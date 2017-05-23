WWE 205 Live Star Hypes Tonight’s Return, Praise For Drew McIntyre, TJP and Brain Kendrick Video

– Above is the most recent WWE Network Pick of the Week video with TJP and Brian Kendrick recalling their “special” win over Rich Swann and Dan Moloney at the WWE UK special.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with The Daily Record and commented on Drew McIntyre reinventing himself before recently returning to the company. Regal, who kept in touch with Drew after his 2014 release, commented:

“You can only do so much for so long. Drew came into the WWE very young, he did quite a lot of stuff, but he had to reinvent himself. He completely changed the game for himself and a lot of other people. Every company he went to, he made the company better by him being there.”

– As noted, WWE confirmed that Cedric Alexander will return from injury on tonight’s 205 Live episode from Toledo. Cedric responded to their announcement and tweeted the following on his return: