa goes up top and he hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Tozawa with a punch to the midsection and then he applies a waist lock. Drew with an elbow and Irish whip but Drew runs into a boot.

Drew flinches and Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa with an octopus on Gulak. Tozawa gets Drew to the mat but Drew gets his foot to the ropes. Tozawa goes for a Shining Wizard but Drew catches Tozawa and drops Tozawa face first to the mat from a power bomb position. Drew with a Cloverleaf and Tozawa tries to get to the ropes and he cannot get there. Tozawa is able to get to the ropes to break the hold.

Drew and Tozawa exchange forearms and then they go to chops. Drew with a clothesline and then he hits a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Drew with an arm bar and he sets for a suplex but Tozawa lands on his feet and Tozawa with a back heel kick. Tozawa misses a round kick and he tries to get Gulak on his shoulders and he hits a gourdbuster from a fireman’s carry and then he hits a drop kick and round kick.

Tozawa goes up top and Gulak goes up top and hits a superplex. Drew wtih a torture rack into a neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Mike and Maria Kanellis are in the back. Mike hates the idea that he is not considered the best because he is not showcased on WWE TV enough. Mike says he was the best when he debuted two years ago and he is the best now. He proved it when he beat Brian Kendrick last week. Mike says he was simply better than Kendrick. Now you need to look at him. Mike says he has not gotten complacent. Mike tells Drake that he might be busy chasing around other titles but he wants Drake to send him the best cruiserweights because he is better than the best.

Tony Nese is walking in the back and he is asked if he saw what Drew did to Noam Dar and Akira Tozawa and if that affects his plans. Tony says no one knows what Drew can do better than him. He saw Drake sanction a match that he did not agree with. Drake has been preoccupied. Tony says he wants to test himself against Akira Tozawa. He has no love lost for Drew Gulak. He will let Drake make the decision and when that decision is made, Tony says he will be ready.

We are back with comments from the Lucha House Party. Kalisto asks if they heard the gossip on social media. He says people are talking about the Singh Brothers begging for another rematch. Dorado says after they are done with Lars Sullivan, they will be happy to beat them back to Bollywood.

Match Number Two: Oney Lorcan versus Ariya Daivari

They lock up and Lorcan backs Daivari into the turnbuckles and Lorcan with a clean break but Daivari holds his injured ear. Daivari wants a test of strength with the NXT guy. They do the test of strength and Daivari with the advantage. Lorcan tries to get back to his feet and Daivari keeps him down. Lorcan gets back to his feet and he applies a wrist lock and puts Daivari in a surfboard. Lorcan puts his knee in Daivari’s back. Daivari tries to reverse the hold and he does it. Lorcan tries to reverse the hold and he does it for a moment but Daivari rotates through to keep the hold applied.

Lorcan with a kick to escape the hold and Lorcan with an arm bar. Lorcan with a shoulder tackle and he goes for the half and half suplex but Daivari with a counter. Lorcan with a European uppercut and he goes to the turnbuckles for a cross body and Lorcan gets a near fall. Lorcan returns to the arm. Daivari with a knee and snap mare. Lorcan with an arm bar. Daivari with a snap mare but Lorcan with an arm bar. Lorcan works on the shoulder and returns to the arm bar. Daivari with punches. Lorcan with a hip toss and he applies a cross arm breaker and Daivari gets to the ropes.

Daivari goes to the floor and he wants Lorcan to join him. Lorcan obliges and Daivari gets into the ring before doing anything. Daivari has the higher ground and Daivari tries for an elbow drop but Lorcan anticipates it and moves. Lorcan with an uppercut from the turnbuckles and he goes back to the turnbuckles but Daivari stops him and hits a running neck breaker out of the corner and both men are down.

Lorcan with punches and he returns to the wrist lock and he works on the fingers. Daivari with a kick to the midsection followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Daivari kicks Lorcan. Daivari rakes the eyes in the corner and the referee warns Daivari. Lorcan with a chop and Daivari with a forearm. Lorcan with an elbow but Daivari with punches. Lorcan with chops and Daivari with a kick and punch. Daivari with a clothesline into the corner and Daivari takes Lorcan to the mat. Daivari goes to the turnbuckles and he misses a frog splash when Lorcan moves. Lorcan with punches to Daivari followed by an uppercut.

Lorcan with a running European uppercut. Lorcan with a running hip into the corner followed by a Northern Lights suplex and running blockbuster for a near fall. Lorcan goes for a half and half suplex but Daivari counters and gets a near fall. Lorcan escapes the hammer lock clothesline but Daivari with a super kick. Daivari goes to the turnbuckles and Lorcan catches Daivari and hits a Divorce Court for a near fall. Lorcan with chops that stagger Daivari. Daivari escapes a slam attempt and Daivari with a Million Dollar Dream. Daivari gets Lorcan to the mat and applies a body scissors.

Lorcan refuses to tap out and he gets back to his feet. Daivari with a full nelson into a Persian Drop. Daivariw goes up top and hits the frog splash but Lorcan with a crucifix for the three count.

Winner: Oney Lorcan

Daivari tries to attack Lorcan after the match, but Lorcan drops down and Daivari goes over the top rope to the floor.

We go to credits.

