WWE 205 Live Results – October 18, 2019

Drake Maverick starts off by talking about the WWE Draft. Drake mentions 205 Live members who have been drafted. Drew Gulak was drafted to Smackdown. Humberto Carrillo and Akira Tozawa were drafted to Raw. The Lucha House Party and himself were drafted by Smackdown. He mentions that they have made a deal with William Regal to allow NXT stars under 205 Live to appear on the show. Lio Rush will appear on the show.

We are in Indianapolis, Indiana and your announcers are Tom Phillips and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Jack Gallagher versus Brian Kendrick

Gallagher attacks Kendrick as Kendrick goes to the ring. Gallagher sends Kendrick into the apron and connects with European uppercuts. Gallagher sends Kendrick into the ringside barrier. Gallagher with a running drop kick to Kendrick against the ringside barrier. Kendrick hits Gallagher in the midsection with a kendo stick and then they return to the ring.

The referee starts the match and Kendrick attacks Gallagher and hits a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Kendrick with kicks to the midsection. Gallagher with punches to the midsection but Kendrick with a forearm to the back. Kendrick with a hard Irish whip. Kendrick with another hard Irish whip. Kendrick with another hard Irish whip and Kendrick gets a near fall. Kendrick with a seated abdominal stretch. Kendrick works on the ribs with forearms and a claw. Gallagher with an arm drag and forearms. Kendrick with a kick and Gallagher sends Kendrick over the top rope to the floor. Gallagher misses a baseball slide and sends Kendrick into the ringside barrier and hits a belly-to-back suplex on the floor.

Gallagher with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Gallagher escapes Sliced Bread #2. Kendrick with a super kick and Captain’s Hook. Gallagher reaches for the ropes and he is almost there but Kendrick rolls Gallagher away from the ropes. Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Gallagher with a head butt and running drop kick into the corner for a near fall when Kendrick gets his foot under the rope. Gallagher gets a near fall.

Gallagher grabs a kendo stick and he brings it into the ring. The referee warns Gallagher. Kendrick tells the referee to stop him. Kendrick sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles and hits Sliced Bread #2 for the three count.

Winner: Brian Kendrick

We are back with an Angel Garza video package.

Match Number Two: Samir Singh and Sunil Singh versus Justin Alexander and Justin Morris

Samir and Alexander start things off and Samir with a side head lock and Samir with a shoulder tackle and it is time on 205 Live when we dance. They lock up and Samir with a side head lock. Alexander mocks the Singhs dancing and Alexander with an arm drag into an arm bar. Samir with kicks to Alexander. Sunil tags in and he goes to the turnbuckles for a double sledge to the ribs. Sunil with a chop and snap mare into a reverse chin lock. Alexander wtih punches and a chop but Sunil with a knee. Alexander lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and Morris tags in and he knocks Samir down on the apron and he kicks Sunil. Sunil with a spinning heel kick. Samir tags in and punches Morris. Sunil with a super kick while Samir hits a side Russian leg sweep. They follows with a double super kick to Alexander and they hit the Bollywood Blast for the three count.

Winners: Samir Singh and Sunil Singh

We take a look back at Lio Rush’s victory over Drew Gulak. He says Drew faced a smarter and wiser Lio Rush. He says he is the greatest cruiserweight in the world.

We are told that Lio Rush will be on 205 Live next week.

Match Number Three: Ariya Daivari versus Oney Lorcan versus Tony Nese

Daivari and Nese both attack Lorcan and kick him. Nese kicks Lorcan while Daivari rests on the turnbuckles. Daivari with a kick and punches while Nese relaxes. Daviari tells Nese to take over the attack and he does. Lorcan with a double flying shoulder tackle and he clotheslines Nese over the top rope to the floor. Lorcan sends Daviari to the floor and Lorcan relaxes on the turnbuckles. Nese tries to attack Lorcan from behind but Lorcan wtih an elbow and chops. Daviari with a rollup on Lorcan for a near fall. Nese with a kick to Lorcan but Lorcan with forearms. Lorcan with a running European uppercut and Daivari wtih a rollup on Lorcan for a near fall.

Nese with a back elbow to Lorcan and Nese with a back flip off the turnbuckles and hits a series of kicks. Daivari with a rollup on Nese for a near fall. Nese wants to know what Daivari is doing. Daivari is between Nese and Lrocan adn Daviari wants a ime out. He gets punches from both men for his troubles. Nese with an Irish whip into a European uppercut from Lorcan. Lorcan goes for a suicide dive but Nese with a kick and he sends Lorcan into the ropes. Nese and Lorcan return to the ring and Nese with a leg drop for a near fall

Nese with a reverse chin lock. Nese takes Lorcan back to the mat and he gets a near fall. Nese with a rear chin lock. Lorcan with punches and a jaw breaker to Nese. Lorcan sets for the half and half but Daivari hits Lorcan and hits a reverse DDT on Lorcan for a near fall. Daivari with a chop to Lorcan followed by punches in the corner. Daivari with kicks. Lorcan with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot from Daivari. Lorcan with a European uppercut as Daivari comes off the turnbuckels. Nese with a knee to Lorcan. Lrocan with a sunset flip but Nese rolls through and kicks Lorcan and gets a near fall. Nese with punches to Lorcan.

Daivari wants a truce with Nese. Daivari kicks Lorcan and so does Nese. Nese kicks Lorcan while Daivari argues with the crowd. Nese and Daivari with a double delayed vertical suplex to Lorcan. Daivari and Nese high five and Daivari hits Nese from behind and sends Nese into the turnbuckles. Lorcan with an elbow to Daivari and then Lorcan with another elbow. Daivari with a splash to Nese when Lorcan moves and Nese goes to the floor. Lorcan with a senton off the turnbuckles to Daivari. Lorcan goes up top and hits another senton. Lorcan with and elbow to knock Nese off the apron and then he hits a twisting plancha onto both men. Lorcan goes up top and hits a senton off the turnbuckles.

Lorcan with a running hip to Daivari and then to Nese. Lorcan with a running double blockbuster for a near fall on Daivari and then on Nese. Lorcan goes for the half and half suplex on Nese but Nese escapes and drops Lorcan on the top rope. Nese with a double jump moonsault but Daivari breaks up the cover. Nese with a series of kicks to Daivari and Daivari wtih a uranage for a near fall. Daivari with Iconoclasm of Nese onto Lorcan for a near fall on Lorcan. Daivari goes fo the hammer lock clothesline but Lorcan with a half and half on Daivari. Nese with a double stomp on Lorcan. Nese goes up top and he hits a Fosbury Flop onto Daivari. Nese goes up top and misses the 450 splash. Lrocan with a half and half suplex for a near fall when Daivari breaks up the cover.

Daivari goes up top but Nese rolls away and then hits a rolling palm strike to stop Daivari. Nese sets for a superplex but Lorcan pushes Nese off the turnbuckles to the floor. Lorcan goes for a superplex and he hits it. Nese rolls through for a Sunset Driver for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the match, Tony Nese takes the headset and congratulates Lio Rush on winning the Cruiserweight Title, but he is coming back for what is his.

We go to credits.

