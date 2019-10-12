WWE 205 Live Results – October 11, 2019

We start off with a look at highlights from the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak and Lio Rush.

We are in Las Vegas, Nevada and your announcers are Tom Phillips and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Tony Nese and Drew Gulak versus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Lorcan and Gulak start things off and they lock up. Nese with a tag and he applies a side head lock and takes Lorcan to the mat. Nese gets a near fall. Lorcan with a shoulder tackle and Burch tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle for a near fall. Burch with a European uppercut and Lorcan tags in. Burch with a reverse atomic drop and Lorcan with a chop. Nese with a head scissors take down. Nese with a back heel kick to Burch and Lorcan followed by a leg sweep to Lorcan for a near fall. Gulak tags in and he connects with a forearm.

Gulak with a slam to Lorcan for a near fall. Gulak salms Lorcan into the ropes and Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Nese tries for a belly-to-back suplex but Lorcan lands on his feet. Burch with European uppercuts and a clothesline into the corner. Burch with a missile drop kick. Gulak distracts Burch and Nese sends Burch into the ropes. Gulak tags in and he kicks Burch in the ribs. Gulak with a chop and punches. Gulak with a snap mare and he gets a near fall. Burch tries to escape but Gulak wtih a knee and Burch is sent into the turnbuckles. Nese tags in and chops Burch. Burch with chops and a knee. Burch with a sunset flip but Nese rolls through and kicks Burch for a near fall.

Nese with a rear chin lock. Gulak tags in and he hits an elbow drop for a near fall. Gulak with an arm bar. Nese tags in and kicks Burch. Gulak tags in and Irish whips Burch into the turnbuckles. Gulak with an Irish whip and Burch is able to make the tag. Lorcan with a running European uppercut that sends Gulak to the floor. Lorcan with a pescado. Nese is knocked off the apron and Lorcan with a twisting plancha. Lorcan with a running European uppercut to Nese. Lrocan goes up top and hits a swanton onto Nese and Gulak. Lorcan sets for running elbows and hips to Gulak and Nese. Gulak misses a clothesline and Lorcan with a DDT. Lorcan with a half and half suplex onto Gulak and he gets a near fall on Gulak. Burch tags in.

Burch with a clothesline to Gulak and Burch with a German suplex. Burch with a power bomb and jackknife cover for a near fall. Burch gets Gulak on his shoulders and Nese pulls Gulak off. Nese rolls through and hits a palm strike on Lorcan on the turnbuckles. Gulak drop kicks Burch into Lorcan. Gulak with a slam to Burch and Lorcan with a diving head butt to break up the cover. Nese tags in and Gulak with a slam and Nese goes up top and hits a 450 splash for a near fall. Gulak tags in and they set for a double suplex but Lorcan stops it. Lorcan and Burch with chops. Nese and Gulak fire back. The continue the exchange.

Locan and Burch take care of Nese and Lorcan with a European uppercut to Gulak. Burch with an elevated assisted DDT for the three count.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We have a video package for Isiah Scott. He says Swerve is confidence.

Tom mentions Scott’s match against Roderick Strong on NXT.

We go to comments from Lio Rush and Drew Gulak after the match. Drew says he lost the title and he says most champions would be disappointed if they lose, but the division is so strong. He says he got caught tonight. His title reigns proved that change is the rule and he is still the law. Lio says it is surreal seeing himself with the title. He dreamt about being a WWE champion and here he is. He says it has been cool. He mentions that the sacrifice was well worth it.

Ariya Daivari makes his way to the stage and he says a man like him loves Sin City. You got the Strip, the casinos, and a high roller like him gets all the attention. People like him get to come and go while pathetic loser trash like you have to live here. Tonight, after he beats this local jabroni he will take his money to the craps table, triple his money and get the hell out of here.

Match Number Two: Ariya Daivari versus Chris Bey

Daivari with punches and kicks to Bey. Daivari sends Bey over the top rope to the floor. Daivari drop kicks Bey off the apron. Daivari sends Bey into the ring steps and then back into the ring. Daivari wtih a clothesline into the corner and then he hits Iconoclasm. Bey with punches and a kick to the chest. Daivari with a uranage. Daivari with a hammer lock clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Match Number Three: Akira Tozawa versus Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualification Match

Kendrick with a single leg take down and punch but Tozawa with punches. Kendrick goes to the floor. Kendrick gets a kendo stick and Tozawa goes to the floor and he finds a kendo stick of his own. Tozawa tells Kendrick to get in the ring and Tozawa stands on the kendo stick and hits Kendrick with his numerous times. Tozawa with chops and then he gets Kendrick to flinch so Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa kicks Kendrick and chokes him. Tozawa with a front face lock but Kendrick with elbows. Tozawa with a rana and Tozawa sets for a dive to the floor but Kendrick throws a chair at Tozawa adn Tozawa is down on the apron. Kendrick sends Tozawa shoulder first into the ring steps.

Kendrick sends Tozawa into the ring steps. Kendrick wtih a DDT for a near fall. Kendrick hits Tozawa with the kendo stick. Kendrick gets a roll of duct tape and he tapes Tozawa to the ropes and hits Tozawa with the kendo stick. Kendrick gets some chairs and brings them into the ring. Kendrick sets up chairs in the ring while Tozawa is still bound to the top rope. Kendrick chokes Tozawa with the kendo stick. Kendrick takes Tozawa from the ropes and sets for Sliced Bread #2 onto the chairs but Tozawa counters with a belly-to-back suplex onto the chairs. Tozawa goes to the floor and he looks under the ring but could not find what he was looking for.

Tozawa piles chairs in the ring and then Tozawa gets more chairs and throws them onto the pile. Tozawa with a boot to the head and then Tozawa sets for a suplex onto the chairs but Kendrick blocks it. Tozawa suplexes Kendrick onto the chairs. Tozawa goes to the floor and he gets a table from under the ring. Kendrick throws a chair at Tozawa and it connects. Kendrick gets a kendo stick and hits Tozawa with it. Kendrick chokes Tozawa with the kendo stick. Tozawa kicks Kendrick and he sets up the table. Tozawa with a jab and Kendrick falls onto the table.

Tozwa goes to the apron and hits a back senton through the table. Tozawa brings Kendrick back into the ring and chairs are put on top of Kendrick. Tozawa goes up top and Mike Kanellis pushes Tozawa off the turnbuckles. Kanellis kicks Tozawa and hits him with the kendo stick. Kanellis with a neck breaker to Tozawa and Kendrick is placed on top of Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Brian Kendrick

Kendrick and Kanellis shake hands and hug as we go to credits.

