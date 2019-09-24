WWE 205 Live Results – September 24, 2019

We begin with a look at last week’s Number One Contender Match from NXT.

Drew Gulak says another ghost from the past has come to try to take his Cruiserweight Title. He will teach Lio what he showed the rest. He is constantly evolving and there is nothing that can stop him. Just ask his opponent from last week, Oney Lorcan. Oney has had opportunities, but he did not adapt. Drew says his grip on the title got tighter. Oney could have brought anyone. He could have surprised us, but he brought his predictable partner in Danny Burch. He tells Lio to look as he dismantles the reluctance to change. On 205 Live, change is the rules and Drew says he is the law.

Sunil and Samir Singh say tonight’s 205 Live will be exciting as we see Humberto Carrillo face Angel Garza. They talk about how jealously has affected their family. They talk about how nothing will get between them. They are close to returning to action and everyone will know why they are the greatest tag team in 205 Live history.

Match Number One: Humberto Carrillo versus Angel Garza

They lock up and Garza with a clean break. Garza goes to the floor to interact with a fan. Garza with a waist lock and a side head lock take down. Garza avoids a head scissors. Garza with a head lock take down. Carrillo with a head scissors and Garza escapes but Carrillo with an arm bar. Garza works on the leg. Carrillo avoids a lock up and rolls away. They go to a Greco Roman knuckle lock and Garza goes for a springboard head scissors but Carrillo lands on his feet. Both men with arm drags and Carrillo with a leg sweep and Garza kicks out. Garza with a leg sweep and Carrillo kicks out.

Garza offers his hand but Carrillo kicks it away. Humberto blocks a punch and he punches Garza. Garza floats over and then he stops Humberto to show his tights. Garza sends Carrillo to the apron and Garza with a leg sweep followed by a drop kick that sends Humberto to the floor. Garza goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault onto Carrillo. Garza with a chop and he returns to the ring. Carrillo returns to the ring and Garza with a baseball slide for a near fall.

Garza with forearms to the back and then he puts Carrillo’s leg on the middle rope and Garza with a knee to the midsection. Humberto with punches but Garza with a punch of his own. Humberto with an Irish whip and Garza puts Humberto in the turnbuckles and Garza with a drop kick to the knee for a near fall. Garza with a seated abdominal streatch. Humberto with punches and he goes for a handspring move but Garza with a drop kick to the back for a near fall. Garza returns to the seated abdominal stretch. Garza with a rear chin lock. Carrillo gets Garza on his back and Humberto with a hip toss. Garza runs into a back elbow and then Carrillo kicks Garza away. Carrillo with a drop kick.

Humberto with a handspring Japanese arm drag followed by a back roll into a moonsault for a near fall. Humberto with a hesitation springboard arm drag followed by a twisting plancha onto Garza. Humberto with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Carrillo with forearms and then he goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault but Garza crotches Humberto. Garza with a drop kick to the midsection for a near fall. Garza with a leg drop to the hamstrings followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Garza sends Carrillo to the apron but Carillo with an enzuigiri. Carrillo with a twisting elbow off the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Humberto goes up top for a moonsault and Garza gets his feet up and Carrillo sees it. Carrillo with a rocking chair and Garza escapes and applies a rocking chair of his own. Garza has to release the hold. Carrillo with a rollup for a near fall. Both men with flying clotheslines and both men are down. Carrillo misses a drop kick and gets caught in the ropes. Garza with a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Garza goes into the ring post when Carrillo moves. Carrillo sets for the Aztec Press and gets the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

We are back and Vic mentions Brian Kendrick’s actions last week. We see Brian go kendo stick crazy on Jack Gallagher and then his friend (at the time) Akira Tozawa.

Brian Kendrick is in the back and he is asked about his actions from last week. Brian says he did it because of the epidemic consuming the 205 Live locker room. It is an epidemic of disrespect. He is a veteran and a pioneer. They forget that he opened the door for everyone to be in WWE. If there is no Brian Kendrick, there is no 205 Live. Instead of thanking him, they ignore him. Brian says he has not had a title match in three years. He is being treated like a new guy who has to earn his stripes. Brian says when the one guy he thought respected him and had his back, Akira Tozawa, had that infection, he had to act that way. Brian says he will show everyone what respect looks like.

Match Number Two: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch versus Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

Burch starts off against Gulak. They lock up and Gulak with a clean break. Burch with a wrist lock and side head lock and he holds on as Gulak tries to send Burch off the ropes. Burch with a side head lock and he holds on while Gulak tries to escape. Burch with a side head lock take down. Burch with a head butt and a side head lock. Gulak with punches to the ribs but Burch with a European uppercut and wrist lock. Lorcan tags in and they chop Drew to the mat and Oney gets a near fall. Burch tags in and they hit a double side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Lorcan tags back in and they hit a double suplex. Burch tags back in and he head butts Drew in the ribs. Burch with a wrist lock and single leg take down. Burch stomps on the hand and Burch works on the hand with a wrist lock. Burch with an arm bar.

Nese distracts Burch and Drew with a punch and he sends Burch into the turnbuckles. Nese tags in and he hits a back elbow for a near fall. Nese with forearms to the head and he works on the neck. Nese with a knee and Irish whip but Burch goes through the legs and tags in Lorcan. Lorcan with a running European uppercut and Gulak comes in. Lorcan sends Drew into the corner and hits running hip strikes on Gulak and Nese. Lorcan with an elbow to Nese but Nese rakes the eye. Nese goes over the top rope to the floor and drops Lorcan on the top rope. Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall.

Gulak tags in and he connects with a boot to the chest. Gulak sends Lorcan into the turnbuckles and Drew with kicks. Nese tags in and he kicks Lorcan and punches him. Nese chokes Lorcan in the ropes. Lorcan with a unch and sunset flip but Nese rolls through and kicks Lorcan for a near fall. Nese with a rear chin lock. Lorcan is sent into the turnbuckles and Gulak tags in. Drew and Tony with a double belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Gulak with a chin lock and arm bar. Lorcan with punches but Drew with a head butt to stop Lorcan. Lorcan is sent into the corner and Lorcan hits Nese. Gulak goes to the floor when he charges at Lorcan and Oney moves. Drew stops Lorcan from making the tag and Nese distracts Burch. Burch with a European uppercut to Nese.

Gulak with a front face lock and Lorcan with a back drop and Burch tags in. Burch with punches and a European uppercut. Burch with a clothesline into the corner followed by a kick and missile drop kick. Lorcan tags in. Nese breaks up a double team move. Nese and Burch go the floor. Lorcan with chops followed by chops from Drew. Lorcan with a Blockbuster for a near fall and then Lorcan with a single leg crab. Burch with a crossface when Nese tries to interfere. Gulak kicks Lorcan onto Burch and Nese. Burch tags in and Burch gets Drew on his shoulders. Lorcan goes up top but Gulak sends Burch into the turnbuckles. Nese with a splash. Gulak with a slam to Burch and Nese tags in and hits a 450 splash but Lorcan pulls Nese out of the ring.

Gulak comes off the apron and Lorcan with a European uppercut. Nese goes for a pumphandle move but Burch gets to his feet and he hits a head butt. Burch tells Lorcan to get in the ring and Lorcan tags in. Burch gets Nese on his shoudlers and Lorcan with a European uppercut Doomsday Device for a near fall. Lorcan knocks Gulak off the apron and Nese with a rollup. Lorcan with a clothesline to Nese. Burch tags in and they hit the elevated DDT for the three count.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

