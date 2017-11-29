WWE 205 Live Results – November 28, 2017

We begin with the announcement of how we will found out the next challenger for Enzo Amore.

We are in Lexington, Kentucky and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Enzo Amore comes to the ring with Noam Dar.

Enzo says the Zo Train went to the top of the 205 Live mountain. He says that he is generous and he provided opportunities to become his next opponent for his title. Last night, the train thought they were playing a game of Mario Kart and slipped on a banana peel. There are still a few people with a chance. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak will get the train back on track. Enzo tells Dar to do himself a favor and redeem himself. He knows Dar will. Enzo says Rich Swann does not deserve a shot at his title.

We see comments from last night when Swann was asked about getting closer to the title. He says he is getting so close to becoming a two time Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number One: Rich Swann versus Noam Dar (with Enzo Amore)

The bell rings and Dar goes to the floor to talk to Enzo. Dar with a wrist lock and Swann kips up and reverses the hold. Dar gets to the ropes and he goes back to the floor. Swann with a baseball slide followed by a flip senton onto Dar from the apron. Swann sends Dar back into the ring. Dar with a kick to the leg. Swann with kicks to the leg and Dar goes down. Swann gets a near fall. Swann goes to the turnbuckles and Enzo distracts Swann, allowing Dar to kick Swann in the leg and he falls to the mat. Dar gets a near fall.

Dar with a forearm and he gets a near fall. Dar works on the shoulder and applies an arm bar. Swann with punches to back Dar into the corner. Swann with a flying clothesline into the corner followed by a thrust kick. Swann misses the flip leg drop but lands on his feet when Dar moves. Dar with a clothesline for a near fall. Dar grabs the leg but Swann kicks Dar in the leg and gets a near fall with a rollup. Swann with a back heel kick and then he goes up top for the Phoenix Splash and the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

After the match, Enzo yells at Dar.

Kalisto is in the interview area and he is asked about his mindset going into his first match since Survivor Series. He says he has been knocked down but he will fight his way back into the title picture. That starts tonight against Jack Gallagher.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher (with Brian Kendrick) versus Kalisto

Kalisto with a waist lock but Jack backs him into the ropes. They push each other on the break. Gallagher with a hammer lock and then he starts to work on the wrist. Kalisto with a reversal and arm wringer into an arm bar. Gallagher with a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Kalisto uses the ropes for assistance on an arm drag and he follows with kicks and punches. Gallagher gets caught in the ropes and he bounces back and forth as Kalisto punches him. Gallagher gets out of the ropes and a distraction by Kendrick allows for Gallagher to send Kalisto to the mat and he punches Kalisto.

Gallagher with a chin lock and he adjusts his body weight to add pressure to the hold. Gallagher with a knee to the midsection. Gallagher with a head butt to the midsection and he gets a near fall. Gallagher with a Japanese Stranglehold and his knee in the back. Gallagher holds on to the stranglehold while Kalisto tries to escape and Gallagher leans back and stretches Kalisto.

Kalisto escapes and he avoids a drop kick into the corner from Gallagher. Gallagher lands on his feet and Kalisto with a Listo Kick. Kalisto kicks Gallagher again and Gallagher staggers on his feet. Kalisto with an enzuigiri followed by a springboard seated splash. Kalisto with a spike rana followed by Salida Del Sol but Kendrick kicks Kalisto to force the referee to call for the bell.

Winner: Kalisto (by disqualification)

After the match, Kendrick kicks Kalisto and hits him with his leather jacket. Kendrick holds Kalisto and Gallagher with a head butt.

Vic talks about the reaction from the other superstars about the upcoming debut of Hideo Itami on 205 Live.

Rich Swann says thinking about Hideo Itami’s strikes make his body hurt. Cedric says that when he wins next week, Swann will feel his strikes in two weeks. Mustafa Ali asks if Cedric is thinking too far ahead. After next week, Hollywood will be chanting Ali.

Cedric and Mustafa agree that is next week so they have to focus on the Zo Train tonight.

Drew says he is not standing next to the statute of a Greek god, it is his tag team partner. Enzo looked at the pairing and called them Team Power Point. It is so clever it needs no explanation, but he will explain it. Tony is ALL POWER. Drew says he likes to make some salient points.

Their skills complement each other perfectly. Drew compares them to the Justice League. Tony is the Aquaman to his Batman. Their actions are in direct reference to their Superman, Enzo Amore. They are going to dedicate their victory to Enzo. Drew prepared a special edition of his . . .

POWER POINT PRESENTATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cedric Alexander’s entrance music interrupts the Power Point Presentation.

Match Number Three: Drew Gulak and Tony Nese versus Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

Drew and Cedric start things off and the crowd chants for Power Point but Drew reminds them that there is No Chanting. They have a test of strength but Alexander with a wrist lock. Drew with a reversal. Cedric with a reversal of his own and he takes Drew to the mat. Drew with a head butt to the midsection. Nese tags in and Alexander with an arm drag. Ali tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Alexander tags in and hits a boot to the arm from the turnbuckles. Ali tags in and kicks Nese in the arm. Nese backs Ali into the corner and he punches Ali in the midsection and follows with punches.

Ali with a float over in the corner followed by an arm drag into an arm bar. Nese kicks Ali when Ali goes for the tag but Alexander was not in the corner because he was talking to Drew. Ali with a drop kick and he tags in Alexander and they have some words. Alexander with a head scissors and drop kick for a near fall. Gulak with a chop. Alexander blocks a kick and hits a spinning back elbow. Nese grabs Alexander’s hands when he goes for the handspring round kick. Drew with a knee to the back to send Alexander to the floor.

Nese tags in and he clotheslines Alexander on the floor. Nese gets a near fall. Nese puts Alexander in the tree of woe and Nese kicks Alexander and then he does some ab work while kicking Alexander in the corner. Gulak tags in and he kicks Alexander in the chest. Gulak with a power bomb for a near fall. Gulak with a chin lock while also working on the leg. Alexander with a forearm and both men are down. Nese and Ali fight on the floor and Gulak with a splash in the corner while Alexander goes for the tag while Ali is not there.

Gulak with a chop and Alexander chops back. Gulak with a reverse chin lock. Alexander with a jaw breaker and Nese tags in and he sends Alexander to the apron. Nese stops Alexander again but Ali is able to make the tag and he connects with forearms. Ali with a drop kick to Nese and he drop kicks Gulak to the floor. Ali with a chop. Ali slides into the corner and goes to the apron. Ali with a slingshot X Factor for a near fall. Ali does not see Alexander in the corner and Nese with a runnign forearm. Ali with a kick and he goes up top. Nese crotches Ali.

Alexander makes the blind tag and he gets Nese on his shoulders. Ali with a cross body and Alexander gets a near fall but Gulak breaks up the cover. Ali pulls Drew over the top rope to the floor. Ali tags in and Alexander with a baseball slide. Nese sends Ali into Alexander on the apron and Nese gets the three count with a rollup.

Winners: Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

We go to credits.

