WWE 205 Live Stipulation Match Set (Video), Another Jerry Lawler Restaurant, Reactions To WWE UK

– In the video below, Jack Gallagher is informed that his “I Forfeit” match with Ariya Daivari will take place on WWE 205 Live this week. Gallagher says this is exactly what he wanted but he will be keeping a close eye on Daivari at RAW tonigiht.

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is getting involved with another restaurant in Cordova, Tennessee. Lawler opened his first establishment in 2016, on Beale Street in Memphis, and it appears to be a success. The Commercial Appeal notes that the new restaurant on Germantown Parkway, will be called Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ Company, but the landlord told them that while Lawler has been heavily involved, he’s not the owner. The Appeal has more details at this link.

– As seen below, Michael Cole, Triple H and Matt Bloom all had positive reactions to the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend:

I thought day 1 was amazing & would be tough to follow. Boy was I wrong! Hats off to all 16 men who delivered in a huge way! #WWEUKCT — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) January 15, 2017

I don't know what to say. Except thank you @McGuinnessNigel and thank you U.K. Fans! What an incredible two days. Overcome with emotion — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 15, 2017