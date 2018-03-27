WWE 205 Live Results – March 27, 2018

Welcome to WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

Match Number One: Tony Nese versus Mark Andrews

They lock up and Nese sends Andrews to the mat and then he poses. Andrews with a waist lock and side head lock take down. Nese with a head scissors and Andrews bridges into a headstand but Nese drives Andrews’ head into the mat. Nese with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Nese blocks a hip toss and Andrews lands on his feet on a snap mare. Andrews with an arm drag into an arm bar. Andrews with a wrist lock while we see Gulak watching in the back.

Nese backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. Nese with a back elbow and then he leaps over Andrews. Nese with a matrix and then he hits a series of kicks but misses a leg sweep. Andrews with an arm drag but Andrews blocks a second attempt. Nese with a sunset flip attempt but Andrews does a back flip to escape and he hits a drop kick. Nese puts Andrews on the turnbuckles and Andrews with a kick and a rana off the turnbuckles to send Nese to the floor. Nese with a back elbow to stop an attempt by Andrews to go to the floor. Nese gets a near fall.

Nese with a kick to the back of the head to send Andrews into the turnbuckles. Nese with kicks. Nese with a hard Irish whip. Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a body scissors. Andrews leans back and he gets a near fall. Nese holds on to the body scissors and Andrews gets another near fall. Nese with a running knee to the midsection Nese with a waist lock. Andrews with an elbow but Nese sends him into the turnbuckles. Nese with chops. Nese blocks a kick but Andrews hits an enzuigiri. Andrews with a 619 to the midsection . Andrews with a slingshot into a bulldog. Andrews with running knees into the corner but Nese with an Irish whip. Nese catches Andrews on a moonsault attempt but Andrews counters into a DDT for a near fall.

Nese goes to the floor and Andrews goes to the ring post for a moonsault. Andrews goes up top but Nese trips him. Nese kicks Andrews and then hits a gutbuster for a near fall. Nese kicks Andrews and gets a near fall. Nese with a clothesline and then he gets a near fall. Andrews with a forearm and chop but Nese sends Andrews to the apron. Nese with a forearm and a leg sweep to send Andrews to the floor. Nese with a running forearm. Nese chops Andrews against the apron and Nese misses the double jump moonsault. Andrews with chops as Nese misses and Andrews gets in more strikes. Nese with a forearm to Andrews.

Andrews with an enzuigiri. Nese goes for a one arm power bomb but Andrews with a double stomp for a near fall. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Andrews with Stundog Millionaire. Andrews goes up top and he hits a shooting star press for the three count.

Winner: Mark Andrews

We see Drew Gulak in the back.

After the match, Maverick congratulates Andrews and Mark asks for a match against Drew Gulak and Drake gives it to him.

Drew is asked about facing Mark Andrews. Drew says Mark is a tremendous high flyer, but why is he on 205 Live? He may have hurt Mark’s feelings when he had him in his submission hold a little longer than needed. Drew says he is the best submission specialist in the WWE. It is not about defeat, it is about giving up and submitting. If you step to him, you will tap out.

We see Buddy Murphy and TJ Perkins getting ready for their match in different ways. TJ takes a sip of a beverage to pay homage to Daniel Bryan’s season of NXT.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the interview Drake Maverick did with Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Cedric says it is crazy to think that they were watching Wrestlemania last year. Ali talks about how friends are battling for the title.

Drake asks if they thought they would be at Wrestlemania. Cedric thought he would be there. It is crazy to think that 70,000 people will be watching. Alexander says he expects to walk out of Wrestlemania making them proud. Ali says that isn’t how the story usually ends. Ali mentions that Cedric has had chances in the past but he did not win the title. Ali says that Cedric is writing a beautiful story with all of these obstacles. Every time, the pen seems to run out of ink at the end.

Ali says he is writing his own story. They will tear the house down, but the story ends with the championship high above his head. You have to ask what are you willing to do to change that story.

Cedric says he felt that coming from the heart. He says he will sacrifice his body to win. If it means stomping on the heart of 205 Live to win the title, he will do it.

Ali tells Cedric that is what he will have to do to beat him.

Kalisto and Akira Tozawa get ready for their match.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Akira Tozawa versus Kalisto versus TJ Perkins versus Buddy Murphy

Kalisto and Tozawa lock up and Murphy pulls Kalisto off and sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Kalisto sends Murphy to the floor. They lock up again and Kalisto drop kicks Tozawa to the floor and Kalisto with a springboard hesitation splash. Perkins sits in the ring and watches. Murphy stands behind Perkins and pulls him up. Perkins with a headstand take down. Murphy with a side head lock and head scissors take down. Kalisto with a springboard corkscrew cross body. Tozawa gets a near fall on Kalisto. Perkins tells Murphy to calm down and he throws Tozawa to the floor. Perkins offers his hand to Murphy but Murphy refuses. Perkins wants to do a double suplex but Murphy refuses and Perkins kicks Murphy when Murphy goes for a suplex on Kalisto.

Perkins chokes Murphy in the corner. Perkins sends Murphy into the ring post. Perkins teases a Muta lock but Kalisto tries to get involved and Perkins with a step over toe hold on Tozawa and an abdominal stretch on Kalisto. Kalisto chops Perkins while Perkins has the leg lock on Tozawa. Perkins holds on and hits a Northern Lights suplex on Kalisto for a near fall. Perkins tries to plead his case to Murphy and Buddy with forearms and a leg lariat. Murphy clotheslines Perkins over the top rope and sends Kalisto to the floor. Murphy sends Tozawa into the announce table. Murphy with a forearm to Kalisto and then he sends Tozawa into the ringside barrier. Murphy is sent into the ringside barrier by Kalisto and Tozawa.

Tozawa and Kalisto have words and then Perkins clotheslines Kalisto. Perkins with a kick to tozawa and then he gets Tozawa in a Gory Special. Perkins with a rocking chair submission on Kalisto at the same time. Perkins with a Cloverleaf on Tozawa. Murphy with a kick to get Perkins to release the hold. Kalisto with a springboard move on Murphy followed by a DDT. Tozawa with a jumping spin kick to Kalisto.

All four men are down. Tozawa with a forearm to Perkins followed by an Irish whip. Perkins with a pendulum drop kick to Kalisto. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt to Perkins. Kalisto with a plancha onto Tozawa and Perkins. Murphy with a plancha. Murphy picks up Kalisto and puts him in the ring. Murphy goes up top but Tozawa stops him. Tozawa goes up top for the back senton splash but Kalisto crotches Tozawa. Perkins sets for a power bomb on Kalisto but Kalisto sends Perkins away. Perkins sends Kalisto face first into the mat. Perkins sets for a surfboard and Murphy covers Perkins but Tozawa with a back senton onto everyone. Tozawa gets a near fall on Murphy.

Tozawa chops Murphy. Tozawa gets Murphy to flinch and Tozawa with a jab. Murphy with punches to Tozwa. Kalisto wtih Salida del Sol on Perkins but Tozawa with a Shining Wizard to Kalisto. Tozawa gets a near fall when Kalisto breaks up the cover. Tozawa and Kalisto with punches. Murphy takes care of Tozawa and Kalisto. Perkins with a knee bar on Murphy. Tozawa and Kalisto pull Perkins to the floor. Murphy with a corkscrew pescado onto Kalisto and Tozawa. Perkins with a rollup for a near fall. Murphy with Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

We go to credits.

Credit: PWinsider.com