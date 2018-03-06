WWE 205 Live Results – March 6, 2018

Welcome to WWE 205 Live.

We are in Green Bay, Wisconsin and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel and Vic talk about the two matches.

Drew is asked about how will he combat Mark Andrews’ style. Drew says that he would show what he is going to do in a Power Point Presentation but he has not opened Microsoft Office in weeks. Drew says he is focused on becoming the Cruiserweight Champion. The man in the ring is trying to take his Wrestlemania moment so watch what he does.

Match Number One: Mark Andrews versus Drew Gulak in a Quarterfinals Match

They lock up adn Gulak with a waist lock take down. They lock up again and Drew backs Andrews into the corner and slaps Andrews on the break. Mark does not back down after the slap. They lock up again and Gulak with a wrist lock and he takes Andrews to the mat. Drew drags Mark around the mat while holding on to the wrist lock. Mark uses the ropes to escape wtih an arm drag. Mark with another arm drag but Gulak blocks an attempt. Andrews with an arm drag. Gulak with a forearm and side head lock. Gulak goes for a sunset flip but Andrews with a back flip and a splash for a near fall.

Gulak with a waist lock and Andrews with an elbow and side head lock take down. Andrews slaps Gulak and hits a back heel kick. Andrews goes for a Code Red but Gulak with a wheelbarrow slam and forearm. Gulak slams Andrews into the ropes and gets a near fall. Gulak gets Andrews on his shoulders and presses Andrews above his head and slams him. Gulak with a near fall. Gulak with a hammer lock and he takes Andrews to the mat. Andrews tries to escape but Drew holds on to the hammer lock and then he adds a front face lock. Andrews with punches but Gulak with a chop.

Gulak with a hammer lock take down and Andrews tries to keep his shoulders off the mat. Andrews with a jaw breaker and forearm. Gulak with a shoulder to the midsection and then he Irish whips Andrews and runs into a boot but he sees it coming. Andrews with a handspring into a rana and Gulak is sent to the floor. Gulak pulls Andrews to the floor and Gulak tries to send Andrews into the announce table but Andrews blocks it and he kicks Gulak and hits a moonsault off the announce table.

Andrews sends Gulak back into the ring and hits an enzuigiri. Andrews with a slingshot bulldog adn then he hits a running double knee strike followed by a victory rollup into a double stomp. Andrews with a corkscrew moonsault for a near fall. Andrews with kicks to the chest but he misses a round kick. Gulak with an electric chair drop and bridge for a near fall. Gulak kicks Andrews and chops him. Gulak sends Andrews into the turnbuckles and chops him. Andrews wants more after Gulak chops and kicks Andrews. Andrews with forearms and punches and then he kicks Gulak but Andrews is warned by the referee.

Andrews goes to the turnbuckles but Gulak stops him. Andrews with a rana that sends both men to the floor and the referee checks on both men. The referee makes his count but Andrews stays on the apron and he hits a double jump moonsault onto Gulak. They return to the ring and Andrews hits a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Andrews goes up top and Gulak grabs Andrews by the beard. Andrews fights back and stays on the turnbuckles. Andrews comes off the turnbuckles but Gulak with a clothesline.

Drew with a short arm clothesline and he holds Andrews and picks him up for another one. Drew goes for a suplex but Andrews with a cutter. Andrews goes up top and goes for the shooting star press but Gulak gets his knees up. Gulak with a dragon sleeper and body scissors and Andrews taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

After the match, Drew takes his time releasing the hold and the referee admonishes Drew.

Drake Maverick is in his office and Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami arrive. Drake says he knows both were disappointed about being eliminated in the first round and they are two of the best. Hideo is a legend around the world and Tozawa is a former Cruiserweight Champion. Drake says he thinks they can bring the best out of each other.

They shake hands and Tozawa tells Drake if he is wrong, he is fired.

We go to comments from Mustafa Ali. He says that Buddy Murphy congratulated him on his victory but that is not the way it was in his eyes. He tells Buddy to look into his eyes. You want to call yourself the best kept secret, but Ali says the most dangerous man in the world does not fight for himself, he fights for others.

Match Number Two: Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami versus Scott James and Nemeth Alexander

Tozawa and Alexander start things off and Tozawa with a kick and forearms. Alexander with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Alexander and hits a back senton. They lock up and Alexander kicks Tozawa and connects with forearms. Tozawa with a back heel kick and he misses a jumping round kick. Tozawa with a backdrop driver and then he tags in Itami. They Irish whip Alexander and Tozawa with an elbow and Itami with a running drop kick and fisherman’s suplex. James makes the tag and Itami with a round kick and back heel kick.

Itami with a Yakuza Kick and he goes up top for a clothesline. Itami with strikes and then Tozawa kicks Alexander. Itami with a hesitation drop kick to James and Tozawa tags in for the back senton and the three count.

Winners: Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami

Next week, Roderick Strong faces Cedric Alexander in a semifinal match.

We see footage of Roderick Strong training at the Performance Center.

Cedric Alexander says one more match stands between him and Wrestlemania. He has come close to becoming Cruiserweight Champion but something goes wrong. This time, nothing is going to stop him and he will become Cruiserweight Champion.

We see Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali getting ready in the back.

We are back and we see Buddy Murphy’s weigh in and he is down to 197 pounds.

Match Number Three; Mustafa Ali versus Buddy Murphy in a Quarterfinal Match

They each have some words before locking up. Buddy backs Ali into the corner and taps him on the chest on the break. They lock up again and Ali with a side head lock. Murphy with a shoulder tackle. Ali with a waist lock but Murphy with a standing switch. Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Murphy with a clothesline and he has something to say to Ali.

We see Gulak watching in the back.

Ali with a side head lock take down and a head scissors. Murphy holds on when Ali tries to send Buddy off the ropes. Ali with a head scissors and Buddy goes to the floor. Ali goes for a move to the floor but Buddy gets back into the ring and it forces Ali to back up. Ali with a drop kick and Buddy backs into the ropes. Ali mocks Buddy and Buddy gets back to his feet. Ali tells Buddy he is going to Wrestlemania. They shake hands and Murphy with a short arm clothesline and Ali tries to figure out what city he is in.

Buddy tosses Ali into the corner and kicks Ali. Murphy with a punch to Ali. Buddy with a snap mare and kick to the back. Ali pushes Buddy away and Buddy with an uppercut. Buddy puts Ali on the turnbuckles and connects with a forearm before climbing. Buddy goes for a superplex but Ali knocks Buddy off the turnbuckles and kicks him away. Ali with a springboard 450 splash onto the arm.

Ali is pushed away by Buddy. Ali with a hammer lock but Buddy gets out of the hold. Ali with a drop kick. Ali slides into the corner when Buddy moves. Buddy goes into the ring post and Ali with a kick to the injured shoulder. Ali with a rolling X Factor for a near fall. Ali goes for a hammer lock but Ali is sent into the turnbuckles. Ali with a tornado DDT attempt but Murphy holds on and sends Ali over the top rope to the floor. Murphy with a plancha onto Ali. Buddy goes up top and hits Meteora for a near fall.

Buddy trying to get feeling back into his arm before he gets Ali on his shoulders. Ali sends Buddy into the turnbuckles and hits a reverse rana. ALi goes to the turnbuckles for a tornado DDT and Ali gets a near fall. Ali with a round kick to the shoulder and Buddy wants more. Ali with another kick to the injured shoulder. Ali with a forearm and Buddy blocks another one. Buddy with kicks but Ali with a spinning heel kick.

Murphy with a boot to the head and he tries for Murphy’s Law but he cannot get Ali up. Murphy with a back slide for a near fall. Ali with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

