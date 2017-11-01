WWE 205 Live Results – October 31, 2017

We start off with a video package for Drew Gulak and his recent issues with Akira Tozawa.

We are in Norfolk, Virginia and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Drew Gulak comes out for his match, but he has something to say before it starts. Drew introduces himself and he wants to know where’s his Gules at. He says he bets you like that like Akira Tozawa’s ah. He will put a stop to the Tozawa chants.

Drew talks about Halloween. He says it has been engrained into our society by The Machine. Drew says he has a plan for a Better Halloween. He will show it in a POWER POINT PRESENTATION!!!!!!!!!!

Slide One (of 47) is No Candy. Drew talks about the kids with their teeth falling out of their heads. They don’t need that high fructose corn syrup to jump around. Drew suggests if you want something sweet, try a sweet potato.

Slide Two is No Trick or Treating. Drew says we have evolved past this. Children saying trick or treat is like chanting and there is nothing worse than chanting.

Slide Three . . .

Is interrupted by Akira Tozawa’s entrance.

Match Number One: Drew Gulak versus Akira Tozawa

Tozawa with a running boot to the head and then he punches Gulak. Gulak with a head lock take down but Tozawa with a head scissors. Drew escapes but Tozawa kicks him away and follows with a forearm. Gulak with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Gulak and hits a back senton. Tozawa with kicks in the corner. Gulak goes to the floor and Tozawa sets for a suicide dive but Gulak moves out of the way so Tozawa stops.

Drew returns to the ring and goes into the ropes to stop Tozawa. Gulak with chops but Tozawa makes Gulak flinch and Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa with kicks but Gulak with an Irish whip. Gulak misses a charge into the corner. Gulak with an elbow. Gulak with boots to Tozawa and he chokes Tozawa in the ropes. Gulak with a forearm in the corner and an Irish whip. Gulak with a clothesline into the corner and he gets a near fall. Drew works on the neck.

Tozawa with a rana and a spinning heel kick. Tozawa with a Saito suplex and then Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles. Gulak rolls to the floor and Tozawa returns to the mat. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt and then he returns to the ring but gets a near fall. Tozawa with a front face lock but Gulak blocks a suplex attempt. Gulak with a forearm to the throat and he gets a near fall with a rollup. Tozawa with a kick to Gulak and then he goes up top for the back senton and he connects and gets the three count.

Winner; Akira Tozawa

We have a video package for Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann, and Cedric Alexander.

Cedric stops by to talk to Rich Swann. Cedric says he cannot let Gallagher and Kendrick get to them. Swann says he wasn’t listening and Cedric says they called him a dancing clown last week. Cedric says you cannot let them control him. Cedric says that if they want a clown, give it to them.

Mustafa Ali says trick or treating in Chicago wasn’t the easiest. He learned a valuable lesson. Always get your candy.

We go to commercial.

We are back and it is time to look at the situation between Kalisto and Enzo Amore.

We are told that Enzo Amore will defend the Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto at Survivor Series.

We are back and Cedric has face paint and Swann is dressed like a clown.

Match Number Two: Rich Swann (with Cedric Alexander) versus Brian Kendrick (with Jack Gallagher)

Kendrick talks to Swann about clowning around and Swann wants a test of strength but it turns into Swann dancing around. Swann with a drop toe hold and he messes with Kendrick but Kendrick gets to the ropes. Kendrick with a knee to the midsection and then Swann has a glove pulled off by Kendrick. Swann sends Kendrick into the turnbuckles but Kendrick tries for a punch and Swann blocks it. Swann with a thumb to the eye. Kendrick goes to the apron and Swann with a head scissors take down. Kendrick with a shoulder and forearms. Swann floats over in the corner and then he hits a drop kick.

Kendrick sends Swann to the floor and Kendrick with a baseball slide while Gallagher distracts Swann. Alexander checks on Swann and makes sure that Gallagher does not get involved. Swann gets back into the ring and Kendrick kicks him and htis a suplex for a near fall. Kendrick kicks Swann in the head. Kendrick with a cravate and he sends Swann into the turnbuckles. Kendrick sends Swann sternum first into the turnbuckles and Kendrick gets a near fall. Kendrick with forearms to the head and then he connects with elbows to the head.

Kendrick with a sleeper but Swann with elbows. Swann with clotheslines and a back heel kick. Swann runs into a boot from Kendrick but Swann with a jumping Frankensteiner for a near fall. Swann tries for a Gibson Driver but Kendrick blocks it. Swann with a round kick and he gets a near fall. Swann tries for a suplex but Kendrick lands on his feet. Kendrick with a reverse suplex for a near fall. Kendrick runs into a punch but Kendrick gets Swann over and applies the Captain’s Hook but Swann was in the ropes so he has to release the hold.

