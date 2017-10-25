WWE 205 Live Results – October 24, 2017

We begin with a look at Enzo Amore winning back the WWE Cruiserweight Title on Sunday at TLC. What will happen tonight when Kalisto gets his rematch?

We are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander versus Noam Dar and Tony Nese

Nese and Alexander start things off and they lock up. Nese stops Alexander to pose. Nese with a kick and wrist lock. Alexander with a single leg take down. Alexander with a head scissors and drop kick. Nese goes into the ropes and the referee holds Alexander back. Alexander with a chop and he tags in Swann. Swann with a slingshot side kick and then Alexander with a suplex and Swann with Rolling Thunder for a near fall. Swann with a snap mare and kick to the back. Swann with a reverse chin lock. Nese backs Swann into the corner and Nese with a shoulder.

Dar tags in and he works on the wrist. Swann with a reversal into a waist lock. Swann with an elbow and then Nese makes the blind tag. Swann drop kicks Dar to the floor. Nese with a running shoulder tackle on the floor to Swann and then he sends Swann into the ringside barrier. Swann with punches and he lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt by Nese. Nese with kicks and he tags Dar back in and Dar with a punch. Dar with a European uppercut and boot to Swann.

Dar snap mares Swann into the ropes and the legs bounce off the ropes. Nese tags back in and he sends Swann into the turnbuckles. Nese puts Swann in the tree of woe and then connects with knees. Nese does some ab exercises while kicking Swann. Dar tags in and he kicks Swann but Nese tells him the proper technique. Swann with an inside cradle for a near fall. Dar punches Swann. Dar with a double thrust to the throat and he tags Nese back in. Nese kicks Swann.

Nese stops Swann from making the tag. Swann with a round kick and Dar pulls Nese to the floor. Dar tags in and he sends Swann back into the ring and he stops Swann from making the tag. Dar with a forearm to the head and then he Irish whips Swann but Dar runs into a kick from Swann. Alexander tags in and he clotheslines Dar and then hits a back elbow and kick. Alexander blocks a kick and hits a back elbow. Alexander with a handspring round kick for a near fall. Alexander sets for the springboard clothesline but Nese tries to get involved and he goes to the floor.

We see Kendrick and Gallagher watching on the stage.

Dar with a guillotine but Alexander tries to make the tag. Nese pulls Swann off the apron. Swann with a head scissors to Nese on the apron and then Swann kicks Dar to break up the hold. Swann with a Phoenix Splash onto Nese. Alexander with a Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander

Jack Gallagher says they are not here for a fight, but they are here to pass the olive branch of peace.

Kendrick says that they saw a certain something that was lacking. They saw cruelty. You showed the cruelty with the attack backstage and at TLC. They see a world of potential in Cedric but he will never reach that potential as long as he carries around the dead weight known as Rich Swann.

Jack says he was like Cedric. He was singing and dancing around for the approval of the people. The people don’t matter. Rich Swann does not matter. The opinion of sheep does not matter. They have cruelty and that will take you further and higher than you ever expected. Getting friends out of your life is a hard task, but they are on a tight schedule. Next week, they are coming for Rich Swann.

Kendrick tells Cedric to think about it over the weekend. If you don’t come to a decision, they will make one for him.

Drew Gulak walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Drew Gulak says he believes in a better 205 Live. All throughout history powerful voices are silenced by fear. Drew says he is appalled that his POWER POINT PRESENTATION was removed from TLC by the ‘Powers that Be’. Drew says he believes in his platform and his DREWTOPIA. Drew proved that by silencing Akira Tozawa for violating the No Chanting rule.

Drew says he is staging a Drew Gulak protest. There will be no more matches tonight. There will be no title match.

It is time for a refresher course. Tonight we will see all 277 slides of his. . .

POWER POINT PRESENTATION

We return to Slide Number One: No Jumping off the Top Rope. Drew says this is the most important rule and it is violated by every member of the locker room.

Gran Metalik’s music plays and he interrupts, because he is Drew’s opponent.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak versus Gran Metalik

They lock up and Drew with a side head lock take down but Metalik with a head scissors. Gulak escapes the head scissors. They go to a test of strength and Metalik sends Drew to his knees and he applies a wrist lock into a hammer lock. Gulak with a side head lock. Gulak leaps over Metalik when he drops down. Metalik with a handspring back flip and he lands on his feet. Metalik with a head scissors and then he is sent to the apron. Metalik with a springboard drop kick.

Gulak goes to the floor and Metalik walks the ropes and hits an Asai Moonsault onto Gulak. Metalik sends Gulak back into the ring and Metalik goes up top but Gulak knocks Metalik off the turnbuckles. Drew kicks Metalik and then he applies a half nelson and chin lock. Gulak stretches Metalik onto his knees. Gulak gets a near fall. Drew with a hammer lock but Metalik with an elbow and a flying mare. Metalik with a thrust kick and then Metalik with a slingblade face buster followed by a springboard drop kick.

Metalik goes up top and hits a springboard splash for a near fall. Metalik goes for a suplex but Drew blocks it. Gulak has a suplex blocked and then he connects with a forearm to the back. Drew goes for a sunset flip but Metalik counters and gets a near fall of his own. Gulak with a kick and then he is put on the turnbuckles. Metalik with a chop and then Metalik with a Frankensteiner for a near fall.

Drew with a shoulder from the apron and Gulak holds on to the ropes when Metalik gets him on his shoulders. Gulak with a Dragon Sleeper and Metalik taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

After the match, Drew takes his time to release the hold.

Drew puts Metalik’s leg on the rope and he is going to punish Metalik for using the top rope.

Akira Tozawa’s music plays and he comes to the ropes and he kicks Gulak, sending Drew to the floor.

Kalisto is in the interview area and he is asked about his mindset against Enzo. Kalisto says he is excited and very confident. He beat Enzo once and he can beat him again. It was a dream come true to become Cruiserweight Champion but Enzo took it from him. He will get back what is his, the Cruiserweight Championship.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Enzo’s voice is still shot so tonight, Ariya Daviari does Enzo’s introduction. He says Enzo is the greatest thing to ever happen to 205 Live. He is the savior of the Cruiserweight Division. Ariya says he couldn’t be happier to be associated with Enzo. He says his bank account is happier for being associated with Enzo Amore. Ariya says that bucks and championships are two things that do not go together.

Daivari tells the people it isn’t sing along with Daivari when they spell out SAWFT.

Match Number Three: Enzo Amore (with Ariya Daivari) versus Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Kalisto with a drop kick to send Enzo to the floor and then Kalisto punches Enzo before sending him back into the ring. Enzo tries to crawl out of the other side of the ring but Kalisto stops him. Enzo pulls up the ring skirt and then Kalisto stands on the skirt and he stomps on the hand. Kalisto punches Enzo in the corner and the referee warns him. Kalisto with more punches and he sends Kalisto into the corner.

Kalisto climbs the turnbuckles and Enzo sends Kalisto over the top rope to the floor and Kalisto catches the back of his head on the edge of the apron. The referee starts his count and Kalisto gets back into the ring but he holds his ankle. Enzo kicks Kalisto back to the floor. Kalisto gets back on the apron and Kalisto with an enzuigiri. Enzo sends Kalisto to the mat. Enzo with a punch and then he goes to the apron on the other side of the ring post. Enzo goes for a superplex to the floor but Kalisto blocks it and sends Enzo to the apron. Enzo drops Kalisto onto the top turnbuckle. Enzo punches Kalisto on the apron.

Enzo goes for Eat Defeat on the apron but Kalisto counters into a rolling Death Valley Driver onto the apron. Both men are down on the floor. Enzo tries to go up the ramp and the referee continues his count. Kalisto sends Enzo into the apron and then Kalisto kicks Enzo into the ring and Kalisto returns in time. Enzo sends Kalisto into the turnbuckles and Enzo goes to the turnbuckles but Kalisto with an enzuigiri to stop Enzo and send him to the mat. Kalisto with a tornado DDT to Enzo and then Kalisto goes up top but Enzo kicks the referee into the ropes and Kalisto is crotched.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Kalisto (by disqualification)

After the match, Enzo crawls up the ramp with his title belt.

Kalisto runs up the ramp and attacks Enzo and officials have to come out and they do not do an effective job of separating them.

We go to credits.

