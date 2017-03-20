WWE 205 Live Segment, Big Stars Confirmed For RAW, New Emma Return Video Package

This time last year I made my return and then wow'd everyone at #Wrestlemania…So what's one more week wait, if it'll be all about me! #RAW pic.twitter.com/bV9Om8dRhl — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 21, 2017

– Above is the latest video package for Emma’s return to WWE RAW. She tweeted the video and wrote, “This time last year I made my return and then wow’d everyone at #Wrestlemania…So what’s one more week wait, if it’ll be all about me! #RAW”

– This week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature Austin Aries delivering a WrestleMania 33 message to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

– WrestleMania 33 opponents Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg have been announced for next Monday’s go-home edition of RAW from Philadelphia.