WWE 205 Live Results – May 22, 2018

We have a video package for Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa who will wrestle tonight.

We are in Worcester, Massachusetts and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

They talk about next week when Buddy Murphy gets his title match against Cedric Alexander. We will hear from both of them tonight.

We see a feature from Drew Gulak talks about how he takes care of a member of the Lucha House Party. You can flip or you can dive, but if you step to him, you will tap out.

Before the match starts, Brian kendrick and Jack Gallagher make their way to the ring to watch and do some commentary.

Match Number One: Drew Gulak versus Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado and Kalisto)

Gulak with a hip lock take down into a side head lock. Metalik with a head scissors and Gulak escapes and gets a near fall. Metalik with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Metalik flips over Gulak and connects with a chop. Metalik goes to the ropes for an arm drag and then he hits a drop kick that sends Gulak to the floor. Metalik with a baseball slide but Gulak returns to the ring. Metalik with an enzuigiri followed by a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Metalik with a chop in the corner. Gulak with an Irish whip and Metalik with an elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles but Gulak crotches Metalik.

Gulak kicks Metalik and then sends him to the floor. Gulak with a judo throw and then he applies a submission on Metalik. Gulak with an arm bar and he takes Metalik to the mat and gets a near fall. Gulak holds on to the arm bar but Metalik with punches. Gulak with a knee. Metalik with a head scissors take down and then he does a handspring into a back flip. Gulak with a kick to Metalik. Metalik with a thrust kick and bulldog. Metalik goes to the ropes and hits a springboard drop kick. Metalik with a near fall. Metalik is sent to the apron and he chops Gulak. Metalik with a quebrada onto Gulak on the floor.

Metalik with a springboard splash for a near fall. Gulak with a clothesline for a near fall. Gulak misses a clothesline into the corner and Metalik with a thrust kick. Metalik goes to the turnbuckles and he walks the ropes and hits a running drop kick. Metalik with a near fall. Metalik goes for the Metalik Driver but Gulak escapes and goes for a suplex but Metalik lands on his feet. Metalik with a victory roll for a near fall. Gulak counters and gets a near fall.

Gulak goes for an O’Connor Roll but Metalik holds on to the ropes. Metalik goes for a quebrada but Gulak gets his feet up and Drew applies the GULock and Metalik taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

After the match, Kendrick and Gallagher applaud Drew’s victory and Drew bows for them.

Buddy Murphy says Cedric isn’t training harder than him. No one trains harder than him. He will be the bigger, faster, and stronger athlete. That is something Cedric hasn’t dealt with before. That is why he will win and he will become the next Cruiserweight Champion. You can’t stop the unstoppable.

Akira Tozawa is in the back as he gets ready for Hideo Itami later tonight.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: TJP versus Christopher Guy

TJP with a hammer lock and snap mare into a hammer lock on the mat. TJP with a wrist lock and a head scissors take down into a hammer lock using the leg and he hyperextends the elbow. TJP sends Guy into the turnbuckles and connects with a European uppercut. TJP with an Irish whip and kick followed by a suplex. TJP with a back drop driver and a slingshot senton.

We see Drake Maverick watching in the back. Guy with a drop kick. Guy floats over and hits a sunset flip but TJP rolls through and hits a drop kick. TJP with a curb stomp and then he hits a Detonation Kick for the three count.

Winner: TJP

After the match, TJP is asked about his social media comments. TJP says he wasn’t just the first Cruiserweight Champion, he is the best Cruiserweight Champion. He is the best technical wrestler. He revitalized the Cruiserweight Division and he carried the division on his back. If that is the type of competition he is being given by Drake Maverick, he knows what they think of him.

We go to an interview Vic Joseph did with Cedric and he asks him about dealing with the pressure of being champion. Cedric says he has dealt with it at Wrestlemania and Greatest Royal Rumble. It is any other day now. Cedric is asked about wrestling in front of his friends and family. He does not expect to lose in front of friends and family. Vic asks about Buddy having to stay under 205 pounds. Cedric mentions that he had to cut weight and he knows how to exploit the situation.

Vic brings up that Buddy has gone through everyone. Cedric says that 205 Live is full of young lions who are hungry. Cedric says there is a reason why he is champion. He can do it all and then some. He will remind Buddy that this is the Age of Alexander.

We go to commercial with Hideo Itami in the back.

We are back and Akira Tozawa is asked about facing Hideo. He says Hideo is a legend and he always respected Hideo. Hideo did not respect him. If he didn’t like him as a partner, he really won’t like him as an opponent.

Match Number Three: Hideo Itami versus Akira Tozawa

Both go for kicks to start off the match. Itami with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and misses a round kick. Itami misses a kick. Tozawa blocks a kick and chops Itami. They go back and forth with chops. Itami flinches on a chop and Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa with kicks in the corner. Tozawa with a snap mare and running kick followed by a back senton and a near fall. Tozawa with a slam and he gets a near fall. Tozawa with a reverse chin lock.

Itami with a jaw breaker but Tozawa with a double sledge and chops. Tozawa with an Irish whip but Itami sends Tozawa to the apron. Itami with kicks to the chest and then he goes to the turnbuckles for a knee drop to the back of the neck while Tozawa hangs in the ropes. Itami with a kick and neck breaker for a near fall. Itami with a kick to the back. Itami with a baseball slide that sends Tozawa to the floor.

Itami sends Tozawa into the ringside barrier. Itami with a kick to the chest against the ringside barrier before they return to the ring. Itami gets a near fall. Itami with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Itami with a forearm to the back. Itami with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Tozawa comes off the turnbuckles into a boot from Itami. Itami tells Tozawa to respect him. Itami with a knee to the midsection.

Itami taunts Tozawa and kicks him in the head. Itami with a kick to the ribs. Itami with another knee to the midsection. Itami with knee drops to the head and then he pulls down the knee pad but he jumps over Tozawa and ‘kicks sand’ onto Tozawa. Itami with a DDT for a near fall. Itami with a reverse chin lock. Tozawa with elbows and then he gets a rollup for a near fall. Itami with a boot to the head but Tozawa with a head scissors and flying kick to the head. Tozawa goes up top for the back senton but Itami rolls to the floor. Itami with a cannonball off the apron.

Tozawa with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Tozawa goes for a Saito suplex but Itami blocks it and connects with elbows. Itami with a boot and then he goes to the apron with a tornado move and drops Itami on the top rope. Itami with a clothesline from the top but he can only get a near fall. Itami misses a back fist but he takes Tozawa to the mat and tries for a submission. Tozawa escapes and gets a near fall with an inside cradle. Tozawa with a kick and he goes up top. Tozawa is crotched by Itami. Itami sets for a superplex but Tozawa blocks it.

Tozawa with forearms and then Itami with forearms and punches. Itami with a head butt and Super Falcon Arrow. Itami gets a near fall. Itami with a flying boot to the chest and he gets a near fall. Itami sets for the hesitation drop kick but Tozawa moves. Tozawa with an octopus and Itami gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt and then he goes up top for the back senton and Itami moves. Itami with a hesitation drop kick into the corner and then he hits a second one. Itami with a head lock into a fallaway kick for the three count.

Winner: Hideo Itami

Credit: PWinsider.com