new-day

WWE 24 Preview For Tonight (Video), 2017 Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events Announced

Published On 01/30/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is a preview for the new WWE 24 episode that airs on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 32:

– WWE has the total match time for the 2017 Royal Rumble main event at 1:02:06. James Ellsworth had the shortest run at 15 seconds with Enzo Amore right behind him at 18 seconds. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho was in the match for 1:00:13 while Sami Zayn was next with 46:55.

– Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Columbus, OH on March 2nd, Cleveland on March 3rd and Youngstown on March 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author