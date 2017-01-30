WWE 24 Preview For Tonight (Video), 2017 Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events Announced

– Below is a preview for the new WWE 24 episode that airs on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32:

– WWE has the total match time for the 2017 Royal Rumble main event at 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next with 46:55.

– Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Columbus, OH on March 2nd, Cleveland on March 3rd and Youngstown on March 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.