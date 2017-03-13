WWE 205 Live Star Suffers Injury, Could Be Out Of Action For Five Months

WWE 205 Live star Cedric Alexander will be out of action for the next few months after recently sustaining an injury to his knee, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports.

According to multiple sources, Alexander injured his right knee and doctors told him that won’t be able to wrestle for three to five months. Therefore, he probably won’t return to action until sometime this summer.

Alexander last competed on Feb. 28 on WWE 205 Live in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Teaming with TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali, the babyfaces lost to Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Drew Gulak.

Alexander has been a prominent part of the cruiserweight division since it debuted last year. He had an on-screen relationship with Alicia Fox but severed ties with her in January after she interfered during his match with Noam Dar, causing him to lose.