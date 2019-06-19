WWE 205 Results – June 18, 2019

We start off with a look at what happened at the end of last week’s main event. We go to pre-recorded comments from Drake Maverick and he says a final decision has been made. Both men had the other pinned so both Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa were the winners. It will be a Triple Threat Match at Stomping Grounds. Tonight, we will see the Lucha House Party against the Singh Brothers. In the main event, Oney Lorcan will face Ariya Daivari.

We are in Ontario, California and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

Match Number One: Sunil Singh and Samir Singh versus Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik (with Kalisto)

Samir and Dorado start things off. Lince with punches and a side head lock followed by a shoulder tackle. Dorado with a springboard flip and he lands on his feet. Samir with a punch and he dances. Dorado with a punch and chop. Metalik tags in and he hits a clothesline into the corner and Dorado with a chop. Samir avoids a bulldog but Metalik gets a near fall. Sunil gets drop kicked for his troubles. Dorado and Metalik tease dives to the floor and go back into the center of the ring. Sunil tags in and Metalik with a kick and Dorado tags in. They hit a double hip toss on Sunil followed by a splash from Dorado for a near fall. Dorado wtih a chop. Dorado sends Sunil into the turnbuckles and follows with an Irish whip.

Dorado with a cross body for a near fall. Dorado goes to teh turnbuckles and Samir distracts Dorado and Sunil pulls him off the turnbuckles. Samir tags in and punches Dorado. Samir with kicks to Dorado. Sunil tags in and they dance before Sunil kicks Dorado. Samir tags back in and he applies a reverse chin lock. Samir with an Irish whip and Dorado with a kick to Samir. Dorado with a boot and Samir goes to the floor when Dorado moves. Metalik is pulled off the apron by Samir to prevent the tag. Dorado with chops and Sunil makes the blind tag. Sunil with a kick and super kick followed by a side Russian leg sweep for a near fall.

Samir tags in and Dorado with punches. Dorado with a handspring cutter on Samir and both men are down. Sunil and Metalik tag in and Metalik leaps over Sunil and then chops Sunil and kicks Samir. Metalik with an arm drag to Sunil and drop kick to Samir. Metalik with a springboard drop kick and Metalik drop kicks Suil to the floor. Metalik with a cross body onto Sunil on the floor. Dorado with a shotting star press on Sunil for a near fall. Sunil breaks Penelope and Samir gets the three count on Droad with a rollup.

Winners: Sunil Singh and Samir Singh

Noam Dar is in a doctor’s office talking about his rehabilitation in Spain. He says he will be fit and ready to blast off soon, only if Drake Maverick improves the work conditions on 205 Live and will meet his demands.

Brian Kendrick enters the room and Dar tries to figure out why Kendrick is with him in Spain. Kendrick says he is a good friend and he wants to see how his bum knee is. Brian says he has to get on his private jet to go to California for his match in two minutes.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Brian Kendrick versus Russ Taylor

Kendrick offers his hand and Taylor slaps his hand away and Kendrick yells at Taylor. Taylor offers his hand to Kendrick and Kendrick slaps it away and Kendrick yells at Taylor. Taylor with a forearm. Kendrick with a drop kick and punches. Kendrick with more punches. Kendrick with an Irish whip and running forearm into the corner followed by another running foreamr and clothesline. Kendrick with a forearm and leg lariat. Kendrick with a kick and Sliced Bread #2 for the three count.

Winner: Brian Kendrick

We take a look at last week’s match between Jack Gallagher and Chad Gable.

Jack Gallagher is in the back and he is asked about his match last week. Jack says it is bittersweet when one of your best performances is in a loss. Jack says he will not dispute the victory but he says they have unfinished business.

Mike and Maria Kanellis show up and Mike says Jack should be ashamed because he blew it and could not get back in the ring in time. Mike says that is just as embarrassing as our GM leaving before the show started. Mike says the problem is guys like Jack have become dead weight.

Maria says that is probably why WWE has fought so hard to keep them. Mike says he is done being overlooked if he is going to stay on 205 Live. People like you have dropped the ball over and over again.

Jack says you are right and he says he has been in a bit of a slump. Jack suggests giving Mike the golden opportunity to get a black eye in front of your wife.

Mike says he looks forward to seeing him try.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Ariya Daivari versus Oney Lorcan

Lorcan with a European uppercut as the bell rings and Lorcan follows with punches. Daivari tries to get to the apron to stop Lorcan’s momentum but Lorcan brings him back into the ring and chops Daivari and hits a running hip strike. Daivari goes to the floor and then he tries to go into the crowd. Lorcan sends Daivari back into the ring but Daivari goes to the floor and tries to get into the crowd again. Lorcan stops Daivari and they return to the ring. Daivari with a kick but Lorcan with a drop kick.

Lorcan with punches and a clothesline followed by a back elbow. Daivari with a super kick but he runs into an elbow. Lorcan gets on the turnbuckles and Daivari chops Lorcan and hits a Divorce Court off the turnbuckles. Lorcan tries to get feeling back into his arm. Daivari kicks Lorcan in the shoulder. Daivari works on the injured armand snap mares Lorcan and follows with a knee drop to the arm. Daivari with a top wrist lock. Lorcan goes for a half and half suplex but Daivari escapes and he sends Lorcan shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Lorcan is sent shoulder first into the turnbuckles again.

Daivari with a kick to the shoulder followed by a snap mare and top wrist lock. Daivari misses a drop kick when Lorcan holds on to the ropes and Daivari with an arm drag. Lorcan blocks a kick and Lorcan misses a clothesline. Daivari with a Million Dollar Dream and he takes Lorcan to the mat. Lorcan fights through the pain and will not tap out. Lorcan backs Daivari into the turnbuckles and he finally gets free. Daivari with a clothesline into the corner followed by Iconoclasm for a near fall. Daivari goes p top and misses the frog splash when Lorcan moves. Lorcan with running elbows into the corner and he hits a running blockbuster for a near fall.

Lorcan with chops but Daivari with a kick and chops of his own. Lorcan with European uppercuts but Daivari with a super kick and Lorcan with a half and half suplex on Daivari but Daivari rolls to the floor. Lorcan with a plancha onto Daivari. Daivari hits Lorcan with a chair and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Oney Lorcan (by disqualification)

After the match, Daivari sends Lorcan over the announce table. Daivari punches Lorcan on top of the announce table. Daivari sends Lorcan into the ring steps. Daivari sends Lorcan into the bottom of the TitanTron.

Daivari with a hammer lock clothesline on the stage.

Tony Nese says his start in 205 Live was nothing to brag about. He would stack the odds against himself. He made a promise to his family and he is the Cruiserweight Championship. He will defend his title against Tozawa and Gulak. He has been told how the odds have been stacked against him. He says you can take your odds and you can shove it. If Tozawa or Gulak want the title, they will have to beat him and only him. Tony says he will fight to the end.

Akira Tozawa says Tony Nese is tough and Drew Gulak is dangerous. Akira Tozawa is tenacious. Tozawa says he needs to beat two men and when he does, he will become a two time Cruiserweight Champion.

Drew Gulak says terror never sleeps, it waits to strike. Drew says he worried too much about the betterment of this place, but all he had to do was look inward. There is no hope for a better 205 Live, only a better Drew Gulak. The best version of himself does not worry about rules or order, only pain and punishment. Call him cold, vicious, sadistic. After Stomping Grounds, you will call him champion.

We go to credits.