Kendrick puts Swann on the turnbuckles for a superplex but Swann knocks him to the mat. Kendrick gets back up and hits a butterfly superplex. Kendrick gets a near fall. Kendrick tries for the Captain’s Hook but Swann counters into a rollup for a near fall. Swann with a super kick that knocks Kendrick to the floor. Swann with a slingshot plancha onto Kendrick. Gallagher tries to interfere but Alexander gets involved. Swann is kicked by Kendrick but Swann avoids Sliced Bread #2. Swann with a back heel kick and then he hits a Phoenix splash for the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

We get comments from Gran Metalik aand he says that today is the Day of the Dead and he will invite the spirits to watch with pride as he pays tribute to them.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see everything that was used on Raw for the Trick or Street Fight.

Ariya Daivari comes out first and he has something to say. He has a horror story. It is about how an entire division almost disappeared. Legend has it that 205 Live is cursed. Then there was a knock at the door and nobody wanted to answer over fear of what was on the other side. Daivari says he opened that door and he opened his bank account to Enzo Amore. Daivari says he has nothing left to be afraid of other than spending another night in Virginia.

Before the match starts, Ali has some candy for the wrestlers. Metalik does not have a mouth hole in his mask but he still takes a piece. Daivari eventually takes a piece of candy. Nese refuses because he does not eat candy. Nese swats the candy away.

Match Number Three: Ariya Daivari versus Gran Metalik versus Mustafa Ali versus Tony Nese in a Fright Night Fatal Four Way Match

Daivari hits Ali from behind as the bell rings. Metalik with a head scissors to Daivari. Ali is sent into the air for a drop kick on Nese. Metalik and Ali are in the ring and Ali with a single leg take down. Ali and Metalik flip around and then Metalik with a slingshot arm drg but Ali lands on his feet. Ali with a head scissors but Metalik with a cartwheel. Nese and Daivari attack Metalik and Ali. Daivari sends Metalik into the table. Nese goes for a sunset flip but Ali rolls through and throws a pumpkin at Nese. Nese fights off the candy and Daivari hits Ali from behind. Ali lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt.

Daivari with a spinebuster to Ali for a near fall. Metalik goes to the turnbuckels but Daivari pulls Metalik off the turnbuckles. Daivari goes for the candy on the table but he throws that aside and Daivari takes a mask and puts it on. Daivari mocks Metalik as he rolls around on the mat. Ali with chops to Daivari. Daivari runs Ali into the turnbuckles and he puts Ali on the top turnbuckle. Ali knocks Daivari off the turnbuckles. Ali grabs a skeleton and he puts the mask on it. Ali throws the skeleton at Daivai and Metalik with a springboard drop kick for a near fall.

Nese pulls Metalik to the floor and Nese goes for the kendo sticks. Ali grabs Nese and Daivari hits Ali with the kendo stick. Nese hits Ali in the midsection with the kendo stick and then Daivari and Nese hit Ali repeatedly with the kendo sticks. Nese moves some pumpkins out of the corner and Nese puts Al in the tree of woe. Nese does some sit ups while throwing pumpkins at Ali.

Metalik gets on the apron and he connects with an enzuigiri on Nese. Metalik goes for a springboard move but Daivari hits Metalik in the midsection with a kendo stick and Daivari gets a naer fall. Nese kicks Ali and they go to the floor while Daivari deals with Metalik. Nese grabs a bag from under the ring and he brings it into the ring. Daivari sends Ali into the table on the floor. Daivari pours some candy on Ali. Nese with a forearm to Daivari when Ali moves. Metalik with a cross body off the turnbuckles onto Nese while Daivari sits in the bucket for the apples.

Ali puts a piece of candy in Nese’s mouth and Metalik with a super kick. Ali and Metalik with chops. Metalik with a satellite gourdbuster driver for a near fall. Metalik puts Ali on the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex but Nese stops Metalik. Nese goes for a superplex after pulling Metalik off the turnbuckles. Metalik with a springboard tower of doom and Daivari tries to get a sneaky victory but Ali kicks out. Daivari removes items from a table and he brings it into the ring.

Metalik throws a pumpkin at Daivari and then he puts Daivari on the table. Metalik goes up top and Nese hits Metalik with the kendo stick Nese pushes Daivari off the table and then Nese pours the contents of the bag onto the table and it is candy corn. Nese sets for a sunset flip power bomb but Metalik with a back body drop that sends Nese through the table and Daivari breaks up the cover. Metalik is sent to the floor by Daivari. Ali hits Daivari wtih a pie and Ali with a round kick and then Ali grabs a broom and he goes up top and he hits a leg drop using the broom for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

We go to credits.

