WWE 205 Live Results – September 19, 2017

We start off with a video package to set up the Cruiserweight Title Match at No Mercy.

We are in Oakland, California and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Cedric Alexander versus Brian Kendrick

Alexander blocks a kick and then Alexander with a back elbow. Alexander with a head scissors and drop kick that sends Kendrick to the floor. Alexander with a suicide dive. Kendrick sends Alexander into the apron but Cedric with a punch on the floor. Alexander goes for a springboard move but Kendrick moves and Kendrick with a boot to the head for a near fall. Kendrick with a hard Irish whip. Kendrick with another hard Irish whip. Kendrick with a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Kendrick stands on the hand and applies a rear chin lock. Kendrick with a cravate and Alexander with punches.

Alexander is sent into the turnbuckles but Kendrick runs into a boot. Kendrick misses a splash but Kendrick with a Japanese arm drag that sends Alexander into the turnbuckles. Kendrick gets a near fall because Alexander is under the ropes. Kendrick with cross faces while sitting on Alexander’s back. Kendrick with a Japanese straitjacket camel clutch. Alexander and Kendrick with forearms. Kendrick with a head butt that sends Alexander to the apron. Alexander with an enzuigiri. Alexander with a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Kendrick with a leg lariat after avoiding a handspring move from Alexander.

Alexander avoids Sliced Bread but Kendrick goes for an O’Connor Roll. Alexander rolls through and bridges for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Kendrick confronts Alexander on the ramp and that allows Jack Gallagher to attack Cedric from behind. Gallagher mounts Alexander and punches him. Kendrick with an abdominal stretch on Alexander and Gallagher kicks Alexander in the ribs. Gallagher with a head butt to the midsection and then to the head.

Drew Gulak wqalks in the back and he has a sign that says ‘No Chants’. We go to commercial.

We are back and Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher are asked about their alliance. Jack asks why does he have to justify his actions to the WWE Universe. Which one of them had a hole in their forehead when they got married? He looked in the mirror and learned a lesson. He could be a winner. With the help of Mr. Kendrick, the cruiserweight division will change. He can go through life with a scar, but not as a joke.

Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring and he has his ‘No Chants’ Sign. Drew stands on the announce table and he introduces himself. Tonight he will use the table as special guest commentator, but first he will use the table as a platform. He says he is a man with big ideas and he will not back down. He wants to address what the Fashion Police did to him. He says the treatment he received in fashion jail were unspeakable. They will be hearing from his attorney, who is in fact, himself.

Drew says some would compare his plight on 205 Live to Galileo. If Galileo was alive today, he would be disgusted by the likes of Akira Tozawa. Tozawa believes the WWE revolves around his incessant chanting. Galileo would become vindicated and hailed as a hero. Drew says he does not consider himself a hero, but if the plain boots and reasonable trunks fit, so be it. Drew looks to the future and sees him as Vindicated 205 Live Hall of Famer.

In the near future, we see the rest of his power point presentation.

We go to Slide number six and it is No Cell Phones. Absolutely no cell phones in the arena. Galileo never had a cell phone and he was considered a learned man. If you put your cell phones down, maybe you will learn something.

Akira Tozawa’s music interrupts Gulak’s power point presentation.

Match Number Two: Akira Tozawa versus Noam Dar

They lock up and Tozawa with a clean break. They lock up again and Dar with a kick in the corner. Dar with a sunset flip and Tozawa rolls through and kicks Dar and follows with a back senton. Tozawa kicks Dar but Dar moves out of the corner. Tozawa with a kick but Dar with a kick to the knee and Dar gets a near fall. Dar kicks Tozawa in the knee and punches him. Dar with a step over toe hold. Dar with a key lock.

Tozawa with chops to Dar and then he misses a chop. Tozawa lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and Tozawa sends Dar to the floor and he hits a suicide dive. Tozawa with a near fall when they return to the ring. Tozawa goes for a Saito suplex but Dar blocks it and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Dar with a European uppercut for a near fall. Dar goes for a single leg crab but turns it into a heel hook. Dar gets a near fall.

Tozawa with an enzuigiri and then Tozawa goes up top and hits the back senton for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Rich Swann is in the locker room and TJ Perkins says he wanted to congratulate Rich the right way. TJ asks if Rich can believe the chemistry they have. They are a modern day Ali and Frazier. They should keep it rolling. Rich says that might not be a good idea. Would their friendship survive. Rich says he has a match with Lince Dorado tonight. TJ says he could have done it better and he wants one more match.

Rich says he will always remember what they have done and that is where they should keep it.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Rich Swann versus Lince Dorado

We see Lince down in the back and officials check on him.

Swann goes to the back to check on Lince but TJ Perkins with a super kick.

TJ asks Swann if he thinks he is better than him.

Perkins pulls off part of Swann’s hair and he tells Swann he can’t handle this.

Perkins goes to Swann on the floor and he drops Swann across the barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Neville makes his way to the ring.

Neville says we are five days away from one of the biggest pay per view extravaganzas of the year, No Mercy. You lucky people will see mammoth clashes as Braun Strowman faces Brock Lesnar, John Cena dukes it out with Roman Reigns, but better than all of that will be a comedic performance as Enzo Amore faces the conquering King of the Cruiserweights in what can only be described as the biggest mistake in his miserable life.

Neville says he will take pleasure in exposing what Enzo is. He is a stain on the moral fabric of society and someone not qualified to walk into his world.

Enzo Amore’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and he is taped up from what happened on Raw.

Neville says this is classic. Last night, you got obliterated by the monster. Neville says if he was Enzo, he would be at home recuperating, but instead you are dancing like a chicken and spouting your catchphrases.

Enzo says normally he would ask Neville how is he doin’ because he knows that Neville is jealous.

Neville asks why would he be jealous of Enzo. Neville says he is the most formidable cruiserweight on the planet Earth. How can he be jealous of Enzo when he is better in every way conceivable.

Enzo says there is some truth in that statement. He is not the wrestler that Neville is. Enzo says that is why you are jealous. Enzo says hate ain’t nothing but love disguised by jealousy. Enzo says he is twice the superstar that Neville will ever be. Enzo says that the locker room and him don’t get along. When they play his song, the people sing along with him. Enzo says you can hate him or love him, but you know who he is. Enzo says that Neville is a big fish in a small pond. Enzo says that a shark had invaded your water.

Neville says you had to go and run your mouth, didn’t ya? Neville says he wanted to make this quick, but now he is going to make an example out of you. Neville says treat him like a game he will show you how to play. Do you believe Neville cares about merchandise sales or celebrity relationships? Does he care about being a superstar? None of that matters. None of that will matter on Sunday because you can’t fight. Neville says he is brutal and he wants to know what will Enzo do when he is brutalized to the point where there is no hope. Will you try to get yourself disqualified or kick him in the jewels? The best you can hope for at No Mercy is survival.

Enzo says you’re right. Those tactics won’t win him a championship. This ain’t Sunday and this ain’t No Mercy.

Enzo kicks Neville in the groin.

We go to credits.

