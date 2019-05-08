WWE 205 Live Results – May 7, 2019

Mike and Maria Kanellis welcome us to 205 Live. Maria says we are going to see a changing of the guard in the Cruiserweight Division. The man standing next to her is better than the best. Mike says that he has been asking for sixteen years to stand in the ring with the best. Tonight is his opportunity. Maria says that a No Disqualification Match against fan favorite Akira Tozawa is a way to put his name on the list of future Cruiserweight Champion. Without Brian Kendrick at ringside, it means that you will win. Mike says that Tozawa has no chance.

Brian Kendrick says that Mike’s wife has been interfering in all of these matches. The last time, you cost Tozawa a title match. You have made his life a living hell. You think you can finish the job tonight. Whether he is out there or not, the no disqualification is for your protection, not his. Brian says that Mike is screwed tonight.

We are in Louisville, Kentucky and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

We take a look at what happened last week when Tony Nese was asked about his match against Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari showed up and he tells Tony he could have taken Tony out at any time during his match but he didn’t.

Match Number One: Ariya Daivari versus Noam Dar

Before the match starts, Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese makes his way to the announce table. Next week, Tony Nese will face Ligero on 205 Live.

They lock up and Dar with a clean break. Dar with a wrist lock and Daivari with a reversal. Dar with a reversal and Daivari sends Dar to the mat and kicks Dar in the corner. Dar with a punch and he spins Daivari around and gets a near fall with a backslide. Dar with a drop kick that sends Daivari to the floor. Daivari sees Nese and Dar punches Daivari. Daivari sends Dar into the announce table face first.

Dar with a punch and Daivari with a knee to the midsection. Daivari with a hard Irish whip. Daivari with boots to the chest. Dar misses a splash into the corner and Daivari with a knee. Dar stops Daivari from the turnbuckles. Daivari with punches and then he sets for a superplex. Daivari with a million dollar dream but Dar gets back to his feet and escapes. Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Daivari kicks Dar to the floor.

Daivari confronts Nese again and he sends Dar back into the ring and stares down Daivari. Dar with an inside cradle for a near fall. Daivari with a kick and he misses a cross body. Dar runs into an elbow and Dar kicks Daivari off the turnbuckles. Dar with a head butt and European uppercut. Dar with a running forearm and Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Daiviari with a rollup and he misses a boot. Dar with a kick to the back of the leg.

Dar with an ankle lock. Daivari kicks Dar away. Daivari misses the hammer lock clothesline and then Dar blocks a thrust kick and reapplies the ankle lock. Daivari with a super kick and then he goes up top for a frost splash and he hits the hammer lock clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

After the match, Nese goes into the ring and surprises Daivari. He says he could have taken Daivari out at any minute and he didn’t, but he wanted Daivari to know that he could.

Oney Lorcan says he had his first chance for a title match two weeks ago and he lost. That won’t be his last opportunity. He is used to adversity and he knows that he has to fight for his chances. When his next chance comes, nothing will stop him from becoming Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number Two: Samir Singh and Sunil Singh versus David Kauffman and Kevin Lee

Samir and Lee start things off and Sunil with punches. Sunil tags in and they hit a double suplex. Sunil with an elbow drop and he dances. Sunil with punches and a spinning heel kick. Kauffman tags in and he punches Sunil but Samir with a knee to the back. Samir tags in and Sunil with an elbow drop from the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winners: Sunil Singh and Samir Singh

After the match, The Singhs say that the Lucha House Party ruined their return to 205 Live. They were distracted because 1.3 billion people in India were tweeting them and the Luchadores surprised them. They challenge the Lucha House Party to a rematch.

Mike and Maria Kanellis walk in the back and they see Drake Maverick. Maria thanks Drake for banning Brian Kendrick. Drake says he is happy that they are on the same page. Drake tells Maria that she talked about maintaining the integrity of the match so she is banned from ringside.

We are back and next week we will have a Fatal Four Way Match.

We go to Jack Gallagher in the interview area. He is asked about the match next week. He says his respect, pride, place in the cruiserweight division are at stake. Jack says he is grateful to be medically cleared. He takes representing 205 Live in his home country. He will have James Drake, Mark Andrews, and Humberto Carrillo in the ring. Humberto shows up and he is happy that Jack is cleared. He looks forward to finishing what they started.

Match Number Three: Mike Kanellis versus Akira Tozawa in a No Disqualification Match

Tozawa with punches as the bell rings and he kicks Kanellis. Tozawa clotheslines Kanellis over the top rope to the floor. Tozawa wtih a forearm as they go up the ramp. Tozawa sends Kanellis into the wall of the TitanTron. Tozawa with a side head lock and Kanellis with punches. Tozawa with a back elbow and octopus on the floor. Kanellis with a side slam on the ramp. Kanellis sets chairs into the ring and gets a table from under the ring. Kanellis kicks Tozawa so he can set up the table on the floor. Kanellis slams Tozawa on the floor. Kanellis gets another table and sets it up next to the first table.

Kanellis with a punch and he sends Tozawa into the ring. Tozawa with a rana and Kanellis goes to the floor. Tozawa goes for the suicide dive head butt but Kanellis with a kick to the head and Tozawa goes down. Kanellis gets a near fall. Kanellis with a suplex. Kanellis sets up a few chairs in the ring. Kanellis sets for a suplex onto the chairs but Tozawa blocks it and goes for a suplex of his own. Kanellis blocks it and they continue with the blocks until they spin around and Tozawa hits the suplex onto the chairs. Tozawa with a Shining Wizard and Kanellis goes to the floor. Kanellis is sent over the announce table by Tozawa.

Tozawa with a trash can and Tozawa with a forearm and back heel kick. Tozawa puts the trash can over Kanellis and Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt to Kanellis but Tozawa feels the impact since his head hit the trash can. Tozawa sends Kanellis back into the ring and Tozawa goes up top for a missile drop kick and hits it for a near fall. Tozawa tosses the trash can into the ring and then he sets for a German suplex onto the trash can. Kanellis with a standing switch and Tozawa blocks the German suplex attempt. Tozawa with elbows but Kanellis gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Tozawa escapes but misses a kick and Kanellis with a Michinoku Driver onto the trash can for a near fall.

Kanellis with a chop and Tozawa chops back. They go back and forth until Kanellis flinches and Tozawa with a jab. Kanellis with a boot to the head and Tozawa with a kick of his own. Kanellis with a super kick but Tozawa with a spinning heel kick. Tozawa with a German suplex for a near fall. Tozawa goes up top but Kanellis with a punch to knocks Tozawa to the apron. They both go to the apron and exchange punches. Kanellis with a kick and Tozawa with a kick of his own and he hits a deadlift German suplex on the apron. Kanellis is put on the table and Tozawa goes up top.

Kanellis rolls off the table and Tozawa goes to the floor. Kanellis with a super kick. Tozawa is put on the tables and Kanellis goes up top and Tozawa with a kick. Tozawa sets for a superplex through the tables but Kanellis stops Tozawa and gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Tozawa with a Frankensteiner through the tables. Tozawa puts chairs on top of Kanellis and Tozawa goes up top for the back senton and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

After the match, Maria Kanellis makes her way to the ring to check on her husband.

Brian Kendrick makes his way to the ring to celebrate with Tozawa.

We go to credits.

