WWE 205 Live Results – September 17, 2019

We start off with a look back at the Cruiserweight Title match from Clash of Champions.

We are in Atlanta, Georgia and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Dio Maddin.

Match Number One: Lince Dorado versus Ariya Daivari

Daivari has some words for Dorado and he pushes Dorado. Dorado with punches and chops. Daivari goes to the floor and Dorado with a springboard cross body onto Daivari on the floor. Dorado with a quebrada off the apron onto Daivari and Dorado punches Ariya. Daivari goes back to the floor and Dorado with a head scissors off the ringside barrier. Dorado sends Daivari back into the ring and Dorado goes up top but Daivari gets up and Dorado leaps over Daivari and hits a rana. Dorado is sent over the top rope to the floor.

Dorado holds his hamstring and Daivari celebrates on the apron. Daivari sends Dorado back into the ring. Daivari with a hard Irish whip. Daivari gets a near fall. Daivari with a hammer lock but Dorado with a flying mare and springboard cross body for a near fall. Daivari with an Irish whip and a DDT. Daivari with a near fall. Daivari rakes at the mask and returns to the reverse chin lock. Daivari pulls Dorado to the mat. Daivari with a reverse chin lock. Dorado with punches but Daivari with a sleeper.

Dorado with a handspring Pele kick and both men are down. Dorado with punches and kicks. Dorado with chops. Dorado with a spinning heel kick and drop kick. Dorado with a kick and a round kick. Dorado is sent to the apron and Dorado goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Dorado pulls Daviari into the corner and Dorado goes up top but Daivari hits the ropes and it crotches Dorado. Daivari with an Iconoclast for a near fall. Daivari misses a splash into the corner and Dorado with a kick and hits two moonsaults but Daivari moves on the third one and Dorado lands on his feet. Dorado with a kick but Daivari with a uranage for a near fall.

Daivari misses the hammer lock clothesline and Dorado with a crucifix for a near fall. Dorado goes for a sunset flip but Daivari drops down and gets a near fall. Daivari with a power bomb for a near fall. Daivari puts Dorado on the turnbuckles and then Dorado with a kick. Daivari sets for a superplex but Dorado with punches. Dorado with forearms and Daivari goes down. Dorado with a shooting star press for the three count.

Winner: Lince Dorado

We take a look at what Tony Nese did to Oney Lorcan two weeks ago. Tonight, they meet in the ring.

Oney Lorcan says Tony Nese tried to take him out, but he is still standing. You hurt him, but not as bad as he is going to hurt Tony tonight. After he is done with Tony, he is coming after your buddy Drew Gulak and his title.

We go to commercial.

Brian Kendrick says Jack Gallagher has made erroneous allegations since Jack lost to Akira Tozawa. Last week, they did not care about him and they cared only about KUSHIDA. Brian says he will show what respect is.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher versus Brian Kendrick (with Akira Tozawa)

They have a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock but Kendrick takes Gallagher to the mat. Kendrick with a step over toe hold but Gallagher with a wrist lock. Gallagher with a hammer lock using the leg and he applies a wrist lock on Kendrick and leans back for a rollup and a near fall. Kendrick with a side head lock and Kendrick catches Gallagher on a leap frog attempt but Gallagher with a take down and drop kick. Kendrick sends Gallagher into the turnbuckles and Gallagher with a headstand on the turnbuckles. Gallagher floats over Kendrick and hits a back body drop. Gallagher goes for a drop kick into the corner but Kendrick moves and Gallagher lands on his feet. Gallagher sends Kendrick into the ringside barrier.

Kendrick kicks Gallagher into Tozawa and Tozawa holds his arm. Gallagher explains what happened and he wants Tozawa sent to the back. Kendrick hits Gallagher with a kendo stick and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Jack Gallagher (by Disqualification)

After the match, Kendrick continues the assault with the kendo stick. Tozawa tells Kendrick to stop and Kendrick with a crossface using the kendo stick. Tozawa stops Kendrick Tozawa throws the kendo stick to the floor.

Kendrick leaves the ring and then he returns to the ring and hits Tozawa with the kendo stick.

We are back with Humberto Carrillo. He is asked about his match at Clash of Champions. Humberto says he had the match won and he had the Cruiserweight Title in his hands. Drew stole the match from him. If they had a one on one match, Drew would not be that lucky. Humberto says he will earn another title shot and he will become the Cruiserweight Champion.

Match Number Three: Oney Lorcan versus Tony Nese

They lock up and Nese with punches but Lorcan with punches to Tony. Tony goes to the floor and Oney follows but Tony returns to the ring. Nese with a back elbow and he goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. Nese with a matrix but Lorcan with a clothesline and slam. Lrocan with a running knee. Oney punches Tony from the turnbuckles. Oney sends Tony to the floor and Oney follows. Oney tries to send Tony into the announce table but Tony escapes. Tony with a kick and he sends Oney into the ring post. Nese with a running back elbow. Tony sends Oney into the ringside barrier. Nese sends Oney into the ringside barrier again.

Tony sends Oney over the announce table and the table collapses. The referee starts his count and Lorcan hits the power up to get back into the ring at nine and a half. Nese with kicks. Nese with a slam and he gets a near fall. Nese with a rear chin lock and he has his knee in Lorcan’s back. Lorcan with a European uppercut and a sunset flip but Nese rolls through and kicks Lorcan for a near fall. Nese with a front face lock followed by a hard Irish whip. Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a kick to the back. Nese with a delayed vertical suplex. Nese with a body scissors.

Lorcan with elbows to escape but Nese with a waist lock. Lorcan gets to his feet and he chops Nese. Nese chops back and Nese leaps over the top rope to the floor and drops Lorcan on the top rope. Nese misses the double jump moonsault. Lorcan with chops. Lorcan with a running European uppercut. Lorcan with running hip strikes into the corner. Lorcan with an elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles and Lorcan leaps over Nese and then hits a running blockbuster. Nese goes to the floor. Lorcan sends Nese into the ringside barrier. Lorcan sends Nese over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Lorcan pulls Nese back into the ringside area and Lorcan breaks up the count. Lorcan sends Nese into the ringside barrier again.

Oney goes for the half and half suplex but Nese escapes and he kicks Lorcan and hits a knee lift. Lorcan with a clothesline for a near fall. Lorcan with chops. Nese goes for a pump handle slam but Lorcan escapes. Nese lands on his feet on a half and half attempt. Nese with a double stomp for a near fall. Nese sets for the Sunset Driver but Lorcan escapes and Nese lands on his feet. Lorcan with a hip into the corner. Nese with a running palm strike and Nese sets for the running knee. Lorcan gets up and hits a drop kick. Lorcan puts Nese on the turnbuckles to set up for a half and half superplex. Nese with an elbow to knock Lorcan off the turnbuckles. Oney with a running European uppercut to send Nese to the floor.

Drew Gulak comes out and he trips Lorcan. Nese with a rollup and a handful of tights for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

