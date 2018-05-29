WWE 205 Live Results – May 29, 2018

We begin with a look at Cedric Alexander’s celebration after winning the Cruiserweight Title and what Buddy Murphy did to ruin the celebration. We see the build to tonight’s match.

Cedric talks about knowing what Buddy Murphy had to do to get under 205 pounds and he knows how it affects you. Buddy says he is the juggernaut of this division and the next Cruiserweight Champion.

We are in Raliegh, North Carolina and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

We see Cedric Alexander looking at the title belt in his locker room. We see Buddy Murphy in his dressing room.

Drew Gulak has joined the announcers and he is asked about the title match. Drew says the person who will use the best ground based strategy will win the match.

Drew has some pamphlets for the announcers.

Match Number One: Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick versus Lince Dorado and Kalisto (with Gran Metalik)

Kendrick with a fireman’s carry on Dorado but Lince with a head scissors. Kendrick escapes and applies a wrist lock into a hammer lock. Dorado with a flying mare but Kendrick with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Kendrick with kicks to the midsection. Dorado with a drop flip and head scissors followed by a drop kick. Kalisto tags in and he hits a splash off Dorado’s shoulders for a near fall.

Dorado tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Dorado with a side head lock and Kendrick goes for a belly-to-back suplex but Dorado lands on his feet. Gallagher makes the blind tag and he punches Dorado and drops his throat across the apron. Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher with a slam but Dorado hooks the leg and gets a near fall. Kalisto tags in and hits a springboard seated splash and he kicks Gallagher. Kalisto with a head scissors and he hits a running shoulder into the corner.

Gallagher makes the tag to Kendrick and Kendrick with a double sledge to the back. Kendrick with crossfaces to the head. Kendrick with an Irish whip and forearms in the corner. Gallagher tags in and head butts Kalisto. Gallagher with a back elbow for a near fall. Gallagher works on the wrist and he sends Kalisto to the mat with an arm wringer. Gallagher gets a near fall. Kendrick tags in and gets a near fall.

Kendrick with a knee while Gulak complains about the noise makers. Kalisto sends Kendrick to the floor but Kendrick gets back into the ring to stop Kalisto for a moment. Dorado tags in and hits a cross body off the turnbuckles and he drop kicks Gallagher on the apron. Dorado with chops and then he hits a head scissors off the ropes. Dorado gets a near fall. Dorado with a handspring cutter and then he hits a suicide dive onto Kendrick.

Dorado goes up top but Gulak gets up from the announce table and crotches Dorado. Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook and Dorado taps out.

Winners: Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

After the match, Drew congratulates Brian and Jack on their victory and they shake hands.

We take a look back at last week’s match between Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami.

We see Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander preparing for their match.

We are back and we get comments from the wrestlers on 205 Live about the title match.

Mustafa Ali says Buddy Murphy is the strongest and hardest hitting contender and he knows that. If Buddy thinks he is taking the title from Cedric, he has another thing coming. He told Cedric if anyone is taking the title from him, it will be Mustafa Ali.

Tony Nese says that Buddy has been training harder, wants it more, and is the better athlete. The Age of Alexander ends tonight.

Drake Maverick is in the interview area and he is asked about the title match. Drake says everyone is excited for this match. He is asked about TJP’s tweet and Drake says if anyone has a problem with the way he runs 205 Live, they can knock on his door. You don’t complain on social media. Cedric had to overcome so much and he won the title at Wrestlemania. Cedric will prove tonight in front of his family and friends that the Age of Alexander will continue. Buddy gets to prove he is no longer the best kept secret in WWE. The winner will have his support.

Match Number Two: Buddy Murphy versus Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy offers his hand but he tries to throw some sweat onto Cedric. Murphy with a wrist lock and Alexander with a reversal. Murphy with a wrist lock and he takes Cedric to the mat. Cedric kips up but Murphy sends Alexander to the mat. Alexander gets a cover and a near fall. Murphy with a cover and he gets a near fall. Murphy with a waist lock and Alexander with a standing switch. Murphy with a standing switch and Alexander with a head scissors but Murphy with a cartwheel to land on his feet. Murphy with a head scissors take down but Alexander lands on his feet.

Murphy with a take down and Alexander with a handstand head scissors to sent Murphy to the floor. Alexander teases a dive to the floor but he sees Murphy move so he does a handspring into the center of the ring as Murphy returns to the ring. Alexander avoids punches from Murphy and Alexander with a drop kick for a near fall. Murphy backs Alexander into the corner and connects with an elbow. Alexander with an elbow and enzuigiri after sending Murphy to the floor. Alexander with a baseball slide and he sends Murphy into the announce table. Alexander with a suicide dive that sends Murphy over the announce table.

Alexander pulls Murphy over the announce table and Murphy trips Alexander onto the announce table and then he hits a back drop driver onto the apron and he sends Alexander into the ringside barrier. Murphy sends Alexander back into the ring. Murphy with kicks to the back. Murphy with a hard Irish whip as he continues to work on the back. Murphy with another hard Irish whip. Murphy with more kicks to the back and a kick to the arm for a near fall. Murphy with a rear chin lock and his knee in the back.

Murphy with forearms to the kidneys as he sends Alexander into the ropes. Alexander turns around on a third attempt and hits a forearm followed by an uppercut. Murphy with a kick and he tries for a suplex but Alexander lands on his feet. Alexander with a back heel kick and running shoulder into the corner. Alexander with an enzuigiri and he goes for a springboard move but Murphy with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Murphy with a running double knee strike to the back. Murphy runs into a super kick and both men are down.

Both men get back to their feet and Murphy with a punch and Alexander with a forearm. They exchange forearms but Cedric blocks a kick. Alexander with a back elbow. Alexander is stopped by Murphy but Alexander with a round kick and Murphy goes to the floor. Alexander with a plancha onto Murphy and both men are down. Alexander sends Murphy back into the ring and Alexander goes to the apron. Alexander with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Murphy sends Alexander to the apron and Alexander with a forearm. Alexander goes for a slingshot move back into the ring but Murphy kicks Alexander to the floor. Murphy with a plancha onto Alexander. Murphy sends Alexander back into the ring and Buddy goes up top. Murphy misses a double stop and Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander picks up Murphy and goes for a Saito suplex but Alexander cannot get Murphy up. Murphy lands on his feet and Alexander runs into a boot. Murphy with a kick and suplex for a near fall.

Alexander goes to the apron and Murphy follows. Murphy sets for a suplex to the floor but Alexander blocks it. Alexander gets back into the ring and he connects with a forearm. Alexander with a slingshot flatliner onto the apron and both men fall to the floor. The referee starts his count and both men get back into the ring at nine. Alexander and Murphy stare each other down and they go back and forth with forearms. Alexander goes for the Neuralizer but Murphy counters into a DDT from a back breaker position but Murphy can only get a near fall.

Both men are up in the corner and Murphy wants Alexander to come to him. They both hit punches. Murphy with a series of kicks but Alexander with an enzuigiri. Murphy with a knee for a near fall. Murphy sets for Murphy’s Law but Alexander counters into a rollup for a near fall. Murphy with a power bomb for a near fall. Murphy with a knee to the head for a near fall. Murphy says something to Alexander but Alexander hits the Neuralizer. Alexander hits a second Neuralizer and then hits the Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander (retains Championship)

After the match, Cedric goes to celebrate with his family at ringside.

