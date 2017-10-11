WWE 205 Live Results – October 10, 2017

We start off with a look back at what happened last night when Enzo Amore was forced to defend the Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto.

We are in Grand Rapids, Michigan and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Renee Young brings Kalisto to the ring.

She congratulates Kalisto on his victory. Kalisto says for the first time a Luchador is the champion. It is a dream come true. He won the title on a special day. He won on Eddie Guerrero’s birthday and Eddie is his idol. Just like Eddie, he promises to bring the honor and respect that this title deserves.

Enzo’s music interrupts and he comes out with Ariya Daivari.

Enzo says he is not here to crash Kalisto’s party. He says he is the life of this party. Enzo says you are the champion, but it doesn’t matter because this is still the Zo Show. He put the division on his back and he knows that it would tip Kalisto over. You can’t carry that load. Enzo reminds us he main evented Raw three weeks in a row. He is the Godfather of the division. He says he is putting food on the table and the loserweights are enjoying the fruits of his labor. Those people enjoying the fruits of his labor were hoisting you over their heads like it was the end of Rudy.

You don’t have a lot to celebrate. Enzo says he was unprepared and under duress and lost the title. Mustafa Ali cost him the title. Enzo says it is a coincidence because you had to lie, cheat, and steal to win the title.

Kalisto reminds Enzo of what he said about a win being a win. Kalisto says he won and Enzo lost.

Enzo says he said that but it is disgusting to see Kalisto with the title. Enzo says he has mucho dinero and all the green that Kalisto is holding is guacamole. There won’t be any bread with you at the helm. Enzo says he will win his title back at TLC.

Daivari tries to attack Kalisto but Kalisto kicks him. Enzo joins in and they double team Kalisto but Mustafa Ali comes to the ring and he goes after Daivari and hits a drop kick. Enzo goes to the floor.

Before the match, Rich Swann gets on the mic. Swann tells TJ before he comes out that he better understand that this match that you asked for and wanted so badly comes with a price. That price is their friendship. Let this be a warning to you. After he beats TJ, there will be no handshakes, no hugs, and no forgiveness. You made it clear their friendship means nothing and he hopes that sits well.

Match Number One: Rich Swann versus TJ Perkins in a Two out of Three Falls Match

Fall Number One

Before the bell rings, Swann with a flip dive onto Perkins. Swann with punches but Perkins sends Swann into the ringside barrier twice. Perkins does it a third time. Perkins sends Swann into the ring and the referee checks on both men to see if the match can start.

Perkins with kicks to Swann in the corner. Perkins kicks Swann to the floor. Perkins sends Swann into the announce table. Perkins gets Swann on his shoulders and sends Swann into the ring post. Perkins sends Swann back into the ring and Perkins goes for the knee bar but Swann with a bridge and a three count.

Winner Fall Number One; Rich Swann

Fall Number Two

Perkins punches Swann and then sends him high into the air and face first to the mat. Perkins gets a series of near falls. Perkins kicks Swann in the back. Perkins rakes the face with his boot. Perkins kicks Swann in the leg. Swann with a punch and then he slams Swann and hits a slingshot senton. Perkins with a drop kick and then he goes to the turnbuckles to pose. Swann with a drop kick and Perkins goes to the floor. Swann sets for a dive to the floor but Perkins returns to the ring and hits a springboard forearm. Perkins with a near fall. Perkins with a reverse chin lock.

Perkins tturns it into a Japanese Stranglehold. Swann with an elbow and cross body for a near fall. Swann with a sunset flip attempt but Perkins holds on to the ropes. Perkins with a Cloverleaf and Swann tries to get to the ropes and he is able to do it. Perkins releases the hold. Perkins with an Irish whip that sends Swann sternum first into the turnbuckles. Perkins with an Irish whip and Swann floats over. Swann avoids a Detonation kick but Perkins with a near fall after countering a Tiger Driver. Swann with a round kick to the temple and both men are down.

Swann with a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Perkins with a kick and he goes to the turnbuckles. Swann with a splash and he goes for Rolling Thunder but Perkins gets his knees up and perkins gets a near fall. Both men with clotheslines and both men go down. Perkins with strikes but Swann with a punch. Perkins sends Swann to the apron and Perkins with a springboard drop kick to send Swann to the floor. Perkins sends Swann back into the ring.

Perkins comes off the ropes with a springboard move but Swann with a thrust kick. Swann goes to the turnbuckles but Perkins stops him. Perkins gets Swann on his shoulders and dropes him to the mat and applies the knee bar. Swann tries to get to the ropes and he gets there. Perkins releases the hold. Perkins with a rollup for a near fall. Swann with a Falcon Arrow and cartwheel splash for a near fall. Swann goes up top and hits the Phoenix Splash for the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

Enzo is in the back with Ariya Daivari and he says Kalisto is a dirt bag. He says Ali is a dirt bag. They are going to learn about the circle of life.

Drew Gulak appears and he says he feels your pain. Drew says the WWE Universe does not agree with everything you say, but you stayed with your convictions. Drew says he cannot stand Kalisto as a champion. He leaps around with reckless abandon. He also has his Lucha chants. Drew says he might not agree with Enzo and what he says, he is woke like Enzo. Drew says he will make a statement against Tozawa tonight.

Match Number Two; Akira Tozawa versus Drew Gulak

Gulak attacks Tozawa as Tozawa goes to the ring. Gulak kicks Tozawa. Gulak sends Tozawa into the video board on the stage. Drew picks up his sign and he hits Tozawa in the throat with it.

We are back with a look at what happened recently between Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick.

Cedric Alexander is in the interview area. He is asked about his strategy against Gallagher and Kendrick. He says he showed that he has a plan as well as Kendrick. They said he did not have that edge. Cedric says he might not stab his friends in the back and break the rules, he has no problem getting dirty. People might back down from a two on one situation, but Cedric says he does not back down. He will be ready for them.

Enzo tells Daivari to look at the two schmucks in the ring. He tells Ali he better have a good plastic surgeon.

Match Number Two: Mustafa Ali and Kalisto versus Enzo Amore and Ariya Daivari

Daivari and Ali start things off and they lock up. Daivari backs Ali into the corner and Enoz misses with a punch. Ali has some words for Enzo and Daivari tells Enzo something. Daivari distracts Ali and Enzo attacks Ali from behind and punches Ali. Enzo winds up with a punch but Ali blocks it and connects with punches. Ali with a drop kick. Enzo with an Irish whip but Ali slides into the corner and goes into the corner and hits an enzuigiri. Daivari with a boot to the temple when Ali sets for the slingshot neck breaker.

Enzo gets a near fall. Enzo draws Kalisto in but Enzo does not take advantage. Enzo with a kick to the midsection. Enzo punches Kalisto and then he connects with a running knee into the corner. Daivari kicks Ali and gets a near fall after a knee to the midsection. Daivari with a waist lock. Ali with an elbow and rollup for a near fall. Ali tries to make the tag but Daivari catches him and hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Enzo tags in and he has a kicks blocked by Ali and Ali with a spinning heel kick to the head.

Daivari and Kalisto tag in and Kalisto with a kick from the apron followed by a cross body to Daivari and a drop kick to Enzo. Kalisto with a springboard round kick followed by the spike head scissors. Enzo is sent to the floor and Daivari with a plancha while Kalisto hits a suicide dive. Kalisto and Daivari return to the ring and Enzo pulls Ali off the apron and sends him into the ring post.

Daivari with a rollup for a near fall. Kalisto with Salida del Sol for the three count.

Winners: Kalisto and Mustafa Ali

We go to credits.

