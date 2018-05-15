WWE 205 Live Results – May 15, 2018

Welcome to WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network.

– Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinnes, and Percy Watson welcome us in and talks about some of the UK division Superstars: Kenny Williams, Morgan Webster, James Drake, Joseph Conners, and Tyler Bate.

– Tyler Bate (talked about TJP getting a handful of tights in their first meeting) and Kenny Williams (talks how he has to go through three former champions) hype the upcoming match.

Tyler Bate vs. TJP vs. Kenny Williams vs. Kalisto

Williams gets off to a quick start, but gets dumped out to the floor along with Bate. Kalisto with a flurry of strikes on TJP, cover, two. TJP trips up Kalisto, boston crab, but has to stop to take out Bate and Williams. TJP put up on the top turnbuckle, TJP claws at his mask, gets knocked into a tree of woe position and then dropkicked by Williams. Kalisto with a big crossbody to the floor, has a somewhat rough landing into Williams.

Bate goes to work on TJP, exploder suplex, pin, two-count. Airplane spin by Bate, that looked to almost stun himself, but he gets back into it and knocks both Williams and Kalisto down with TJP. He’s able to recover and lock all three other wrestlers in some kind of a submission. Williams throws Kalisto into the rope, catches Williams with a kick. Kalisto heads up to the top rope, but Williams gets shoved into him, crotching Kalisto on top. Bate heads up top, Williams follows and TJP gets in for a tower of power.

Williams with a back elbow to send TJP to the floor, kicks Kalisto out, then runs back and nails TJP with a suicide dive. Bate then looks to fly and leaps over the top rope. Kalisto with a flip over the top, taking out all three wrestlers. Back in the ring, Williams with a tornado DDT on Kalisto, cover, broken up by Bate. TJP with a kick to Bate, takes down Williams, and double clotheslines by TJP/Bate. On the floor, Kalisto gets shoved into the steps, Bate pops Williams from the apron to the floor, Bate nails a big lariat and a tyler driver ’97 on TJP for the win.

Winner: Tyler Bate via Pinfall

– Last month, we see Buddy Murphy attacking Cedric Alexander during his championship celebration. In an interview, Murphy talks about how he was a tag champion and has done things that no one else on the roster has gone through. He talks about having to cut weight and working out to make the weight limit. Continues that he’ll be the next champion. In two weeks, Murphy will meet Alexander for the title.

– Next week: Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

– Locker room, Alexander getting ready for a match. Mustafa Ali heads in and asks him if he’s ready for their 6-man tag match. “Flash” Morgan Webster shows up and will be their tag partner. Alexander and Ali enjoy his confidence.

Ali tags in and flies off the top to bring Conners down. Spinning heel kick by Ali, cover, two-count. All six wrestler in the ring now, but Gulak brings his guys in and tries to rally the troops a bit. Conners and Drake stomp away at Ali, tries to keep Ali away from his corner, but he gets over and tags in Webster. Looks like Webster got his mouth busted open in his exchange with Drew Gulak.

Webster gets beats up by Drake, but he gets a window to tag out. In comes Ali and Conners, Ali with a kick from the apron, rolling facebuster, and sits Conners up on the top rope. Drake tries to sneak up on him, Ali avoids him, hops back up and nails a hurricanrana sending Conners into Drake. Ali gets beat up a bit, but brings Alexander in who nails a number of kicks on Drake. Hits a big springboard clotheslines, cover, two. Everyone is now taking out everyone in this match. All six wrestlers eventually find themselves on the mat.

Credit: Wrestling Inc