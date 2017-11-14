WWE 205 Live Results – November 14, 2017

We are in Charlotte, North Carolina and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Kalisto says today is his birthday and he is going to celebrate by beating down Enzo’s right hand man, Drew Gulak. The party continues on Sunday as they close down the Zo Show.

We see Kalisto’s birthday cake and Enzo and Drew are there. Enzo asks Drew what happens if Kalisto wins on Sunday. Enzo wants the Drew Gulak who will do whatever it takes to make a better 205 Live. Enzo says he spent his money on this and he wants this to be a celebration that Kalisto will never forget.

Jack Gallagher talks about how he chose cruelty over being a clown but Richard Swann and Cedric Alexander continue to be clowns. Kendrick says that the wrong decisions will lead to cruel consequences.

Rich Swann comes out and he says that week we were in Jack Gallagher’s home town, but tonight we are in his tag team partner’s home town and he brings out Cedric Alexander.

Match Number One: Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher versus Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann in a Tornado Tag Match

Alexander and Kendrick pair off while Swann and Gallagher pair off. Gallagher and Kendrick go to the floor and Swann and Alexander follow. Swann with an elbow to Gallagher but Kendrick sends Alexander into the apron and then he kicks Swann. Alexander with a forearm and chop to Kendrick. Alexander with a forearm but Gallagher with a drop kick that sends Alexander into Nigel and Vic. Gallagher and Kendrick double team Swann and hot shot him on the apron.

Kendrick gets a near fall on Swann. Gallagher kicks Swann as well. Kendrick with a kick and then they knock Alexander off the apron. Swann with punches to Kendrick and Gallagher but Kendrick stops Swann with a kick. Gallagher with punches. Gallagher with a forearm and Kendrick gets a near fall. Gallagher gets a near fall. Kendrick with a forearm to Swann’s back and then he kicks Alexander to keep him out of the ring. Alexander gets into the ring and he connects with an elbow to Gallagher and gives Kendrick a head scissors and drop kick. Alexander with clotheslines and a back elbow.

Alexander with a Standing C-4 but Kendrick breaks up the cover. Alexander gives Kendrick a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles and Alexander with a running kick to the head. Alexander with a springboard move on Kendrick but Gallagher pushes Brian out of the way and Gallagher and Alexander bump heads. Kendrick gets a near fall. Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook. Gallagher with a Fujiwara arm bar on Swann. Alexander is about to pass out and Swann keeps the arm from dropping to the mat. Kendrick goes to Swann for the Captain’s Hook while Gallagher holds on to the arm bar.

Alexander breaks up the hold. Alexander with a forearm and chop. Kendrick runs Alexander into the corner and Gallagher with a running drop kick. Kendrick with Sliced Bread #2 on Alexander but Swann breaks up the cover. Gallagher and Kendrick work on Swann but Swann with a punch to Kendrick followed by a thrust kick to Gallagher. Swann with a leaping double leg drop to the back of Gallagher and Kendrick’s heads for near falls.

Swann pulls Gallagher into the corner for the Phoenix Splash but Kendrick crotches Swann. Alexander stops Kendrick and he gets Kendrick on his shoulders. Kendrick sends Alexander to the floor. Kendrick and Gallagher with a double hip toss off the turnbuckles but Kendrick can only get a near fall. Alexander sends Gallagher into the ringside barrier. Alexander gets on the apron and he stares down Kendrick. Alexander with an enzuigiri and springboard clothesline. Kendrick with a super kick and then he tries to roll Alexander over but Alexander with a back elbow. Gallagher with a drop kick to the leg when Cedric goes for the Lumbar Check.

Gallagher sets for the running drop kick into the corner but Swann with a back heel kick to send Gallagher to the floor. Swann wtih a suicide dive into a DDT. Alexander with a handspring round kick followed by Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

We see Kalisto’s birthday cake as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ariya Daviari says tonight might be the last episode of the Zo Show. He says 205 Live won’t be cancelled if Kalisto wins, but it should be. Since Enzo showed up on 205 Live, every wrestler became more famous, more popular, and more wealthy. There is no value with Kalisto as an honorable champion. Daviari Dinero wants more out of life and he speaks in Farsi but is interrupted by Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali apologizes for interrupting but he does not think anyone speaks Farsi. Ali offers to translate. He says that Daivari’s head is so far up Enzo’s back side that . . . it doesn’t taste like birthday cake. Ali says he came out here to say that whether you support Enzo or Kalisto, they are cruiserweights. They have a common goal of taking 205 Live to its fullest potential. Ali tells Daivari that he looks stupid

