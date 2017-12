WWE 2K18 on the Nintendo Switch has been released but critics and fans are already giving negative reviews about the game. Here is what reviewer Michael Does Life wrote:

“WWE 2K18 is finally out on the Nintendo Switch, and it’s NOT looking good. The game, especially in handheld mode, is basically unplayable due to its abysmal frame rate. I don’t think you should buy WWE 2K18 on the Nintendo Switch.”

You can check out some of the video reviews below: