WWE 205 Live Spoilers For Next Wednesday (1/2/19)

Last week’s “Best of 2018” episode of WWE 205 Live ended with General Manager Drake Maverick announcing that Buddy Murphy will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble. His opponents will be determined in three qualifying matches.

The first two matches air next Wednesday as Kalisto battles Lio Rush and Drew Gulak takes on Akira Tozawa. Then on January 9, Cedric Alexander will face Hideo Itami. The winners of all three matches will be included in the Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble.

WWE taped the first two matches on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kalisto and Tozawa won their respective matches to earn spot in the Fatal 4-Way Match at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.