Match Number Two: Mustafa Ali versus Ariya Daivari

Ali kicks Daivari and then Daivari goes to the floor when Ali moves. Ali puts on Daivari’s jacket. Ali floats over in the corner and avoids a splash. Ali with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Ali with an Irish whip and Ali is sent to the apron. Daivari pushes Ali off the top rope and Ali falls to the floor. Daivari sends Ali back into the ring and he kicks Ali. Daivari misses a chop and Ali with punches and forearms. Daivari with a bulldog and he gets a near fall.

Daivari with a straitjacket choke. Ali with a snap mare to escape and he gets a rollup for a near fall. Daivari with a knee and then he tries to send Ali into the turnbuckles but Ali escapes. Daivari with a spinebuster for a near fall. Daivari goes to the middle rope and misses an elbow drop. Ali rolls to the floor and then he gets back on the apron. Ali with a shoulder from the apron and he gets back into the ring and hits running back forearms. Ali with a drop kick.

Daivari with an Irish whip and he goes to the apron and hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ali tries for a suplex but Daivari lands on his feet. Ali lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Daivari blocks a kick and hits a reverse DDT. Daivari with a frog splash for a near fall. Daivari gets Ali on his shoulders but Ali with elbows. Ali runs into a boot and Daivari goes to the turnbuckles and hits a Frankensteiner. Ali pulls Daivari into position and hits the inward 450 splash for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Kalisto is in his locker room getting ready and Akira Tozawa shows up to AH with him. He wishes Kalisto a happy birthday and wishes him luck against Drew Gulak.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the birthday cake is now at ringside.

Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak come out and Enzo does his entrance.

Enzo says today is a special day. Today is his opponent at Survivor Series’ birthday. Not only will he be giving his opponent his biggest payday at Survivor Series. He went out of his way to make sure that Kalisto is remembered by having a party. Enzo says that there are zero presents. He says they brainstormed and decided to give him a great present, a beat down at the hands of Drew Gulak.

Drew asks ‘HOW ARE YOU DOING’ and Enzo tells him never to do that.

Match Number Three: Drew Gulak versus Kalisto

Drew with a waist lock take down and then he slaps Kalisto. Drew with a front face lock and Kalisto escapes. Drew with a wrist lock. Drew with a slam followed by a chop. Kalisto with a head scissors to Gulak followed by an enzuigiri that sends Gulak to the floor in front of the cake. Kalisto with a round kick to the head but Gulak with a punch. Enzo tells Gulak to sends Kalisto into the cake but Kalisto avoids the cake. Gulak with a chop.

They return to the ring and Gulak works on the neck. Gulak gets a near fall. Drew with a press slam for a near fall. Drew has some party favors but Kalisto with a kick. Gulak with kicks to Kalisto and then he slams Kalisto into the ropes and the legs whiplash. Drew gets a near fall. Drew sends Enzo to the floor. Drew tries to slam Kalisto on the floor and Drew almost goes into the cake. Drew slams Kalisto onto the apron.

Drew sets for a surfboard and he gets Kalisto up. Kalisto escapes and he kicks Gulak. Kalisto with a springboard twisting shoulder tackle. Gulak misses a charge into the corner but Drew with an elbow. Drew goes to the turnbuckles but Kalisto with a punch and spike rana for a near fall. Drew rolls to the floor and Kalisto sets for a suicide dive and Gulak goes into the announce table.

Enzo trips Kalisto on the apron when the referee was not looking. Drew sees this as a chance to capitalize on the situation and he sings Happy Birthday. Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

After the match, Enzo attacks Kalisto and sends him into the turnbuckles. Enzo kicks Kalisto and sends him to the floor.

Kalisto with an enzuigiri to Enzo.and he wants to send Enzo into the cake but Drew hits Kalisto from behind. Drew sets for a power bomb into the cake but Kalisto escapes and he kicks Enzo and Drew. Enzo goes up the ramp and to the back.

Kalisto chases Enzo go the back.

Enzo is in the back and he is asked about Kalisto’s birthday. Enzo says tonight wasn’t the happiest birthdays, it was his luckiest birthday. Enzo tastes the cake and Kalisto comes from behind and sends Enzo into the cake. Kalisto throws the cake on Enzo and kicks him.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com