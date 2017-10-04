WWE 205 Live Results – October 3, 2017

We start off with a look back at the end of Raw when we found out there is a new member of the 205 Live roster.

We are in Denver, Colorado and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Kalisto says he is here to change the Cruiserweight Division. Tonight the change begins. He was given the opporutnity of a lifetime by Kurt Angle to join 205 Live and he said yes. He says the cruiserweights are the hardest fighting people he has met.

Enzo Amore interrupts and he makes his way onto the stage.

Enzo says Kalisto has got to be the luckiest luchador in show business. You should be counting your lucky ducks rather come on the Zo show dressed like a schmuck. Enzo says he is the hottest new cruiserweight signing. They couldn’t sell one of his masks. Enzo says he is the reason why 205 Live is trending. With all of the success come the haters.

Kalisto interrupts Enzo and says he talks too much. Kalisto wants to show everyone how Enzo won the title.

Enzo says winning is winning whether it is by an inch or a mile. Enzo says he saw him face Braun Strowman and then get put in a trash can. Enzo says he doesn’t know why Kurt Angle is letting that trash on his show. He calls Kalisto a Lucha Letdown. Enzo says the people who hate him and call him a disgrace are asking him for autographs.

Match Number One: Kalisto versus Ariya Daivari

Daivari with a kick and punch but Kalisto pushes Daivari away. Kalisto with kicks to Daivari followed by a head scissors that sends Daivari to the floor. Kalisto with a springboard flip onto Daivari and they return to teh ring. Daivari drops Kalisto on the top rope and then clotheslines him. Daviar with an Irish whip and side slam for a near fall. Daivari tries for a running power slam but Kalisto escapes. Kalisto runs into a boot.

The referee warns Daivari. Daivari kicks Kalisto in the corner and follows with a snap mare and knee to the back. Daivari with a rear chin lock. Kalisto with a jaw breaker and twisting crossbody and drop kick to the knee. Kalisto with a spike head scissors for a near fall. Kalisto goes for Salida Del Sol but Daivari escapes and hits a spinebuster. Daivari goes up top for a frog splash and hits it but only gets a two count.

Daivari slaps Kalisto in the head but Kalisto with Salida Del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

We take a look at the situation between Jack Gallagher and Cedric Alexander.

Drew Gulak walks in the back with his sign and he asks someone in the back what they think about the sign.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew Gulak is in the ring and he says there has been talk about the changing landscape in 205 Live, but he was talking about that first. He calls himself a grass roots leader. He will look to the stars to create DREWTOPIA. Unfortuately, Akira Tozawa prevented you from seeing the final 270 slides. Those slides are available on demand on the WWE Network.

Drew says he will initiate Plans 8 through 277 of his POWER POINT PRESENTATION.

Proposal 8 is No Flipping. If one is constantly turning up and down, how will you know your right from left and your right from wrong.

Mustafa Ali’s music interrupts Proposal 9.

Before the match starts, Akira Tozawa’s music plays and he takes a seat on the stage and he AHs for the crowd.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak versus Mustafa Ali

Drew with a test of strength but Ali with a wrist lock. Gulak with a single leg take down and wrist lock. Ali gets to his feet and Ali with a reversal into a snap mare. Drew with a head butt to the midsection. Drew blocks a kick and takes Ali down. Ali kicks Drew to the floor and Tozawa starts to AH. Drew wants to know if Tozawa thinks it is funny. Drew takes his sign. Drew returns to the ring and Ali with a side head lock. Gulak does not move on a shoulder tackle but Ali. Ali does a flip and Gulak blames him. Ali with a hip toss and rana to Gulak. Ali rolls to the floor and hits a drop kick on Gulak hanging over the ropes.

Ali with a cross body for a near fall. Gulak with an Irish whip and Ali floats over. Ali has a tornado DDT blocked and Gulak puts Ali on the top rope and connects with a knee to the midsection while Ali hangs on the top rope. Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak with a nerve hold and Tozawa AHs some more. Gulak kicks Ali. Gulak with a Japanese Stranglehold and he stretches Ali on his knees. Ali with a snap mare and chop. Ali with another chop. Ali with a drop kick. Gulak sends Ali to the apron but Ali with a slingshot rolling neck breaker for a near fall. Ali with a rollup for a near fall and then Gulak kicks out and sends Ali into the turnbuckles.

Gulak suplexes Ali into the turnbuckles. Tozawa does more AHs and Gulak misses a charge into the corner. Ali with a round kick and he goes up top for the inward 450 splash and gets the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

After the match, Tozawa comes to the ring and he AHs over a fallen Gulak.

Next week, TJ Perkins faces Rich Swann.

Brian Kendrick is in the interview area and he is asked about the warning made to Cedric Alexander. Brian says Jack is in the locker room and he has concocted ways to torture Cedric. Brian says he feels responsible for Enzo Amore. He says if anyone was going to defend Enzo, it should have been him. He knows about a locker room turning on someone because of jealousy.

Brian says Cedric is a man he cannot stand. He represents weakness. He is looking forward to sitting at ringside.

Cedric Alexander attacks Brian Kendrick and slams his leg into the floor.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher versus Cedric Alexander

Alexander with punches and he sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles. Cedric with kicks and a biel. Alexander with a European uppercut and a second one. Alexander sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles but Gallagher pushes Cedric to the mat. Alexander with a drop kick. Gallagher sends Alexander to the floor. Gallagher kicks Alexander in the head when he returns to the ring. Gallagher with a snap mare and he rakes his boots across the face. Gallagher with a rear chin lock. Gallagher with a snap mare and he rakes the eyes with his boots again. Gallagher kicks Alexander and then gets a near fall.

Alexander with a punch but Gallagher with kicks. Gallagher kicks Alexander and then he works on the ankle. Gallagher sets for a surfboard but drives the knees into the mat and Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher with a front face lock. Alexander with punches and Gallagher with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Gallagher stands over Cedric and he unbuttons his vest and he kicks Cedric in the chest but Cedric blocks the kick and hits a back elbow that sends Gallagher to the floor and Alexander with a suicide dive and he punches Gallagher.

Gallagher rolls to the floor when Cedric returns to the floor and then Alexander with a running forearm to the head and then he sends Gallagher into the ringside barrier. Gallagher with an elbow and he goes under the ring and he comes out the other side and hits a forearm off the steps. Gallagher grabs the umbrella after sending Alexander back into the ring. Alexander stands on the umbrella to stop Gallagher from using it. Alexander hits Gallagher with the umbrella and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Jack Gallagher (by disqualification)

After the match, Alexander with a running boot to sends Gallagher through the ropes to the floor. Alexander with another running boot and then he sends Gallagher into the ringside barrier. Alexander sends Gallagher into the ringbell area. Gallagher with a forearm but Alexander sends Gallagher across the announce table.

Officials come out to separate Gallagher and Alexander. Alexander hits a springboard clothesline on Gallagher and Gallagher goes to the floor and crawls up the ramp. Brian Kendrick limps to check on Gallagher.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com