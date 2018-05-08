WWE 205 Live Results – May 8, 2018

The show opened with a video feature on the announced matches for tonight’s broadcast, Jack Gallagher & Brian Kendrick vs. Gran Metallik & Lince Dorado, Tony Nese showing why he’s the “Premier Athlete” and Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali.

Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph and Percy Watson discussed the lineup.

Jack Gallagher & Brian Kendrick vs. Gran Metallik & Lince Dorado (with Kalisto)

Before the match could begin, Drew Gulak made his way to the ring to join the announcing team. He said he wanted to provide expert analysis.

Dorado caught Gallagher with a head scissor. Gallagher had to work to escape. They went into a test of strength. Gallagher used it as a set up to monkey flip Dorado over. They went into a fast back and forth series of near falls. They were so dizzy that Gallagher went down after missing a right hand and Dorado crashed down atop of him for a near fall. Metallik tagged in and came off the ropes with a dropkick.

Gallagher made a blind tag to Kendrick right before he was backdropped. Metallik nailed a dive on Gallagher but Kendrick was the legal man and nailed a kick to the back of the head. He worked him over with crossfaces. Gallagher and Kendrick tagged in and out, working over Metallik. Gallagher began working over Metallik’s arm and hand, manipulating the joints. They worked over Metallik for some time, and kept cutting him off every time he had a potential chance to tag out.

Dorado finally made the hot tag and came off the ropes with a flying bodypress. He nailed a nice leaping head scissors takedown on Kendrick, then snapped him with several dropkicks. Kendrick cut him off and nailed Sliced Bread #2 but Metallik broke up the pinfall. The Lucha House Party nailed stereo superkicks and dives to the outside. Lince went to the top and nailed the shooting star press for the pin.

Your winners, the Lucha House Party!

Good back and forth match.

They aired a selfie promo from Mustafa Ali from earlier in the week where he told Buddy Murphy he was going to move, or he’ll make him.

Backstage, Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese were talking. Murphy told him he knew what he needed to do tonight. Nese nodded and told him good luck tonight before heading out. Murphy was then interviewed and said he’s adjusted to his weight cuts and said he hoped the champion was watching.

Tony Nese vs. Keith Clayball

Nese nailed Clayball, sending him into the buckles. He chopped him hard and whipped him hard into the opposite sode of the ring. Nese drilled him with a spinkick to the mid-section. He toyed with Clayball, trash talking him as he beat him down. He tied Clayball upside down in the corner and kicked at him, acting like he was working out as he did it. Nese missed a charge in the corner, giving Clayball a few hope spots before he was wiped out in vicious fashion. Nese wiped him out with a knee strike.

Your winner, Tony Nese!

An effective squash.

They aired a video feature on Hideo Itami and his issues with Tozawa.

Backstage, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander met with Drake Maverick. Drake wanted to make sure the brawl last week wasn’t going to be repeated. Cedric said that he made his statement last week and if there’s anything left after Mustafa Ali makes his statement this week against Murphy, he will be ready. Maverik told him that the Cruisers will be competing against talents from the WWE UK division next week and to tell them to be ready for London. Cedric said they would.

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

Murphy drove Ali into the buckles. They had a nice back and forth fast paced series of interactions. Ali went for a head scissors but was caught. Murphy went for a powerbomb but it was turned into a rana that sent Murphy into the ropes Ali knocked him to the floor and went for a pescado. Murphy moved out of the way but Ali landed on his feet. Murphy caught him and nailed a running suplex on the floor. Both were down on the floor, but recovered and returned to the ring.

Murphy covered Ali when they returned to the ring for a near fall. They showed Cedric watching the match on a monitor backstage. Murphy continued beating on Ali, scoring two counts. They battled back and forth until they hit each other with high cross bodyblocks at the same time. Ali made a comeback and nailed several clotheslines and over other offensive maneuvers.

Murphy cut him off and cinched in a sleeper. Ali tried to back him into the corner to break it but Murphy moved and slammed him backwards. Ali was able to avoid him and this time, Ali cinched in the sleeper. Murphy dropped to a knee but powered back to his feet. He cannonballed Ali into the buckles, wiping them each out in his attempt to escape the submission hold. They battled back and forth with big moves. Murphy nailed a DDT for a two count.

Murphy drilled Ali with a a trio of powerbombs. The referee checked on Ali to see if he could defend himself or was TKO’d like their last encounter. Ali waved off the referee and dared Murphy to come finish the job. Murphy went for another powerbomb but Ali turned it into a facebuster for a CLOSE two count. They battled to the corner.Murphy shoved him off to the floor but Ali backflipped and landed on his feet. Murphy went for a dive but was superkicked as he came down.

Ali tossed him into the ring for a two count. Murphy began focusing on the arm, hammerlocking it and slamming it into the corner. Ali rolled him up for a two count. Ali went for a DDT but Murphy used his power to block it and hammerlocked his arm again. He sent Ali into the ringpost shoulder-first and nailed Murphy’s Law for the pin.

Your winner, Buddy Murphy!

Credit: PWinsider.com