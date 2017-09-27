WWE 205 Live Results – September 26, 2017

We begin with what happened last night when Enzo Amore was able to unite the Cruiserweight Division.

We are in Glendale, Arizona and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton.

Enzo Amore’s music plays and he comes out with a crutch

Enzo says he has to keep it real because it is all he knows what to do. Enzo says last night he was really hurt. Enzo says he is smiling because he hides it so well. Almost as good as Cedric hides his charisma. Enzo says he hasn’t called out sick during his career. Enzo says he is a star and a champion. Enzo says he is the reason why people are staying up late.

Enzo says he feels bad for Neville. Do you realize that every single day, Neville has to wake up and look in the mirror. Enzo says you might be partially responsible for how he looks now, but there is more to that story. Enzo shows us what happened after Raw ended.

Enzo agrees that he deserves it and talks about being champ. Enzo says he flew his mother out to watch him last night. Enzo says his mom had to watch a monster and the entire cruiserweight division and she was crying her eyes out. He talks about the haters who were echoing One More Time. The same haters who thought Neville was going to be the Knight in Shining Armor to save the Cruiserweight Division.

Enzo says he will be able to put the title on ice because last night when he entered the ring for the celebration, he had a clause in his hand and it said if anyone in the Cruiserweight Division, they forfeit any title match while he is champion. Since everyone laid a hand on him, Enzo says he is going to retire as champion. Neville, you are the one who broke that clause first. Your precious, you’re never going to get your hands on it.

Drew Gulak is in the back and he has a button for one of the producers.

We are back and Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring with his sign and his megaphone. Drew complains about Tozawa’s chants on his way to the ring. Drew also defends any claims that Tony is showboating.

Match Number One; Akira Tozawa versus Tony Nese

They lock up and Nese wants to pose. Tozawa gets the crowd to chant, violating one of Drew’s points in his presentation. Nese with a back elbow and he acknowledges Gulak. Nese with kicks. Nese with a chop. Nese with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Nese and hits a back senton. Tozawa goes up top but Nese pushes Tozawa’s leg. Nese with a running kick and a gutbuster for a near fall.

Nese with a leg drop. Nese with kicks and a neck vice. Tozawa gets to the ropes. Nese kicks Tozawa. Nese puts Tozawa in the tree of woe and he connects with knees to the midsection. Nese with ab crunches and he kicks Tozawa. Tozawa falls to the mat. Nese with a knee to the head and he gets a near fall. Nese with a body scissors. Tozawa with elbows to get out of the hold. Nese with a kick to the head and a knee to the ribs. Nese with a deadlift suplex into the ropes and Tozawa lands on his shoulder.

The referee checks on Tozawa and the match continues. Nese gets a near fall. Nese with a torture rack and Nese does some dips as well. Tozawa with punches to get out of the hold and then he chops Nese. Nese with a kick but Tozawa with a rana and Saito suplex for a near fall. Tozawa goes up top but Nese goes to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive and Gulak yells at Tozawa. Tozawa gets a near fall when they return to the ring.

Tozawa with forearms but Nese with a forearm. Tozawa with a boot to the head but Nese with a Matrix and kicks. Tozawa with a back heel kick. Nese lands on his feet on a suplex attempt and Nese gets a near fall. Tozawa with a kick to Nese and Tozawa goes up top for the back senton and he connects for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

After the match, Drew Gulak hits the siren on his megaphone. Drew apologizes and then he hits the siren on his megaphone one more time.

Drew says he is sorry as he enters the ring. He says he is not sorry. Drew tells Tozawa he is in direct violation of proposal number three for a better 205 Live. Drew tells Tozwa he does not understand the rules and then he talks to Tozawa in Japanese and he asks Tozawa if he comprendes. Drew says that Tozawa is also in violation of proposal number seven, but he has not been able to announce it yet.

It is time to continue his POWER POINT PRESENTATION.

Proposal Number Seven is No Celebrating (as we only have 270 proposals left to go). Drew says he has a dream. A dream of a Drewtopia. A place where talented ground based wrestlers can compete and shake hands before every match and not have to deal with mindless celebrating. Like celebrating and your ‘AH’ chants, it turns the WWE Universe into mindless sheep. You might as well be chanting ‘BAA’

Tozawa with a spinning round kick.

Enzo is in the back and he is stopped by Ariya Daivari.

Daivari says he sympathizes with what Enzo said and he apologizes.

Enzo says apology not accepted.

Daivari says he was guilty of mob mentality and peer pressure. He says that Enzo is an original and he beat the odds to win the title.

Enzo asks Daivari if he looks like a piece of toast and he tells Daivari to stop buttering him up.

Daivari says the whole thing was Neville’s idea. Daviari says Enzo could be a big star outside the WWE. Neville is trying to take you down but he wants to be Enzo’s friend and be by his side.

Enzo says that where he is from, you have to earn it.

Daivari invites Enzo to watch his match with Neville tonight.

Enzo says he will be in Daivari’s corner.

TJ Perkins says Rich Swann said that they could not have another match if they were going to be friends, so he ended the friendship.

Match Number Two: TJ Perkins versus Lince Dorado

Rich Swann runs past Dorado and he punches Perkins. Swann grabs Perkins by the hair and sends him into the turnbuckles. Perkins goes to the floor to avoid a round kick and then Perkins goes into the crowd.

Vic mentions the situation involving Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick with Cedric Alexander.

Next week, Cedric Alexander will face Jack Gallagher next week on 205 Live.

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick are in the back. Brian asks why would two guys who have tried to tear each other apart be standing shoulder by shoulder and part of an alliance. They can tell you or they can show you. Jack says they are here to teach you poor, unfortunate people. What speaks louder than words . . . cruelty. The seasons must change and leaves must fall like the weak. Next week starts the autumn of your life and a cruel winter on 205 Live.

We are back and Neville has a mic. He says that he has heard what everyone was saying. They say he was acting irrationally and that he has descended into madness. Neville says he wants to explain himself. Last night, he knew exactly what he was doing and it was the best night of his life. He says he is aware that he sacrificed his rematch by making contact with Enzo Amore. Neville says he does not care. Given the opportunity, he will do it again and again and again and again.

Neville says his advice is to keep one eye open because you don’t know where this monster is going to be lurking to keep 205 Live from being affected by a little rat.

Match Number Two: Neville versus Ariya Daivari (with Enzo Amore)

Neville goes to the floor and Enzo holds up his crutch. Daivari attacks Neville from behind and he sends Neville into the ringside barrier. Daivari sends him into the ringside barrier a second time. Daivari does it a third time. Neville is sent into the ring and he gets a near fall. Daivari with a back breaker and then he hits a second one in front of Enzo and Daivari gets a near fall. Daivari with another back breaker. Daviari biels Neville into the turnbuckles twice. Daivari kicks Enzo and then puts him on the turnbuckles but Neville with an elbow. Daivari puts Neville in the tree of woe and he kicks him.

Daivari with a hanging reverse DDT for a near fall. Neville with a forearm but Daivari with a knee and forearm for a near fall. Daviari goes to the turnbuckles and misses a frog splash when Neville moves. Neville with a back heel kick and round kick to the chest. Neville with a back heel kick and flying boot to the temple. Neville kicks Daivari in the corner. Neville goes to the floor and Enzo moves out of the way. Daviari with a baseball slide to a distracted Neville.

Daivari misses the hammer lock clothesline and Neville with an arm wringer and Rings of Saturn. Daivari taps out.

Winner: Neville

After the match, Enzo attacks Neville with his crutch.

Referees come to the ring and they hold their arms up while Enzo hits Neville again and then Enzo punches Neville.

