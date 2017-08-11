WWE 2K18 Footage Released, Natalya Talks Power Of Social Media, John Cena On WWE Network/China

– Above is the latest WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks revealing the first footage from the game.

– Natalya discusses social media in her latest column for The Calgary Sun, now online at this link. Here’s part of what she wrote about the power of sites like Twitter and Facebook:

When I was first hired by WWE, I didn’t even have a cell phone and never felt like I needed one. Anyone who needed to reach me could call my landline. Boy, was I crazy, or maybe I was smart. I had a lot of spare time back then because I wasn’t sifting through Twitter, playing with filters on Instagram or looking at my likes on Facebook. I had bigger fish to fry, like figuring out how he heck I was going to secure my dream as a WWE Superstar! Fast forward a decade later, with social media at our fingertips, the game has indeed changed, as it helps us build a following, sends messages to our fans and has given us a platform to reach out to people around the world. At any given moment, I can speak to nearly 8 million people across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. I give credit for a lot of that to the power of WWE. Being a part of WWE has given me such amazing exposure to the entire world and has really allowed me to build a following through the WWE Universe. You see, WWE is a global juggernaut. The company has a global reach that spans more than 180 countries. From China, Japan, Australia, The United Kingdom, South America, Canada, USA and more, WWE has a way of leaving its fingerprint on the world. And much of it has to do with how the company carries itself on social media.

– John Cena, who has helped lead WWE’s expansion in China over the past few years, tweeted the following on the WWE Network finally launching in the country, just in time for his SummerSlam match with Baron Corbin: